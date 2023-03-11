Rose Memmolo and her Andover High girls hockey teammates are one win from history.
A victory on Saturday night, after all, would send the Golden Warriors to their first state championship game in program history.
“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to play in the Final Four!’ said Memmolo. “This is the furthest we’ve gotten in the three years that I’ve been on the team. So it’s really an honor.”
In fact, Andover has matched the deepest tournament run in program history.
When the No. 3-seeded Golden Warriors (17-3-2) take the ice to face off with No. 2 Duxbury (22-1-2) on Saturday night (7:30 p.m.) In the Division 2 semifinals at the Loring Arena in Framingham, it will mark the second time the program has ever played in the semifinals. The Warriors made the Division 1 semifinals in 2019.
A win on Saturday, and the Golden Warriors enter uncharted territory.
And few have meant more to Andover’s success this season — the Golden Warriors are two wins from matching the program record for wins — than the often unsung hero Memmolo.
“Rose has stepped up big this year for us,” said second-year Andover head coach Meghan Keefe. “She is a gritty player that does the little things to help the team win. If it’s battling in the corners, back checking, or taking the tough faceoffs, she’s giving 110 percent to everything. She is a solid skater and is an even better teammate!”
Memmolo — not to be confused with similarly-named, fellow Golden Warrior standout Rose MacLean — is a center with a nose for scoring goals. Big games have included the overtime game-winning goal to beat HPNA, a hat trick against Archbishop Williams, two goals against Westford Academy, the winning score against Billerica/Chelmsford and a goal in the Warriors’ playoff win over Wellesley.
“I’m a center and also play a part in our power play and penalty kill,” said Memmolo, a junior. “I think one of my biggest strengths is helping out in the defensive zone. I try to have a pretty even mix of goals and assists. Scoring a big goal feels amazing, and I love being able to contribute in key situations. Off the ice, I try to be a positive role model and be there for anyone who needs it. I try to support my teammates however they need.”
Memmolo fell in love with hockey at a young age, playing with family and friends in her backyard ice rink. Her dad Mark played hockey at Plymouth State, and Rose began playing organized hockey at 7-years-old.
Now in her third year on the Andover High varsity hockey team, Memmolo also has championship experience. She is a top sweeper/midfielder for the Andover field hockey team that went undefeated and won its second straight state title in the fall.
“I think the mental aspect of being on a state title team has helped me process the stress of a big game in a way that is going to benefit my play,” she said. “Luckily, half the hockey team also was a part of the state title field hockey team, and we can all draw from that amazing experience together.”
Memmolo will now look to keep the hockey team’s championship dream alive, and top a Duxbury team that beat them 2-0 in the Hingham Showcase.
“It’s going to take everything we have,” said Memmolo. “They are a very strong and well-coached team, and we are going to have to do everything we can to put pressure on their defense.”
