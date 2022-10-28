HAVERHILL — A little luck via the southern Maine region and an MVP-caliber quarterback from Haverhill can apparently take a team a long way.
Including to a championship game.
Enter the Haverhill Hitmen, our local semi-pro football team, playing in the Harvest Bowl Championship in Wayland, Mass. on Saturday (6 p.m.) against the defending champs, undefeated Massachusetts Warriors.
The Hitmen, 9-1, and Warriors, 10-0, won the championship games of the respective leagues last month – Hitmen in East Coast Football League (ECFL) and Warriors in New England Football League (NEFL).
This is the “A” level Super Bowl.
Hitmen head coach Emilio Colon, a former great at Lawrence High and UMaine before toiling in the semi-pro circuit as player and coach the last quarter-century, has led this group since the team was formed in 2018.
After three straight 5-5 seasons, it looked grim in late spring when the Hitmen were practicing in preseason.
“I was really down. We had a few really good players, but our numbers were down to 14 or 15 guys. That’s not enough. Usually you start adding a few guys, but that was too low,” said Colon, who resides in Haverhill with his wife, daughter and son.
As luck would have it, the Southern Maine Raging Bulls, a long-time successful “AA” team in the NEFL, disbanded before the season.
About 10 players, including several “beefy” players on the offensive and defensive line, most from Portland, Maine, and Portsmouth, N.H., were looking to play and the Hitmen had openings.
“It changed everything for us,” said Colon. “It gave us some talent, experience and, most of all, depth. Then we started adding a few more local guys and we went on a roll.”
The Ocasio difference
The key to the Hitmen’s roll was also having possibly the best player in the league, in quarterback 31-year-old Isiah Ocasio.
After a high school career in which he played backup at Haverhill High before getting his shot as a starter as a senior, only to have his career end in the second game due to an injury, his career with the Hitmen has been a Godsend.
“It’s been amazing to watch him grow over his four years (as Hitmen starter),” said Colon. “In my opinion, he’s the MVP of the league. When he first got here, he was a run-first quarterback. If there was a lane, he took off. Now he can do it all. He’s accurate with the short pass and the long pass. He can make a change when he sees the defense. In our league, he’s become a special player.”
Isiah, whose family owns the Ocasio’s True Martial Arts in Haverhill and Plaistow, N.H., not only has a career as influencer on social media, with more than a half-million followers, but he also has started a career in mixed martial arts.
In fact, a during a bye week in August he traveled to London, England for his first pro bout, which he lost via split decision to a “hometown” fighter.
A week later he was leading the Hitmen in its first playoff win, 24-14, over the Southington (Conn.) Valley Pipers.
“I’ve never seen somebody so dedicated,” said Coach Colon. “When Isiah commits, he goes 130 percent. He’s the real deal.”
Another cool part about the team is that there are three sets of brothers: Isiah and Mason Ocasio (LB), Adam and Andrew Mondello, both linemen, all of Haverhill, and Niko Ortiz, Christan and Felix Torrez.
“We have a family atmosphere anyway, but having so many brothers is really cool,” said Coach Colon.
Semi-pro tough
Playing semi-pro football is not easy. Nobody gets paid. and everybody works another job or two.
Most teams, including the Hitmen, practice only once a week.
“It’s not enough, obviously,” said Coach Colon, whose day job is that of a probation officer. “But it’s realistic. Everybody has lives. You have to be dedicated not just for yourself, but your teammates. A lot of people are depending on everybody. It’s amazing the team we’ve been to build this year. I’ve never had this much fun.”
The Hitmen won the championship of their “A” Coast Division, last month, beating the Connecticut Thundercats, 27-22. The only loss was to the Hartford Rebels of the “AA” East Division, 30-19, back on July 23.
As for the opponent on Saturday, to raise the Harvest Bowl trophy, Coach Colon said he likes his team’s chances but there isn’t a lot to go on.
“We are in a different league with no common opponents,” said Coach Colon. “We know they’re good. They’re undefeated. But we’re good, too. and the team is very, very excited for his opportunity. That’s all we wanted when we started in June. Now it’s here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.