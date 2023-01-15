Haverhill Hitmen are national champions!
The Hitmen beat the Wayne County (Mich.) Badgers, 25-8, in the United State Football Association (USFA) Double-A national title in Orlando, Florida on Sunday.
The Hitmen, which played at the lowest level, in Single-A, during the regular season, were elevated to Double-A for the New England playoffs, eventually qualifying for and winning the championship, a.k.a. the Orange Blossom Bowl XV.
Head coach Emilo Colon, a former star quarterback at Lawrence High and the University of Maine, led the 12-1 Hitmen to the title.
“Amazing!” said Colon, via telephone on Sunday night. “We came here to win a championship and we did.”
The Hitmen opened the scoring late in the first quarter on a 5-yard run by Teshaun Watson, who was named the offensive MVP.
The biggest moment, though, soon followed when Jason Fletcher, filling in for the kicker, made his first-ever extra point to give the Hitmen a 7-0.
His brother, Jeffrey Gilpin, had passed away during a practice in spring. Each game this season the team captains carried Gilpin’s jersey out to the coin toss.
“We felt like we weren’t going to lose when that happened,” Hitmen quarterback and game MVP, Isiah Ocasio, who threw for 150 yards. “He had never kicked one for us. It was amazing.”
The Hitmen when ahead 13-0 just before the end of the half after a 50-yard pass by Ocasio to Shaun Orsorio, to make it first-and-goal. Ocasio hit Quan Bromell on a quick slant for the score.
The Hitmen added another third quarter touchdown to make it 19-0 and take full control of the game.
Wayne County made things interesting in the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown and 2-point conversion, making 19-8.
But the Badgers, out of Michigan, tried an onsides kick and it was returned for a touchdown by Jari Plaud for the 25-8 win.
“It was amazing,” said Ocasio. “We played our best and cleanest game of the year when it mattered most. Everybody contributed. It was incredible. It was magical. I couldn’t be happier.”
Christian Guzman, of Lawrence, took home the Defensive MVP Award, leading the way with 12 tackles, including two sacks.
The Hitmen road to the title game consisted of three playoff wins, including the New England ECFL Single-A title over the Connecticut Thundercats, 27-22.
The Hitmen then won the Single-A Harvest Bowl on Oct. 29, beating the Massachusetts Warriors, 46-6.
It sent them to the New England Double-A title game against the South Vermont Storm with the winner going to the national title game.
The Hitmen won 7-6.
“We did it,” said Ocasio. “I knew this team was special many months ago. and we proved it here.”
The Hitmen suffered one injury when punter Jose Montanez, of Lowell, appears to have suffered a torn ACL.
Ocasio was among a group of players at the hospital with Jose after the game.
