YARMOUTH — What is a tougher foe?
Is it the traffic while driving to Cape Cod on a Friday night in July?
Or is it trying to get a hit off the ace of an SEC baseball powerhouse with an 0-and-2 count?
Alex Lane of Andover says that’s easy. It’s trying to get that hit off a No. 1 pitcher and probable MLB Draft pick.
He should know.
The 6-foot-5, 230-pound versatile right-handed slugger is coming off a dream season at Northeastern University. He belted 16 home runs, helping the Huskies win a program-record 44 games and reach the NCAA Tournament.
He was selected to the NBCA/Rawlings All-Region, the NEIBA Division 1 All-New England, the All-CAA and All-ECAC teams.
That season — which came after transferring from Bryant University — helped him land in the most prestigious summer baseball league in the country: the Cape Cod League.
Lane is playing for the Hyannis Harborhawks of the famed Cape Cod league, a dream-come-true for most young baseball players.
Despite some early struggles (.214 average, no homers, two RBIs in 42 at-bats), he hasn’t taken his bat and ball and gone back to his Andover home. Instead he’s driving towards getting back to the top of the baseball world.
“I’ve struggled in baseball before and I’m not afraid to struggle,” he said before Wednesday’s game against the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox. “It’s kind of what helps, knowing that I have to work to get out of it. I’ve been hitting the ball hard, but I don’t have much to show for it. I’ve had line-outs and hard hit balls that don’t get down. I’ve been able to say that I put a good swing on it and I did everything that I could in that at-bat, so now it’s just about going after it in the next at-bat.
“I’m trying to grow up each day, trying to learn from success and learn from failure. At school you face a stud and then you get into the bullpen and some of those arms may not be as strong, but here it just seems like the arms get better and better so that’s the biggest adjustment you have to make.”
The Cape League has always featured some of the country’s best arms. Major League stars like Shane Bieber, Walker Buehler and Red Sox ace Chris Sale enjoyed their share of success on the Cape. Today, it’s no different. There’s Daniel Avitia of Orleans, who should be an early round pick in this weekend’s draft, and a host of other hard throwers.
“When you play down here, guys will get you with their off-speed stuff. You see guys with good sliders, guys with real good velocity who just throw strikes,” said Lane. “It’s not like you’re getting free at-bats. Guys know what they are doing on the mound so you’ve got to be ready in the box when you face them.”
FROM ANDOVER TO BIG-TIME BASEBALL
Lane, 21, has enjoyed a lot of success in sports. In high school, he helped lead the St. John’s Prep baseball team to two state titles (he also played football). He was an All-USA Mass. All-State selection as well as a two-time All-Scholastic.
Lane was recruited by Bryant as a catcher. During his freshman year, he got into just 12 games and batted .079 in just 38 at-bats. He missed the following year with an injury, but came back strong as the team’s DH in 2022, batting .292 with 12 home runs and 48 RBI. He was selected to the All-NEC team.
From there, Lane decided to transfer to Northeastern University, and his game took off. Splitting time between left field and designated hitter, he was one of the team’s most dangerous hitters, which included belting two home runs and knocking in six runs in one game against South Florida. He finished the season with 133 total bases, a .596 slugging percentage and a .427 on-base percentage.
It was his play down in Florida, during the early part of the season, when he was noticed by the Harborhawks general manager Nick Johnson and manager Eric Beattie.
“Alex has had some really big hits for us (especially) earlier in the season. He has continued to hit the ball real hard every game, but unfortunately he’s had some bad luck here,” said Beattie. “He’s probably had some of the hardest registered outs on our team for sure, and maybe of all of the Cape League.
“He has a simple swing. He’s never up there trying to do too much. He stays really balanced and he wants to know what the pitcher is doing and what his mode of attack is. Alex pays attention to what it takes to be a good hitter. He has the big, physical make-up. He’s a strong kid, he’s a smart player, and he could play for a long time.”
Lane has two years of eligibility left with Northeastern. He also has had discussions with some major league scouts and could have his name called this weekend’s MLB Draft. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen. In the meantime, he’s just taking the entire Cape experience in.
“The atmosphere (here just makes it so much fun). You are playing with guys from all over the country, and guys who are the best in this country,” said Lane. “You are playing on nice fields down here, and you’re on the Cape, so it’s really nice weather. There’s a lot to do down here. I think that’s what makes it so much fun.
“All of the teams are involved in the community. (On Tuesday) we walked in the Fourth of July Parade, we’ve had days where we went to schools and talked to some kids, so we’re all involved with the towns so that’s another part that makes all of this so cool. You get to meet a lot of really nice people. There’s a lot of people down here on vacation and they are all huge fans, who come to all of the games. That’s part of what makes all of this so special.”
You can follow Jamie Pote on Twitter @JamiePote
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.