Is this the year an Eagle-Tribune area high school hockey team wins its first state title in program history?
Two local girls teams appear poised for runs at a breakthrough championships.
Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (HPNA) is the No. 4 seed (out of 32 teams) in the MIAA Division 1 girls hockey tournament pairings, while Andover High is the No. 3 seed (out of 34 teams) in the Division 2 pairings.
They’ll have to earn it on the ice as the state tournament kicks off this week.
“I think we have a chance to make it to the (TD) Garden,” said HPNA star Shelby Nassar of the location of the state title game. “It’s going to come down to preparation and which team wants it more.”
One program that does have championship pedigree is the Methuen/Tewsbury girls, and the Red Rangers are an appealing candidate for a Cinderella run, along with the Methuen and Haverhill boys. The Andover boys and Central Catholic boys and girls will also look to surprise.
Lets take a look at the local hockey tourney entrees:
-
HPNA EYES LONG-AWAITED TITLE
HPNA head coach Gary Kane had one key word to describe his team heading into the state tournament — hungry.
“The girls are hungry!” said Kane, who has led the program since it was established in 2013. “The seniors were on the 2019-20 undefeated (top-seeded) team that lost in dramatic fashion (in overtime in the Division 1 first round) and last season were key contributors who lost to Austin Prep (in the Division 1 quarterfinals.) They’re ready; they are hungry.”
HPNA (12-6-2) kicks off the tournament on Wednesday (7 p.m.), when it welcomes No. 29 Marblehead (4-15-1) to the Haverhill High rink.
Last winter’s trip to the Division 1 Round of 8 was the deepest playoff run in program history. This year’s squad is led by Eagle-Tribune All-Star goalie Julianna Taylor (1.43 goals-against average) and forward Kaitlyn Bush (11 goals).
“We are excited and prepared,” said Nassar. “We have worked hard all season, and our last few games we have played have felt like a playoff atmosphere.”
-
ANDOVER GIRLS SURGE INTO POSTSEASON
It’s been quite a winter for the Andover girls (14-3-2), which enter the postseason as the No. 3 seed in Division 2.
“Our team is feeling excited and confident heading into the tournament,” said Andover second-year head coach Meghan Keefe. “We competed hard in the regular season, and we know the opportunity we have ahead of us. Our team has been putting in the work during practices and we are eager to bring this energy into the tournament.”
Andover kicks off the postseason on Wednesday (7:10 p.m.), welcoming No. 30 Wellesley (9-7-2) to Breakaway Ice in Tewksbury.
The Golden Warriors won 10 of their final 11 games, and their only two losses after the calendar turned to 2023 were to Division 1 top seed St. Mary’s of Lynn and Division 2 No. 2 seed Duxbury. Along the way, Andover earned wins over both Methuen/Tewksbury and HPNA. Rose MacLean (9 goals) centers the Warrior offense.
“The team is working hard and excited for playoff,” said top forward Eliza O’Sullivan. “It’s our goalie’s (Allie Batchelder) first year and she has really stepped up for us. The whole team is looking forward to playoffs.”
-
METHUEN/TEWKSBURY LOOKS TO SURPRISE
Opponents would be foolish to look past the Methuen/Tewksbury (12-5-2) co-op girls, which enter the postseason as the No. 9 seed in the Division 1 tournament.
The Red Rangers will kick off play on Thursday, hosting No. 24 Acton-Boxboro (2-20-0) at Methuen High (5 p.m.) The two teams have faced off twice during the regular season, with Methuen/Tewksbury taking a pair of 3-1 wins.
“Facing Acton-Boxboro for the third time will be a challenge right from the start,” said Red Rangers head coach Sarah Doucette. “We will rely on our strong defensive play to keep the game close and hope to drive the net and be tenacious about scoring. Our team has worked hard this year and continued to improve so we are hoping to play our best hockey in the tournament.”
Methuen/Tewksbury ended the regular season with four straight wins and were unbeaten in seven of its final eight. Leading the Red Rangers are the likes of star defenseman MJ Petisce (three goals in her final five games) and Riley Sheehan.
“The Red Rangers are so excited heading into the state tournament,” said top forward Breena Lawrence. “We’ve been working together really well and have been relying on each other in the end of our regular season games. We’re ready to work hard in states and give it our all.”
-
METHUEN BOYS DANGEROUS
After clinching its second straight MVC/DCL Division 3 title, the Methuen boys will now look to make noise in the tournament.
The Rangers (12-5-3) are the No. 15 seed in the Division 3 tournament, and will host No. 18 Bedford (9-9-2) on Wednesday at Methuen High (6 p.m.) The two teams played twice in the regular season, with the results a 3-3 tie and a 4-2 Bedford win.
“We’re excited to be in the state tournament for a second year in a row,” said returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Owen Kneeland. “We’re playing against a very good opponent in Bedford who we are familiar with, and we will use the next few days of practice to be prepared and ready for our opponent.”
Perhaps no area goal-scorer is more dangerous than Kneeland (19 goals, 18 assists). He leads the way along with his little brother and linemate Noah Kneeland (5 goals 17 assists) and Zach Anderson (8 goals).
“We lost last year in the first round of the tournament,” said Rangers head coach Bill Blackwell. “I’m hoping our nine seniors, their leadership and experience helps us. We are very familiar with Bedford. Should be a low scoring game.”
-
HAVERHILL BOYS A CINDERELLA?
Despite an impressive 13-6-1 record, the Haverhill boys have to go the hard way in the tournament. The Hillies are No. 33 seed (out of 36) in the Division 2 tournament. They’ll travel to No. 32 Lowell Catholic (7-10-2) in the preliminary round on Monday at the Tsongas Center (4:50 p.m.)
But the Hillies believe they can make an impact.
“We’re really excited to be back in the tournament for the second consecutive year, especially coming off an impressive season,” said co-starting goalie Cal Pruett. “Our scrimmage victory against Lexington, a solidly ranked Division 1 team gave us lots more hope and faith amongst each other to make as much of a run as we can this year. The boys are fired up!”
The Hillies won 4 of their final 5 games heading into the tournament. Leading the offense for Haverhill are Jake Costa (10 goals), John Bishop (9 goals, team-high 17 points) and Jake Barker (8 goals).
“The boys are feeling confident and ready to go,” said co-staring goalie Dylan Soucy. “We just have to play our game and we should be alright.”
-
ANDOVER BOYS FINISH STRONG
Few teams closed out the regular season hotter than the Andover boys. The Golden Warriors won their final three straight, and were 8-1-3 over their final 11 games.
“The boys are absolutely dialed in for playoffs right now,” said top-scorer and senior Alex Doudkin. “We’ve all been working hard over the break, and we’re more ready than ever to play this Wednesday. Coming from a big win in the Newburyport Bank Classic tournament, we hope to carry this momentum into Wednesday and dominate.”
The Golden Warriors (11-5-3) are the No. 21 seed in the Division 1 tournament, and will travel to No. 12 Franklin (16-5-0) on Wednesday (8 p.m.) at Pirelli Rink.
Leading the Andover offense are Doudkin (13 goals), Carter Hillson (10 goals, team-high 23 points) and Braeden Archambault (9 goals, 21 points).
“Just like in the regular season we will go down there and control what we can control we are confident but we respect them one game at a time,” said Andover coach Kevin Drew.
-
CENTRAL BOYS, GIRLS LOOK TO SURPRISE
After a regular season of ups-and-downs, the Central Catholic boys (10-10-2) are the No. 18 seed in the Division 1 tournament. The Raiders will travel to No. 15 St. Mary’s of Lynn on Wednesday (8 p.m.) at Connery Rink in Lynn.
“We feel that we will be well prepared for the playoffs after a hard fought and tough season,” said Central’s Cam Jankowski. “Going into the first round against a team we are familiar with in St. Mary’s should test our preparations. We will bring as much energy as possible into the postseason.”
The Central Catholic girls (10-8-2) are the No. 32 and final seed in the Division 2 tournament. The Raiders travel to No. 31 Matignon (4-41-1) on Monday (8 p.m.) at the Stoneham Rink.
TWITTER: DWillisET
