Field Hockey
Andover 5, North Andover 0
Goals: Olivia Beucler 3, Bella DiFiore, Emma Reilly
Saves: A — Adelaide Weeden 1
Andover: 3 2 — 5
North Andover (6-8-1): 0 0 — 0
Lowell 5, Haverhill 0
Saves: Stella Mondejar 4
Haverhill (5-9): 0 0 — 0
Lowell: 3 2 — 5
Newburyport 3, North Reading 0
Goals: Rita Cahalane, Meghan Murray, Leela Kowalski
Assists: Delaney Woekel, Lilly Ragusa, Liv McDonald
Saves: Jane Mettling
Newburyport (5-6-3): 2 1 — 3
North Reading (6-9-1): 0 0 — 0
Methuen 6, Tewksbury 1
Goals: Mary Jane Petisce 2, Natalia Fiato, Chloe Seccareccio,Vanessa Fritschy, Brianna Aigbogum
Saves: Alex Tardugno 19
Tewksbury: 1 0 — 1
Methuen (7-8-1): 2 4 — 6
Central Catholic 2, Chelmsford 0
Goals: Kerri Finneran, Sydney Moda,
Saves: Alexis DeMattia 5
Chelmsford: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (10-7): 0 2 — 2
Golf
Haverhill 0, St. John’s Prep 1
DiIVISION 1 STATES
(At Wentworth CC, Par 72)
Team scores (12 schools): 1. St. John’s Prep 306, Wellesley 308, Vaverian 309, 10. Haverhill 336
Winner and team leaders: 1. Ryan Keyes (Wellesley) 70, 5. Alex Landry (SJP)74, 10. Ian Rourke (SJP) 75, 17. Aiden Azevedo (Hav.) 78
Other Haverhill scores: Ryan Difoures 82, Matt Murphy 85, Nick Samaha 91, Max Gould 91
Wayland 0, North Andover 9
DiIVISION 2 STATES
(at Wayland, Par 72)
Team scores (12 schools): 1. Bishop Stang 305, Canton 309, Medfield 317, 9. North Andover 347
Winner and team leaders: 1. Max Hapoian (Austin Prep) 69, Aidan Emmerich (St. Mary’s) 70, Trevor Drew (Tyngsboro) 70, 5. James Robbins (NA) 74
Other NA scores: Max Johnson 79, Nolan Locke 88, Brendan Burke 89, Cooper Mohr 91
Boys Soccer
Pentucket 1, Lynnfield 0
Goals: Liam Sullivan
Saves: Tyler Correnti 6
Pentucket (7-5-3): 0 1 — 1
Lynnfield: 0 0 — 0
Girls Soccer
Pentucket 3, Lynnfield 2
Goals: Sabrina Campbell, Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Victoria Wilson
Saves: Emma Breen 5
Pentucket (11-4-2): 2 1 — 3
Lynnfield (9-5-4): 1 1 — 2
North Andover 8, Lawrence 0
Goals: Ainsley Chittick, Casey Goland, Emma Darrah, Megan Rozzi, Isabella Forst, Jenny Bartlett, Kendal Ruhand, Paige Papa
Saves: NA 0x2014Logan Crane 0, Katelyn Bush 0; L — 17
Lawrence: 0 0 — 0
North Andover (13-1-3): 8 0 — 8
Swampscott 2, Haverhill 0
Saves: Mallory Amirian 26
Swampscott: 1 1 — 2
Haverhill: 0 0 — 0
Girls Swimming
Haverhill 95, North Andover 89
Winners:
200 medley relay: Haverhill (Hillsgrove, Quinlan, Story, Caruso) 1:58.11; 200 freestyle: Hannah Wieczorek (NA) 1:59.92; 200 IM: Jackie Story (H) 2:23.95; 50 freestyle: Sophia Caruso (H) 26.60; Diving: Cailey Simard (H) 263.35; 100 butterfly: Malia Amuan (NA) 58.32; 100 freestyle: Carli Quinlan (H) 56.07; 500 freestyle: Amuan (NA) 5:13.57; 200 freestyle relay: North Andover (Holland, Wolfenden, Wieczorek, Amuan) 1:41.79; 100 backstroke: Hannah Wieczorek 1:01.17 (NA); 100 breaststroke: Skyler Holland (NA) 1:18.02; 400 freestyle relay: Haverhill (Story, Hillsgrove, Caruso, Quinlan) 4:01.12()
Records: Haverhill 7-3
Girls Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, Whittier 1
Kills: W — Natalia Cintron 6; GL — Esmeralda Rojas 9, Kaylin Martinez 9
Blocks: GL — Martinez 2
Assists: W — Samantha Azzarri 4; GL — Janeily Alvarez 16
Service points (aces): W — Victor Portorreal (13 6); GL — Alvarez 18 (14)
Digs: W — Portorreal 4; GL — Kiara Morales 23
Greater Lawrence (5-13): 25 25 21 25 — 3
Whittier (5-14): 16 22 25 15 — 1
Triton 3, Whittier 0
Kills: T — Mia Berardino 11, Kendall Leibert 5; W — Natalia Cintron Divaliz Salcedo 3
Assists: T — Molly Kimball 16
Service points (aces): T — Berardino (10); W — Hannah Azzarri 8Digs: T — Berardino 4; W — Cintron 4
Triton: 25 25 25 — 3
Whittier (5-13): 14 16 16 — 0
Haverhill 3, Dracut 0
Kills: Summer Zaino 9
Blocks: Emmerson Cerasuolo 2
Assists: Kya Burdier 11
Service points (aces): (Mia Ferrer Valdez 3)
Digs: Gabby Burdier 15
Dracut: 15 18 19 — 0
Haverhill (14-2): 25 25 25 — 3
North Andover 3, Andover 1
Kills: A — Marissa Kobelski 10, Olivia Foster 10; NA — Leah Warren 14; Gaffny 7
Blocks: A — Adrie Waldinger 2; NA — Gaffny 5
Assists: A — Ava Sipley 28; NA 0x2014Emma Bosco 27
Service points (aces): A — Olivia Foster 12 (2), Sophia Miele 12 (1); NA — ( Anna Wong 4)
Digs: A — Sipley 9, Olivia Foster 6; NA — Christine Crateau 16
Andover (13-5): 19 15 25 17 — 1
North Andover (14-2): 25 25 17 25 — 3
Billerica 3, Lawrence 0
Kills: Ashley Nivar 3
Blocks: Heidy Acevedo 3
Lawrence (3-17): 13 9 9 — 0
Billerica: 25 25 25 — 3
Methuen 3, Central Catholic 1
Kills: CC — Kathleen Smith 8, Herian Perez 8; M — Driend 31
Blocks: CC0x2014 Smith 5; M — Kat DeLap 5
Assists: CC — Kayleigh Holland 31; M — Avry Nelson 38
Service points (aces): CC — Holland 15; M — Rodriguez 13
Digs: CC 0x2014Eva Coutu 16; M — Carolina Rodriguez 20, Kaitlyn Tierney 13
Central Catholic (4-12): 28 13 25 18 — 1
Methuen (11-8): 30 25 23 25 — 3
