The Massachusetts and New Hampshire state baseball and softball tournaments open next week, and the fields are nearly set. But there remains a ton to be settled over the holiday weekend coming up.
Opening up with the Karelis Division of the Haverhill Invitational Baseball Tournament on Thursday and closing with a great non-league battle Sunday afternoon (2 p.m. at NECC) between a pair of perennial Division 1 Bay State powers in Central Catholic and Saint John’s Prep, the weekend is a great time to support the spring ball-and-bat types, many of whom are representing the home team for the last time.
Being an old man, hurt still lingers that the Lawrence Invitational Tournament is now a memory. My then-girlfriend Sondra Barch let it be known she was the one back in the day with her first delivery of Crispellis to Devlin Field — nothing says love like that. So yeah, the Memorial Day tourneys tug at this guy’s heart a little bit.
On the field, the teams in action all have certain agendas.
Let’s start in Haverhill.
On Thursday, it’s the host Hillies, at 2-16, against 3-14 Dracut with a 3:15 first pitch, followed by Salem, Mass., and Marblehead in the nightcap.
For Haverhill, it’s been a tough spring, but Ryan Bateman and Co. can salvage an awful lot with a tourney title on their home turf.
Friday night in Haverhill, the Pena Division kicks off with Tewksbury and Methuen colliding at 4 p.m., followed by North Andover and Lawrence High.
As for the postseason, 9-9 Methuen has the power ranking points to get into the Division 1 field. The Rangers were the 25th seed before shutting out North Andover on Wednesday. A 10th win makes it official. A championship means serious momentum heading into states for coach Cam Roper’s club.
For a very young Knights’ squad and rebuilding Lawrence, this weekend is about a statement for the future.
Andover High, at 13-4 and solidly seeded already in the Division 1 field, will look to protect its home game in the round of 32 and maybe even move up a notch or two as it heads to Peabody for the weekend.
The Warriors face Wakefield in Tanner Country, Saturday at 1 p.m., hoping to claim a spot in Sunday’s title tilt vs. the Peabody-Danvers winner.
SOFTBALL SIDE OF THINGS
There could certainly be drama unfolding on Burnham Road where the Methuen Invitational unfolds on Friday and Saturday night.
It’s hard not to root for the Andover High girls, who struggled and took their lumps last year but remain in the fight this time around for a shot at the Division 1 tourney.
At 6-11 but holding down the 25th seed in Division 1 headed into Wednesday night’s battle at Triton, the Warriors could solidify their state tourney status with a big weekend.
Friday night, it’s North Andover and Cape Ann League Baker Division champ Amesbury at 5 p.m., followed by the host Rangers at 7 p.m.
The consolation and final follow Saturday night.
North Andover and Methuen are locked in with top 15 seeds in D-1 already. Amesbury will look to defend its Division 3 state championship coming up. This tournament is loaded.
GRANITE STATE UPDATE
Just a quick look with the final games to be contested in the New Hampshire regular season the next two days.
Division I baseball: Defending state champ Pinkerton Academy has qualified and will host an opening-round game. Wins at 9-8 Windham Thursday and Timberlane on Friday could yield two home playoff games. The Jaguars are in. Both Salem and the Owls won’t make the postseason.
Division I softball: The region goes four for four here as Salem (14-2), Timberlane (12-5), Pinkerton (12-5) and Windham (9-9) all have qualified.
The Blue Devils face two major league tune-ups in the next two days, traveling to Concord Thursday night and hosting Exeter on Friday. Each of those teams has one loss.
The Timberlane-Pinkerton battle on Friday is likely for a first-round home playoff game.
Division II softball: Pelham High will also see the postseason, a bigtime accomplishment for sure with the youth in that program. At 6-9, the Pythons will be on the road but I can’t think of too many foes who will be happy about seeing Pelham’s fab frosh, Caileigh Aguiar in the circle.
Division II baseball: At 7-8 with a Friday home date against Lebanon, it appears the Pythons will be on the right side of the bubble and head to the playoffs.
