BOSTON — Steve Holman is in Year No. 37 as the radio play-by-play man for the Atlanta Hawks.
You don’t work that long, in that business, without talent, drive and rituals.
Three rituals when Holman comes “home” to Boston, which happened on Monday and Tuesday, possibly for the last time this season.
The Lawrence native almost always has dinner at Regina Pizzeria, in Boston’s North End.
“The pepperoni and mushroom,” said Holman, who turns 68 this weekend. “I love pizza. and I can’t find any pizza like this in the Atlanta area.”
Another ritual is “The Streak,” at least being asked about it.
2,800 straight games
“Tuesday night with Celtics is 2,799,” said Holman referring to the consecutive Hawks games he’s called. “And Thursday night in Atlanta will be 2,800.”
The record-holder is Chick Hearn’s 3,338 consecutive games with the L.A. Lakers. Hearn passed away at 86 years old.
But maybe Holman’s best ritual when he comes home is the person who sits in the seat next to him at the T.D. Garden.
His buddy, Mike Schruender of North Andover.
The duo met in the late 1970s, through a mutual friend.
“I’ll never forget he was over my duplex on Greene Street (in North Andover) and people were swimming,” recalled Schruender. “I think he was leaving and came back to tell me he had just heard Thurman Munson died in a plane crash. That’s how long we go back.”
Holman started at WCCM in Lawrence and later joined WEEI as an intern under Johnny Most for Celtics radio broadcasts. He got his full-time gig with the Hawks in 1985, but his streak as started on March 1, 1989 when then-play-by-play man John Sterling left for the New York Yankees jog.
Holman’s dad, Harold Holman, of Lawrence, would join his son at courtside as his “broadcast assistant.”
Takes Dad’s seat
When his dad passed in Aug. of 2002, Schruender was there to help Holman, clean and fix up the Lawrence home.
“I got two things that day. One was the Harry Holman Zamboni,” said Schruender, referring to a wide, metal snow shovel. “And an alarm clock with huge, huge numbers on it. As for the Zamboni, I still use it to this day. and I still have that alarm clock, too, but the numbers seem to be getting smaller.”
For the past 20 years, Schruender was asked by Holman to fill a seat when the Hawks are in Boston.
“The best part for me, early on, was eating dinner in the press room with Tommy Heinsohn and Steve,” recalled Schruender. “I’d love hearing them talk about their teams. Each giving the other ‘off the record’ stuff they would use on their broadcasts. It was funny because I knew where they got their information. Tommy was really nice to me. I loved him.”
Schruender estimated that last night was his 50th game by Holman’s side, watching Celtics games up close.
“The best was the 2007-08 season when the Celtics and Hawks met in the playoffs, which went seven games,” said Schruender. “Those were amazing games; very exciting. The Hawks were really good back then. It’s been a little disappointing, according to Steve, after last year’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals (lost to Bucks in 6 games). But I enjoy being there, up close.”
