Steve Holman has called over 3,100 Atlanta Hawks basketball games over the radio, including 2,915 consecutive, which ranks second all-time to Chick Hearn’s 3,338 with the Los Angeles Lakers.
And the last one the Lawrence native called, on Tuesday night at TD Garden, is one that is on that “list,” one you can count with one hand, of his all-time favorites.
It wasn’t the fact that the Hawks won. It was about a dozen other occurrences surrounding the win.
“I’m from this area. I cut my teeth with Johnny Most, at the old Boston Garden, as his sidekick,” recalled Holman. “Boston fans and media didn’t respect this Hawks team and really Trae Young, like Game 5 would be a walkover.
“It was a little disappointing, to be honest. But then to see how they did it, how Trae did it. I’ve called a lot of big Hawks games. I was there for the Bird-Dominique game (Game 6 in Atlanta of Eastern Conference semis in 1988),” said Holman referring to the superstar slugfest in the fourth quarter with Bird scoring 20 and Wilkins netting 14 in the Celtics win.
“I heard a lot of people blaming the Celtics for the loss. How about giving credit to the Hawks. They made a lot of plays there, especially at the end.”
What made this extra special on Tuesday night were the odds. Nobody thought the Hawks had a chance.
Especially being down 13 points with about six minutes remaining in the game.
“I think I saw the team leading by 13 had never lost in 183 playoff games,” said Holman. “But this was no fluke. I’ve seen Trae do this before. People forget two years ago, he got the Hawks to the conference finals. He went to New York and was the villain there, and he was fine with it.
“Sure, the Celtics are legit, with championship aspirations. But the Hawks have some experience, too. They had won Game 1 against Milwaukee and in Game 2 Trae sprained his ankle on the referee’s foot. This is not a pushover team.”
Holman said new coach Quinn Snyder has played a role in the franchise’s resurgence, being on the job only a month as head coach.
“Quinn has gotten this team’s confidence level so far up,” said Holman. “He encourages the guys to shoot. He wants them to go for it. He works with Trae on a daily basis. This has been a different team since he took over. When Quinn talks to me it’s like I’m talking to the Albert Einstein of basketball. He’s rubbed off on the guys.”
Holman believes bringing in Snyder at the end of this season is going to be a lightning rod for next year and years to come.
He already knows what he has going forward and no matter what happened at the TD Garden on Tuesday night, the future is ten times brighter than it was six weeks ago.
“There’s still some very good young talent on this roster,” said Holman. “Dejounte Murray is 26. John Collins is 25. Trae is 24. Rookie Jalen Johnson hasn’t played yet in the playoffs, but he’s still a kid at 19. Next year he plays a full year at 20 years old. There is a lot to look forward to with this group.”
As for Thursday night and possibly Saturday, if there is a Game 7, Holman makes no promises or predictions.
“I don’t know if the Boston fans realize how special Trae is,” said Holman. “What he did in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points and the Hawks last 14 points is amazing. That last shot, to win it, I’ve seen him do that before. He’s a special player. But it’s not just him. There is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who fears no one. and De’Andre Hunter, who made some big shots, too.”
Holman said the biggest lesson of all is that the games are not won and lost on paper.
“It’s a perfect example of old saying, ‘This is why you play the game,’” said Holman. “I expect the Celtics to bring it here (in Atlanta) for Game Six. But I expect the same from the Hawks. There is a lot of excitement around here. The TD Garden was rocking. I expect State Farm Arena, which has sold out so many times this year, to be louder than loud. It’s going to be fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.