NORTH ANDOVER -- Holy Cross got some revenge before a raucous packed Duane Stadium against Merrimack College last night.
No. 16 ranked Holy Cross beat Merrimack in the opener, 31-17.
A year ago, Merrimack stunned Holy Cross, 35-21, in Worcester to open their season.
Transfer quarterback Jack Zergiotis threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the defeat. Jacari Carter was Merrimack's leading receiver with 52 yards and a touchdown to his credit. Sophomore Jay Thompson led the team in tackles with eight on the night. Garry Rosemond Jr. had an interception for the Warriors.
The Essentials
Score: #16 Holy Cross 31, Merrimack 17
Records: Merrimack (0-1, 0-0 NEC) | Holy Cross (1-0, 0-0 PL)
How It Happened
Holy Cross got the ball first and scored three points on a 10-play drive. Merrimack then came down the field and scored three points of their own, highlighted by a 14-yard pass and catch by Zergiotis and LJ Robinson. In their next possession the Crusaders scored their first touchdown of the night on a seven-yard rush by the quarterback. The Warriors were stopped on their next offensive possession and were on defense to start the second quarter.
Holy Cross ended up scoring first in the second quarter on a 24-yard pass to the endzone, putting the away team up by 13. After a five-play drive that did not result in points, the Crusaders once again knocked down a field goal to go up by 16. Starting at their own 35 the Warriors marched down the field, scoring their first touchdown of season. The touchdown was on an 18-yard pass and catch from Zergiotis to Pat Conroy. Merrimack stopped Holy Cross before the end of the half, the score heading into halftime was 19-10.
The Crusaders scored on a safely to start the second half, going up by 11. Holy Cross got the ball back and threw an interception to Rosemond Jr. Merrimack came back and threw an interception of their own, giving the Crusaders the ball back after gaining some momentum on a dive. Holy Cross scored on yet another field goal, going up by two touchdowns.
In the fourth, the Crusaders struck first again after an interception by Merrimack. In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, the Warriors scored a touchdown after a 33-yard catch from Carter, putting Merrimack down two scores.
Notes & Numbers
Lliam Davis knocked down a 39-yard field goal in the first half.
Merrimack lost the penalty battle 10-9
Up next
The Warriors get back to action next Friday when Assumption College visits North Andover. Game time is set for 7 p.m.
