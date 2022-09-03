NORTH ANDOVER — A year ago, Merrimack College went to Worcester and literally beat the snot out of the hosts, Holy Cross.
Merrimack won the game, 35-21, and it wasn’t even that close, as the Warriors rushed for 187 yards, threw for 259 yards, and led the Crusaders from box to wire.
Fast-forward to Friday night at a packed Duane Stadium in North Andover, the opener for both teams.
The roles were reversed.
Holy Cross, which won the game 31-17, rolled up 502 yards of offense, including a whopping 243 yards on the ground, to keep the upstart Warriors at bay.
Crusaders junior quarterback Matthew Sluka completed 13 of 22 passes for 242 yards and two TDs.
HC, the three-time defending Patriot League champion, won its third straight season opener.
Merrimack sophomore Jack Zergiotis, a transfer from UConn, completed 15 of 29 for 189 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Merrimack didn’t have a running back with more than 25 yards.
How it happened
Holy Cross got the ball first and scored three points on a 10-play drive. Merrimack then came down the field and scored three points of their own, highlighted by a 14-yard pass and catch by Zergiotis and LJ Robinson. In their next possession the Crusaders scored their first touchdown of the night on a seven-yard rush by the quarterback. The Warriors were stopped on their next offensive possession and were on defense to start the second quarter.
Holy Cross ended up scoring first in the second quarter on a 24-yard pass to the endzone, putting the away team up by 13. After a five-play drive that did not result in points, the Crusaders once again knocked down a field goal to go up by 16. Starting at their own 35 the Warriors marched down the field, scoring their first touchdown of season. The touchdown was on an 18-yard pass and catch from Zergiotis to Pat Conroy. Merrimack stopped Holy Cross before the end of the half, the score heading into halftime was 19-10.
The Crusaders scored on a safely to start the second half, going up by 11. Holy Cross got the ball back and threw an interception to Rosemond Jr. Merrimack came back and threw an interception of their own, giving the Crusaders the ball back after gaining some momentum on a dive. Holy Cross scored on yet another field goal, going up by two touchdowns.
A key moment in the game was early in the fourth quarter when Merrimack had a chance to get within one score, but an interception in the end zone, meant for Merrimack tight end Pat Conroy, basically ended a possible comeback.
The Crusaders converted the turnover into a touchdown when Sluka threw a 46-yard bomb to Coker. Of Sluka’s 13 completions, four were longer than 26 yards.
Merrimack performers
Carter led all Warriors with three receptions for 52 yards, including a touchdown.
Jay Thompson led all Merrimack defenders with eight tackles. Donte Williams added seven tackles.
Lliam Davis knocked down a 39-yard field goal for Merrimack in the first half.
Merrimack committed 10 penalties for 70 yards versus nine for 110 yards for Holy Cross.
