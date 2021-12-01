BOSTON – A lot has happened since last we spoke to Georges Niang, shortly after he agreed to his two-year, $6.7 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers the first week of August.
Four months. One hundred-nineteen three-point attempts. One weird practice with Ben Simmons. Nearly one month without Joel Embiid due to COVID-19. and a disappointing team record of 11-10.
But one thing that still stands out for the Methuen native, just as it did back in August, was that phone call he received from Doc Rivers.
“The biggest thing for me is Doc,” said Niang, before last night’s game against the Celtics, referring to the call just before he signed his contract.
“Doc believed in me,” said Niang. “The things he said about me and my game, and what I could bring. I was like, ‘Wow, that’s really cool.’ I want a coach like Doc who has won as a player and a coach. I want someone like that pushing me. I see it every day, the way he gets the most out of people and is always, always pushing the team over stats. I feel like this is where I belong.”
Guess what? The feeling is mutual.
Rivers went on and on and on when Niang’s name was brought up before the game.
“He’s been absolutely great,” said Doc. “High IQ. Shoots the ball. and has that competitive gene. He played on that AAU team (out of Boston), BABC, Leo Papile’s program. They’re all competitive kids. You can see he’s kind of inherited that.
“Georges is just what we needed. We need more guys like Georges. He has been a huge asset for us this year.”
The numbers bear that out. All of the numbers.
Niang, in his sixth NBA season, has career highs in minutes played (25.0), field goals made (4.0) and attempted (9.3), 3-pointers made (2.2) and attempted (5.7), rebounds (2.8), assists (1.7) and points (11.2).
Niang was the first Sixer off the bench last night.
Niang has helped keep this team together while injuries and attitude (see Simmons) have handcuffed this team.
“I love that part of it,” said Niang, referring to the added responsibility. “We are going to be a very good team when we get it going. We have some great players here and it’s all about winning and competing for a championship. I love coming to work every day. I love it.”
Ironically, the Celtics were a team that showed some interest in Niang, but they never were competitive with an offer.
Does it bother Niang? He says no. I say yes.
Being in Utah the last four years (he played his first year with Indiana), we didn’t see or hear much about Niang and the Jazz, despite the fact they were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
That changed beginning last night. When the starting lineups were announced, the Celtics faithful booed loudly. The Sixers are, well, the enemy around here.
“I get it,” said Niang. “But I like it. Boston fans are great. But Philly fans are great, too. I like the East Coast energy. This is my kind of rivalry.”
But home will always be the Boston area and, of course, Methuen.
When he flew in on Tuesday, his mom picked him up at the team hotel and brought him home for, well, a home-cooked meal.
“It always great to relax and be with my family,” said Niang.
As for his new NBA home, Philadelphia it is, and he’s just as comfortable there, too.
“I feel like my game is improving here,” said Niang. “My play-making is getting better. You have to do more than just shoot to be effective in this league.
“I’m very happy right now with my life,” said Niang. “I’m putting an orange thing in an orange thing (the basketball in the basket). How can you not love that?”
