Boys Basketball
Central Catholic 79, Haverhill 62
Central Catholic (79): McKenzie 25, Sangermano 14, Hart 13, Malvey 12, Bridgewater 11, Njenga 5, Haley, Lopez, Hiraldo
3-pointers: CC — Sangermano 4, McKenzie, Hart
Central Catholic (8-2): 20 20 16 23 — 79
Haverhill: 11 22 20 9 — 62
Girls Basketball
Brooks 79, Tabor Academy 57
Brooks (79): Eddy 25, Mair 18, Dewey 19, Broussard 6, Gaffney 9, Tangney 2, Maina 0, Withrall 0
3-pointers: Eddy 4, Mair 4, Dewey 3, Gaffney 3
Brooks (11-0): 13 24 26 16 — 79
Tabor Academy (9-1): 13 13 16 15 — 57
North Andover 36, Lincoln-Sudbury 33
North Andover (33): Martin 10, J. Rogers 8, Robie 3, Gaffny 3, Papell 2, S. Rogers 7, von Sneidern 0
3-pointers: Martin, Robie, S. Rogers
Lincoln-Sudbury (5-3): 8 7 4 14 — 33
North Andover: 7 8 7 14 — 36
Central Catholic 65, Haverhill 32
Central Catholic (65): Beers 0, Veloz 6, Deleon 2, Castro 0, Finney 22, Guertin 7, Montague 3, Dinges 18, Yfantopulos 0, Finneran 4, Smith 3, Dick 0. Totals 23-10-65
Haverhill (32): Pena 10, DeOliveria 2, Phillips 3, Price 0, Burgos 0, Laffey 0, Burdier 11, Elger 0, Powell 0, Spencer 6. Totals 10-9-32
3-pointers: CC — Dinges, Finney 6, Veloz, Guertin, Spencer 2, Pena; H — Spencer 2, Spencer
Central Catholic (8-2): 12 12 18 23 — 65
Haverhill (3-7): 13 0 12 7 — 32
Girls Gymnastics
Andover 141.2, North Andover 133.0
Placers:
Vault: Gabby Bresnick (A) 9.65, Carlin Wong (NA) 9.2, Molly Foster (A) 8.9; Bars: Gabby Bresnick (A) 9.25, Wong (NA) 8.55, Amanda Oltman (A) 8.5; Beam: Foster (A) 9.6, Bresnick (A) 9.5, Wong (NA) 8.85; Floor: Bresnick (A) 9.7, Wong (NA) 9.4, Foster (A) 9.3; All-around: Gabby Bresnick (A) 38.1, Foster (A) 36.25, Wong (NA) 36.00
Boys Ice Hockey
Methuen 4, Dracut 1
Methuen (9-4-2): 0 2 2 — 4
Dracut: 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Jack Allard 2, Owen Kneeland , Noah Kneeland
Saves: Owen O’Brien 34
Londonderry 3, Windham 2
Windham (4-6-0): 1 0 1 0 — 2
Londonderry (7-2-0): 1 1 0 1 — 3
Goals: Aiden Quaglietta, Joey Gilbert
Saves: Vito Mancini 35
Boys Indoor Track
MSTCA Division 1 Relays
Top 3 team scores plus locals (20 teams scored): 1. Acton-Boxboro 80, 2. Newton North 66, 3. Lexington 34; ALSO: 6. Haverhill 9, 12. Central Catholic 6.5, 13. Andover 6, 18. Methuen 2
Top-6 area placers:
4x50: 6, Central Catholic 22.65; 4x400: 6. Central Catholic 3:38.26; 4x800: 3. Andover 8:22.99; 1,600 SMR: 5. Methuen 3:45.56, 6. Haverhill 3:48.52; 4x50 shuttle hurdles: 5. Central Catholic 29.00; High Jump: 2. Haverhill 16-7, 5. Central Catholic 16-2; Shot put: 6. Central Catholic 118-6
MSTCA Division 2 Relays
Top 3 team scores (18 teams scored): 1. North Andover 64, 2. Catholic Memorial 36, 3. Peabody 26
Top-6 North Andover placers:
4x400: 2. North Andover 3:39.34; 4x800: 1. North Andover (Matthew McDevitt, Cam Reiland, Ryan Connolly, Jack Determan) 8:22.93; 1,600 SMR: 2. North Andover 3:41.23; Distance Medley: 1. North Andover (Reiland, McDevitt, Determan, Connolly) 10:49.06; 4x50 Shuttle Hurdles: 3. North Andover 27.35; High jump: 2. North Andover 17-0; Long jump: 4. North Andover 54-8; Shot put: 2. North Andover 131-8
Girls Indoor Track
MSTCA Division 1 Relays
Top 3 team scores plus locals (19 teams scored): 1. Newton North 50, 2. Andover 39, 3. Acton-Boxboro 26; ALSO: 8. Central Catholic 18, 14. Methuen 6, 17. Haverhill 2
Area top-6 placers:
4x50 dash: 1. Andover (Maddy Robertson, Olivia Foster, Jodi Parrott, Peyton Levental) 24.73, 6. Central Catholic 26.02; 4x200: 4. Central Catholic 1:50.05; 4x400: 5. Central Catholic 4:16.63; 1,600 SMR: 3. Methuen 4:27.96, 5. Haverhill 4:31.76, 6. Central Catholic 4:35.26; Distance Medley: 6. Andover 13.25.77; 4x50 shuttle hurdles: 1. Andover (Parrott, Ashley Sheldon, Nikita Palsetia, Shayla Quill) 29.50, 2. Central Catholic 31.19; High Jump: 3. Andover 14-7; Long jump: 1. Andover (Parrott, Levental, Quill) 47-1, 6. Central Catholic 44-0; Shot put: 5. Andover 86-5, 6. Central Catholic 82-7
MSTCA Division 2 Relays
Top 3 team scores (17 teams scored): 1. Wellesley 61, 2. North Andover 52, 3. Concord-Carlisle 32
North Andover top-6 placers:
4x50 dash: 4. North Andover 25.31; 4x200: 6. North Andover 1:51.80; 4x400: 4. North Andover 4:19.27; 4x800: 3. North Andover 9:57.06; 1,600 SMR: 2. North Andover 4:23.78; Distance Medley: 6. North Andover 13:25.66; High jump: 1. North Andover (Gwen Bruton, Cacy Coland, Megan Rozzi) 14-1; Shot put: North Andover (Jenna Bard, Courtney O’Neil, Mckenna Dube) 104-4
Wrestling
Central sweeps
Team scores: Central Catholic 46, Beverly 15; Central 39, Marlboro 3; Central 63, Concord-Carlisle 9
Central winners vs. Beverly:
106: Cole Glynn forfeit; 120: Bobby Ayotte fall :22; 132: Ashley Dehney dec 12-4 ; 138: Jimmie Glynn fall 1:30; 170: Nate Blanchette fall 1:11; 182: Quinton Delory fall :48; 195: Brandon D’Agistino fall 120; 220: Mike Brown fall 3:05
Lawrence 54, Greater Lawrence 28
Winners:
106: Jandiel Santos forfeit ; 113: Jaden Pich Nong (L) fall 1:35 ; 120: Kelyn Pena (L) fall 5:17; 126: Dylan Smith (GL) fall 4:20 ; 132: Davidson Theosmy (L) fall 1:10 ; 138: Joe Carroll (GL) :36; 145: Jayden Matos (GL) dec. 15-7; 152: Julian Melendez (GL) fall 1:24 ; 160: Angel Miranda (L) fall 1:15; 170: Armani Maldonado (L) fall 1:29; 182: Miguel Vasquez (GL) fall :37; 195: Chris Garcia (L) fall :35 ; 220: Darlin Sicard (L) fall :15; HVY: Brandon Lavasta (L) fall :47
