Boys Basketball
Pinkerton 89, Timberlane 47
Pinkerton (89): Marshall 41, Herland 5, Ludden 2, Brander 11, Jenkins 8, T. Chinn 8, Hill 3. Bienvenmuda 2, Gendrom 8
3-pointers: Gendron 2, T. Chinn, Bradner 3, Marshall 4
Highlight: In addition to his 41 points, Jackson Marshall grabbed 12 rebounds.
Timberlane: 10 12 17 8 — 47
Pinkerton: 15 23 14 37 — 89
Girls Basketball
Loomis Chaffee 74, Phillips 49
Phillips (49): Kiley Buckley 13, Ava Davey 2, Valerie Ha 1, Kennedy Herndon 17, Ruby Kokinos 2, Hope Nardone 14
3-pointers: Nardone 4, Buckley 2, Herndon 2
Phillips (1-3): 14 4 12 19 — 49
Loomis Chaffee: 21 23 23 7 — 74
Haverhill 56, Fitchburg 21
Haverhill (56): H.Phillips 2, Cruickshank 4, Ortiz 9, Spencer 15, Neal 1, Stough 9, Mora 18. Totals 26-7-56
3-pointers: Spencer 2, Cruickshank
Highlights: The Hillies pitched a first-quarter shutout in their season opener. Freshman Jasalyn Mora (18 points) and junior Sydney Spencer (15) led the offene while senior captain Haley Phillips controlled the defense with nine rebounds and six steals. Mora and fellow freshman Mia Stough each had seven rebounds.
Haverhill (1-0): 14 15 13 14 — 56
Fitchburg: 0 7 4 10 — 21
Fellowship Christian 61, Innovation Charter 52
FCA (61): I. Callahan 4, Me. Black 2, Ma. Black 2, Robichaud 6, C. Callahan 15, Taboucherani 32
3-pointers: C.Callahan 3, Taboucherani 8
Fellowship Christian (1-0): 18 14 19 10 — 61
Innovation Charter: 17 11 11 13 — 52
Salem 44, Winnacunnet 40
Salem (44): George 6, Nunez 6, Regan 11, Beeley 5, G. Mosto 8, M. Mosto 4, Hinchey 4. Totals: 14-11-44
3-pointers: George, Beeley, Regan 3
Winnacunnet (0-1): 2 10 16 12 — 40
Salem (1-0): 6 12 12 14 — 44
Pelham 48, Hollis-Brookline 31
Pelham (48): Becotte 11 , Kelly 10, Joncas 6, Sauer 5, Butler 4, McFarland 4, Riley 3, Todd 2, Berton 2, Breault 1
Hollis-Brookline: 7 4 11 9 — 31
Pelham: 13 8 14 13 — 48
Spaulding 41, Windham 39
Windham scoring leaders: Chloe Weeks 8, Hannah Smith 13
Highlights: Windham’s Sarah Guarnaccia and Bre Amari each had six rebounds.
Spaulding: 20 21 — 41
Windham: 19 20 — 39
