Baseball
Dexter Southfield School 3, Phillips 1
Phillips (1): DiBenedictis lf 4-0-0, McCullough 2b 4-0-2, Egrie cf 4-0-1, McAndrews c 2-0-0, Lamson 3b 3-0-0, White dh 3-0-1, Mascott 1b 1-0-0, Carrara rf 3-0-0, Gallo ss 3-1-2. Totals 27-1-6
RBI: McCullough
WP: Hartsell; LP: Needham
Phillips: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Dexter Southfield School: 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 — 3
Timberlane 5, Trinity 1
Timberlane (4): Parker ss/2b 3-0-0, Aliberti p/lf/cf 3-2-0, Zambrowicz dh/1b 4-0-2, Pantano 2b 0-0-0, O0x2019Leary 3b 3-0-0, Kontos 1b/p 3-0-0, Diamond lf/p 3-1-1, Mwangi cf/ss 1-0-0, Kelley c 3-0-0, Doherty rf 3-1-0. Totals Totals 26-4-3
RBI: Zambrowicz 2, Mwangi, Kontos
LP: Aliberti
Timberlane (1-1): 1 0 3 1 0 0 0 — 5
Trinity: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Bishop Guertin 13, Windham 3
Windham (3): Sullo 2b/3b 3-1-1, Rice ss 2-1-1, Constantine p 2-1-1, Gerst p 0-0-0, Parke cf 3-0-3, Koza 3b 1-0-0, Hoffman 2b 1-0-0, Armstrong rf 1-0-0, Salvador ph 1-0-0, Grieco dh 3-0-0, Haga 1b 2-0-0, Garcia lf/rf 2-0-0. Totals 21-3-6
RBI: Parke
WP: Metiver; LP: Constantine
Windham (0-3): 2 0 1 0 0 0 — 3
Bishop Guertin: 0 2 0 9 0 2 — 13
Boys Lacrosse
Pentucket 9, Methuen 7
Goals: M — Jared Cripps 2, Will Mckinnon, Joey Casarano, Aidan Coakley, Breaden Carter, David Rizzo
Saves: M — AJ Smith 21
Pentucket (2-1): 0 3 4 2 — 9
Methuen: 0 1 1 5 — 7
Pinkerton 5, Bedford 2
Goals: Ryan Lynch 2, Riley Spellman, Michael Uber, Matt Feole
Saves: Curtis Michaud 8
Pinkerton (1-0): 2 0 1 2 — 5
Bedford (1-1): 0 1 0 1 — 2
Girls Lacrosse
Windham 12, Souhegan 7
Goals: Maria Killian 7, Chloe Hall 2, Sophia Ponzini, Jenna Hollinger, Emma Kendzulak
Saves: Annie Mitchell 9
Souhegan: 3 4 — 7
Windham (2-0): 8 4 — 12
Reading 11, North Andover 10
Goals: Janie Papell 3, Isabella Robinson, Fallon Hurley 2
Saves: Sam Melville 6
North Andover (2-3): 5 5 — 10
Reading: 5 6 — 11
Andover 10, Woburn 8
Goals: Tess Gobiel 3, Rose MacLean 3, Lily Farnham 2, Molly Agostino, Jacklyn Brussard
Saves: Allie Batchelder 4
Woburn: 4 4 — 8
Andover (3-3): 5 5 — 10
Softball
Bishop Guertin 7, Windham 5
Windham (4): Mitrou ss 4-1-2, Senenig 2b/p 2-2-1, Belair cf 4-0-1, DeCotis c 4-0-2, Nolan lf 3-0-1, Tower p/3b 4-0-1, Wright 3b/2b 3-0-1, Hollingshead 2-1-1, Forsyth 1b 2-1-1, Akin cr 0-0-0. Totals 28-4-11
RBI: Mitrou 2, Senenig, Belair, Nolan
LP: Senenig
Bishop Guertin: 0 0 2 0 3 1 1 — 7
Windham (1-2): 0 0 3 0 1 1 0 — 5
Chelmsford 5, North Andover 4
North Andover (5): J. Gove P 4-1-1, M. Mangiameli SS 4-0-1, Ju. Roche C 4-0-0, M. Gaffny 1B 3-0-2, C. Marconi DP 4-1-1, B. Gaffny RF 3-0-1, Je. Roche 3B 2-0-0, B. Bernard 2B 3-0-2, E. Mancuso LF 2-0-0, A. Steely CF 0-0-0, J. Mangiameli 2-1-1
RBI: J. Gove, M. Gaffny, C. Marconi 2
WP: Alto; LP: Grove
Chelmsford: 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 — 5
North Andover (2-3): 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 4
Haverhill 4, Lowell 0
Haverhill (4): DeCicco p 3-2-2, Dion lf 2-1-1, Pearl 2-0-1, Windle ss 2-0-1, G. Burdier 2b 1-0-0, Neal 3b 3-0-0, Crockett cf 3-0-0, K. Burdier c 2-1-0, Mazzaglia rf 3-0-0. Totals 21-4-5
RBI: Pearl 2, Windle, K. Burdier
WP: DeCicco
Lowell: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Haverhill (2-2): 0 0 2 0 0 2 0 — 4
Timberlane 5, Trinity 1
Timberlane (5): Condon cf 2-1-0, Mlocek 1b 3-0-0, Matarazzo 2b 3-2-1, Salafia lf/3b 2-1-1, O’Leary ss 3-1-2, Patles 3b 3-0-0, Farone p 1-0-0, Paradis rf 2-0-1, Singer c 3-0-2, Sickel c/lf 0-0-0, Devito cf 0-0-0. Totals 22-5-7
RBI: O’Leary 3,
WP: Farone; LP: Gilman
Trinity: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Timberlane (1-1): 1 0 3 1 0 0 0 — 5
Boys Tennis
Haverhill 4, Methuen 1
Wnners:
Singles: 1. Justin Tran (H) 6-1, 6-0; 2. Charles Rastaukas (H) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4; 3. Dawson Burke (M) 6-1, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Luke Helps-Jackson Morin (H) 6-4, 6-3; 2. Aidan Champsi-Jesse Rubera (H) 6-2, 7-5
Girls Tennis
Haverhill 3, Notre Dame 1
Haverhill winners:
Singles: 1. Mallory Amirian 6-0, 6-1; 2. Meredith Amirian 6-0, 6-1; 3. Abbey Burrill 6-1, 6-0
Records: Notre Dame 3-2, Haverhill 2-2
Andover 5, Central Catholic 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Jennie Wang (A) 6-0, 6-2; 2. Rachel Chen (A) 6-1, 6-0; 3. Mia Thomas (A) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Eva McKone/Sonika Chaudhary (A) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Elysia Yu/Amanda Kim (A) 6-0, 6-0
Records: Central Catholic 0-3, Andover 4-0
Derryfield 8, Salem 2
Salem winners:
Singles: 4. Ally Coyle 8-8 (7-5); 5. Kassie Smeltzer 8-8 (7-1)
Records: Salem 2-3
Boys Track and Field
Essex Tech 92, Whittier 39
Whittier winners:
100 meters: Nick Almanzar 12.47; Mile: Mike Driscoll 5:16.46; 2-mile: BRady Killen 11:47.97; 4x400 relay: Whittier 4:06.88
Girls Track and Field
Essex Tech 79, Whittier 55
Whittier winners:
Javelin: Nathalia Cintron 80-0; Triple jump: Jillian Collin 29-9; Long jump: Collin 15-2.5; High jump: Madison Gosse 4-6; 100 hurdles: Collin 19.94; Mile: Noel Tripp 5:49.29; 400 hurdles: Gosse 1:20.59
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, Essex Tech 2
Kills: Eddy Herrera 16
Blocks: Adanel Diaz 3
Assists: Adrian Suarez 35
Service points (aces): Suarez 16 (9)
Digs: Abdiel Ixlaj 24
Greater Lawrence (5-1): 20 16 25 25 15 — 3
Essex Tech: 25 25 16 13 11 — 2
Central Catholic 3, Methuen 2
Kills: CC — Ryan McShan 25
Blocks: CC — McShan 5
Assists: CC — Michael Nguyen 35
Service points (aces): CC — McShan 20 (5), Keith Shaheen 20
Digs: CC — Juanjose Cabrera 15
Central Catholic (1-5): 25 22 25 23 16 — 3
Methuen: 19 25 21 25 14 — 2
