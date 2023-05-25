Baseball

Dracut 2, Haverhill 1

Dracut (2): Sal D’Amico p/cf 4-1-2, JP Cataldo 2b 2-0-0, Andrew Chenevert 3b 1-0-1, CJ Rosado c 2-0-0, Collin Arsenault cr 0-0-0, Christian Stoessel dh 3-0-1, Ryan Bleau lf 0-0-0, Brenden Modeski ss 3-0-0, Riley Ducharme 1b/p 2-0-0, Aiden Theriault ph 1-0-1, Colby Forestell cf/1b 2-1-0, Thomas Lane rf 2-0-0. Totals 22-2-5

Haverhill (1): Tucker Grant 2b 3-1-2, Ryan Bateman cf 2-0-0, Hannon Wipff cf 4-0-1, Colin Snyder c 4-0-1, Matt Aquino rf 3-0-0, Jeremy Aquino dh 3-0-0, Kayden Baker 1b 0-0-0, Jack Kelleher p 3-0-1, Nicholas Terilli cr 0-0-0, Jack Libucha lf 3-0-1, Zach Hurrell 3b 2-0-0, Wellmington Perez ph 1-0-0, Brandon Piraino ss 2-0-0, Brendan Lynch ph 1-0-0. Totals 28-1-5

RBI: D’Amico, Chenevert; Snyder. 2B: Chenevert, D’Amico. 3B: Libucha. Sac: Lane, Cataldo. SB: D’Amico, Theriault

WP: D/Amico; Sv: Ducharme; LP: Kelleher

Dracut (5-14): 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2

Haverhill (2-17): 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1

Nashua South 5, Timberlane 3

T (3): Fitzgerald 3b 4-0-0, Petry 2b 4-1-0, Kelley c 2-0-0, Fabrizio pr 0-1-0, Mlocek rf 4-1-1, Zambrowicz dh 1-0-1, Anderson dh 2-0-0, Mwangi p 0-0-0, Pantano 2B 4-0-3, Basnett pr 0-0-0 Kontos dh 1-0-0, Santouosso lf 2-0-0, Doherty cf 4-0-1, Bramhall ph 1-0-0, Totals 21-3-6

Highlights: Andrew Pantano had three hits to pace the Timberlane offense, while Jaden Mwangi again stood tall on the mound in defeat, allowing only two earned runs.

LP: Mwangi

Timberlane: 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 3

Nashua South: 1 0 0 0 4 0 0 — 5

Pinkerton 5, Windham 1

Pinkerton (5): Albert 1-2-1, Corsetto 4-0-1, Horne 4-0-0, Marshall 3-0-3, Boucher 0-1-0, Barbuto 4-0-1, Yennaco 4-0-1, Sharp 2-1-0, Archer 2-0-0, Hammer 2-1-0, Totals 26-5-7

Windham (1): Armstrong 4-0-1, Salvador 2-0-1, Constantine 2-1-0, Sullo 3-0-0, Runde 2-0-0, Murphy 3-0-1, Arinello 3-0-0, Introne 2-0-0, Hoffman 3-0-0, Welby 1-0-0, Totals 25-1-4

RBI: P — Marshall 2, Albert, Barbuto, Yennaco

WP: Watson; LP: Koutrobis

Pinkerton: 1 0 0 0 2 1 1 — 5

Windham: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1

Softball

Lowell Catholic 7, Whittier 2

WT (2): Noury ss 3-0-0, Habib p 3-0-0, Valera 3b 2-0-1, Ouellette c 3-0-0, Rousseau 2b 3-1-1, Hurley cf 3-1-1, Hamlett 1b 3-0-0, Nadeau dp 3-0-1.

RBI: Hurley 2

LP: Habib

Whittier: 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2

Lowell Catholic: 0 0 2 2 0 3 0 — 7

Greater Lawrence 8, Nashoba Regional 5

GLT (8): Nasella p 4-2-2, Marshall ss 3-0-0, Croteau cf 3-0-0, Paula lf 4-1-3, Lopez 3b 4-2-2, Lavallee c 3-0-1, Rojas 1b 3-0-0, Galan rf 0-1-0, Flores 2b 2-0-0, Dominguez 1-2-1, Totals 27-8-9

RBI: Nasella 4, Paula, Lavallee 2

WP: Nasella (7 ip, 8h, 2bb, 6k)

Highlights: Winning pitcher Sam Nasella blasted a pair of homers, driving in four as the Reggies rallied late for their 15th win of the year.

Nashoba Regional: 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 — 5

Greater Lawrence: 0 0 1 0 4 3 0 — 8

Girls Tennis

Central Catholic 4, Chelmsford 1

Central winners:

Singles: 2. Meg Washburn 6-1, 6-0; 3. Kaya Asmar 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: 1. Alessandra Sacchetti-Brooke Hillis 6-7 (7-4), 6-3, 1-0 (9-7); 2. Melina Panagiatakopoulos-Ella Gregorio 6-1, 6-1

Records: Central Catholic 10-3

Boys Volleyball

Windham 3, Goffstown 0

Kills: W — Blake Dempsey 7, Noah Allan 5

Blocks: W — Dempsey 2, Allan 2

Aces: W — Owen Buscko 4, Will Collins 4

Goffstown: 9 18 25 — 0

Windham: 25 25 27 — 3

Greater Lawrence 3, Innovation Academy 1

Kills: GL — Euri Nunez 6, Kelvince Heang 6

Blocks: GL — Heang 12

Assists: GL — Joel De La Rosa 14

Service points: GL — Raidel Perez 16

Digs: GL — Perez 23

Innovation Academy: 25 15 20 23 — 1

Greater Lawrence: 22 25 25 25 — 3

