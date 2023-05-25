Baseball
Dracut 2, Haverhill 1
Dracut (2): Sal D’Amico p/cf 4-1-2, JP Cataldo 2b 2-0-0, Andrew Chenevert 3b 1-0-1, CJ Rosado c 2-0-0, Collin Arsenault cr 0-0-0, Christian Stoessel dh 3-0-1, Ryan Bleau lf 0-0-0, Brenden Modeski ss 3-0-0, Riley Ducharme 1b/p 2-0-0, Aiden Theriault ph 1-0-1, Colby Forestell cf/1b 2-1-0, Thomas Lane rf 2-0-0. Totals 22-2-5
Haverhill (1): Tucker Grant 2b 3-1-2, Ryan Bateman cf 2-0-0, Hannon Wipff cf 4-0-1, Colin Snyder c 4-0-1, Matt Aquino rf 3-0-0, Jeremy Aquino dh 3-0-0, Kayden Baker 1b 0-0-0, Jack Kelleher p 3-0-1, Nicholas Terilli cr 0-0-0, Jack Libucha lf 3-0-1, Zach Hurrell 3b 2-0-0, Wellmington Perez ph 1-0-0, Brandon Piraino ss 2-0-0, Brendan Lynch ph 1-0-0. Totals 28-1-5
RBI: D’Amico, Chenevert; Snyder. 2B: Chenevert, D’Amico. 3B: Libucha. Sac: Lane, Cataldo. SB: D’Amico, Theriault
WP: D/Amico; Sv: Ducharme; LP: Kelleher
Dracut (5-14): 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2
Haverhill (2-17): 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Nashua South 5, Timberlane 3
T (3): Fitzgerald 3b 4-0-0, Petry 2b 4-1-0, Kelley c 2-0-0, Fabrizio pr 0-1-0, Mlocek rf 4-1-1, Zambrowicz dh 1-0-1, Anderson dh 2-0-0, Mwangi p 0-0-0, Pantano 2B 4-0-3, Basnett pr 0-0-0 Kontos dh 1-0-0, Santouosso lf 2-0-0, Doherty cf 4-0-1, Bramhall ph 1-0-0, Totals 21-3-6
Highlights: Andrew Pantano had three hits to pace the Timberlane offense, while Jaden Mwangi again stood tall on the mound in defeat, allowing only two earned runs.
LP: Mwangi
Timberlane: 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 3
Nashua South: 1 0 0 0 4 0 0 — 5
Pinkerton 5, Windham 1
Pinkerton (5): Albert 1-2-1, Corsetto 4-0-1, Horne 4-0-0, Marshall 3-0-3, Boucher 0-1-0, Barbuto 4-0-1, Yennaco 4-0-1, Sharp 2-1-0, Archer 2-0-0, Hammer 2-1-0, Totals 26-5-7
Windham (1): Armstrong 4-0-1, Salvador 2-0-1, Constantine 2-1-0, Sullo 3-0-0, Runde 2-0-0, Murphy 3-0-1, Arinello 3-0-0, Introne 2-0-0, Hoffman 3-0-0, Welby 1-0-0, Totals 25-1-4
RBI: P — Marshall 2, Albert, Barbuto, Yennaco
WP: Watson; LP: Koutrobis
Pinkerton: 1 0 0 0 2 1 1 — 5
Windham: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Softball
Lowell Catholic 7, Whittier 2
WT (2): Noury ss 3-0-0, Habib p 3-0-0, Valera 3b 2-0-1, Ouellette c 3-0-0, Rousseau 2b 3-1-1, Hurley cf 3-1-1, Hamlett 1b 3-0-0, Nadeau dp 3-0-1.
RBI: Hurley 2
LP: Habib
Whittier: 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2
Lowell Catholic: 0 0 2 2 0 3 0 — 7
Greater Lawrence 8, Nashoba Regional 5
GLT (8): Nasella p 4-2-2, Marshall ss 3-0-0, Croteau cf 3-0-0, Paula lf 4-1-3, Lopez 3b 4-2-2, Lavallee c 3-0-1, Rojas 1b 3-0-0, Galan rf 0-1-0, Flores 2b 2-0-0, Dominguez 1-2-1, Totals 27-8-9
RBI: Nasella 4, Paula, Lavallee 2
WP: Nasella (7 ip, 8h, 2bb, 6k)
Highlights: Winning pitcher Sam Nasella blasted a pair of homers, driving in four as the Reggies rallied late for their 15th win of the year.
Nashoba Regional: 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 — 5
Greater Lawrence: 0 0 1 0 4 3 0 — 8
Girls Tennis
Central Catholic 4, Chelmsford 1
Central winners:
Singles: 2. Meg Washburn 6-1, 6-0; 3. Kaya Asmar 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Alessandra Sacchetti-Brooke Hillis 6-7 (7-4), 6-3, 1-0 (9-7); 2. Melina Panagiatakopoulos-Ella Gregorio 6-1, 6-1
Records: Central Catholic 10-3
Boys Volleyball
Windham 3, Goffstown 0
Kills: W — Blake Dempsey 7, Noah Allan 5
Blocks: W — Dempsey 2, Allan 2
Aces: W — Owen Buscko 4, Will Collins 4
Goffstown: 9 18 25 — 0
Windham: 25 25 27 — 3
Greater Lawrence 3, Innovation Academy 1
Kills: GL — Euri Nunez 6, Kelvince Heang 6
Blocks: GL — Heang 12
Assists: GL — Joel De La Rosa 14
Service points: GL — Raidel Perez 16
Digs: GL — Perez 23
Innovation Academy: 25 15 20 23 — 1
Greater Lawrence: 22 25 25 25 — 3
