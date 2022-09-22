<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Thursday, Sept. 22 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips 2, Brooks 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> B <0x2014> Caroline Janney
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> B <0x2014> Kyleigh Matola 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips (3-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Nashoba Regional 12, Whittier 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashoba Regional (3-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>12<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (0-3):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>FirstQuarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W <0x2014> Camden West 4 run (pass failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> N <0x2014> Anthony Montesanti 18 run (rush failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> N <0x2014> Cole Currier 2 run (pass failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>ThirdQuarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W <0x2014> Safety, Nick Almanzar-Eric Talley tackle runner in end zone
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>WHITTIER LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: <cstyle:>Almanzar 12-38, West 4-4, Walt Powell 4-4, Talley 5-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: <cstyle:>West 17-28-2, 165 yards
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: <cstyle:>Almanzar 4-27, Daniel Knowlton 4-79, Thomas Galvin 5-30, Chase Bowen 2-19, Powell 1-2, Georgio Gioldasis 1-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover, Lawrence
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (3-0):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>14<0x2002>13<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (0-2):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>FirstQuarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Andrew Wetterwald 36 field goal, 9:19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Dante Berger 57 pass from Scott Brown (rush failed), 6:09
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Brown 36 run (rush failed), 0:10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Brown 12 run (Wetterwald kick), 10:22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Michael Capachietti 22 pass from Brown (Wetterwald kick), 3:00
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>ThirdQuarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Patrick Layman 35 run (Wetterwald kick), 10:18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> A <0x2014> Bran Hnat 23 pass from Johnny Enman (rush failed), 8:39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Andover (24-170) <0x2014> <cstyle:>Patrick Layman 9-122, Dante Berger 3-24, Scott Brown 8-19, Ben Wong 1-2, Connor Acheson 3-3; Lawrence () <0x2014>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: Andover <0x2014> <cstyle:>Scott Brown 7-11-0, 126, Johnn Enman 1-1-0, 23; Lawrence <0x2014>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: Andover <0x2014> <cstyle:>Berger 2-57, Chris Dessin 1-28, Brian Hnat 1-23, Michael Capachietti 1-22, Bret Mondejar 2-9, Andrew Wright 1-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham goes 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold><cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team Scores:<cstyle:> Derryfield 82 (wins tie-breaker), Pelham 82, Kearsarge 68, Stevens 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold> Pelham<cstyle:> leaders:<cstyle:> Nick Carbone 40, Peter Gamache 40, Colby Meehan 45, Justin Deconto 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pelham 16-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 3, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Marco Maza
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Joel Garcia 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (2-2-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 5, Methuen 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Lukas Dambauskas
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Dylan Gavin 8, Matt Mrabu 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 0, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Nil Castro-Rovira 6; CC <0x2014> George Karafilidis 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (4-1-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (2-2-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 3, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Nick Restrepo 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 1, Billerica 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Keira Fitzpatrick
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Brooke Tardugno
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Sam Pfeil 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (6-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Haverhill 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Casey Goland 2, Charlotte Martel 2, Janie Papell; H <0x2014> Sydney Vets, Ava Votto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Assists:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Martel, Cassidy Buelow; H <0x2014> Hannah Allan, Abby Brownrigg
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Kaitlyn Bush 4, Logan Crane 3; H <0x2014> Mallory Amirian 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (2-3-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 2, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Ari Schwinn-Clanton, Kathleen Yates; CC <0x2014> Macy Daigle
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Katie Ambrose, Ashley Sheldon
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Ainsley Napolitano 3; CC <0x2014> Lauren Sanchez 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (5-1-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-2-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.