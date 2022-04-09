<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 9, Whittier 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (4):<cstyle:> Manny Cepeda P 3-1-2, Brendan Dodier SS 2-1-0, Nate Deitenhofer C 3-0-0, Jake Richards 1b 3-0-0, Ben Hadley 3B 3-0-2, David Garcia RF 3-0-1, Will Halloran DH 3-0-2, Brendan Lynch 2B 3-0-0, Dillon Deziel 1-0-0, Daniel Knowlton 0-0-0, Scott Lundy 2-2-1. Totals 26-4-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Richards
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Brendan Dodier
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (1-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, Catholic Memorial 3 (9 innings)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (4):<cstyle:> Bishop cf 5-1-1, Espinola 2b 4-0-1, Kearney 1b 3-1-2, Ferris pr 0-0-0, Normandie rf 5-1-2, Rickenbach dh 5-1-2, Lesofsky dh 0-0-0, Antonopoulos 3b 3-0-0, Cloutier p 3-0-0, Rondeau p 0-0-0, Melendez p 0-0-0, Maresca lf 0-0-0, Delacruz ss 4-1-0, Florence lf/p 4-0-1. Totals 36-4-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Normandie 2, Rickenbach
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Florence; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Delucia
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Catholic Memorial:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (1-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>BB&N 13, Brooks 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Alex Dixon 5, CJ Beals 2, Ryan Shimelman, Chris Wall, Alejo Woelper
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Will Creevy 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>BB&N:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>4<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 8, Haverhill 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ty Lescord 3, Patrick McGowan 3, Ty Carroll
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (0-3):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell Catholic 7, Whittier 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Conor Walsh 2, Kody DiCredico 2, Ryan Cole
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Trey Marcotte 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (2-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell Catholic:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 10, Methuen 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Braeden Carter 2, Jared Cripps, Will McKinnon
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> AJ Smith 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1<0x2002>4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 16, Lowell 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Charlie Dean 3, Ollie Litster 4, Jack Ferullo 3, Patrick Roy, Colin Willoe, Brayden Bethel, Trey Kean, Brian Ferullo, Sebastian Hunter
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell (0-3):<cstyle:> <0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (3-0):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 16, Dracut 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Vanessa Andreottola 5, Mackenzie Tierney 4, Kate Fitzpatrick 3, Kiera Fitzpatrick 3, Adianne Ramos-Delgado
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Maggie Kloster
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (1-2):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> <0x2002>3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 16, Tabor Academy 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kate Coughlin 5, Ellie Sullivan, Hillary Young, Maddy Dombal, Molly Driscoll 4, Lydia Tangney 2, Kylie Correa, Courtney Webb
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Caroline Janney 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (2-1):<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tabor Academy:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell Catholic 16, Whittier 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Liz Vallone 3, Hannah Azzari 3, Samantha Azzari 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kate Velazquez 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell Catholic:<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (1-1):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>4 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 20, Andover 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Abby Yfantopulos 3, Nicolette Licare 7, Grace Lydon, Kerri Finneran 8, Kiara Edmunds; A <0x2014> Tess Gobiel 2, Hailey Doherty, Molly Agostino, Lily Farnham
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Allie Batchelder 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (2-2):<cstyle:> <0x2002>4<0x2002>1 <0x2014> <0x2002>5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-0):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 13, Tewksbury 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Alex Bushey 4, Sophia Riley 3, Katrina Savvas 2, Cailey Simard, Jill Schultz, Maeve Saindon, Mikayla Tzortzis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Fiona Dean 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (2-1):<cstyle:> 5<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 8, Kennett 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Charlie Marsh 8-2; 2. Cole Gilbert 8-5; 3. Tim Wang 8-1; 5. Gilbert Feke 8-3; 6. Dylan Wu 8-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Marsh/Gilbert 8-5; 2. Wang/Adamchek 9-7; 3. Daniel Antonucci/Cam O<0x2019>Brien 9-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Kennett 1-2, Windham 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 10, Tabor Academy 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Caroline Gay 6-0, 6-4; 2. Vivian Gal 6-2, 6-3; 3. Jaydan Malouf 6-3, 6-2; 5. Jacqueline Brooke Semler 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; 6. Celia Powers 7-6 (8-6), 1-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Caroline Gay/Vivian Gal 8-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 4, Westford Academy 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 2. Rachel Chen 1-6, 6-4, 10-7; 3. Mia Thomas 6-2, 6-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Eva McKone/Sonika Chaudhary 6-2, 6-3; 2. Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim 6-1, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 8, Pinkerton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton winner<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 4. Mia Rivard 8-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pinkerton 0-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 94, Methuen 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pole vault<cstyle:>: Lexander Flores (M) 10-6; <cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: Andrew Finnimore (NA) 40-7.25; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: Keenan Gosselin (NA) 123-0; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: Matt Wessel (NA) 152-10; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: Andrew Wannaphong (M) 20-0.25; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> Zack Traficante (NA) 36-7; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: Traficante (NA) 5-10; <cstyle:textBold>110 hurdles<cstyle:>: Wannaphong (M) 16.97; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: Josh Kwakye (M) 11.87; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: Ronan McGarry (NA) 4:37.33; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: North Andover 47.89; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: Jack Determan (NA) 53.61; <cstyle:textBold>400 hurdles<cstyle:>: Owen Phelan (NA) 1:00.85; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: Ryan Connolly (NA) 1:58.56; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: Kwakye (M) 24.38; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: Freddy Coleman (M) 9:53.82; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: North Andover 3:52.40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 0-1, North Andover 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Track and Field
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 128, Methuen 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pole vault<cstyle:>: Alexandra Shea (NA) 7-6; <cstyle:textBold>Shot put<cstyle:>: Kallie Saalfrank (NA) 31-9; <cstyle:textBold>Discus<cstyle:>: Makenna Dube (NA) 96-8; <cstyle:textBold>Javelin<cstyle:>: Elif Altunkilie (NA) 75-8; <cstyle:textBold>Long jump<cstyle:>: Ceci Ginsburg (NA) 16-0.25; <cstyle:textBold>Triple jump:<cstyle:> Lindsay Neyman (NA) 32-7.25; <cstyle:textBold>High jump<cstyle:>: Gwen Bruton (NA) 4-10; <cstyle:textBold>100 hurdles<cstyle:>: Casey Goland (NA) 17.52; <cstyle:textBold>100 meters<cstyle:>: Shelby Nassar (NA) 13.71; <cstyle:textBold>Mile<cstyle:>: Luna Prochazkov (NA) 5:34.32; <cstyle:textBold>4x100 relay<cstyle:>: North Andover 53.66; <cstyle:textBold>400<cstyle:>: Charlotte Martel (NA) 1:05.59; <cstyle:textBold>400 hurdles<cstyle:>: Olivia Siwicki (NA) 1:12.30; <cstyle:textBold>800<cstyle:>: Rose Gordon (NA) 2:31.05; <cstyle:textBold>200<cstyle:>: Megan Rozzi (NA) 28.62; <cstyle:textBold>2-mile<cstyle:>: Miana Caraballo (M) 11:26.82; <cstyle:textBold>4x400 relay<cstyle:>: North Andover 4:55.67
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 0-1, North Andover 1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell Catholic 3, Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Owen Chanthaboun 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Alex McNally 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Marco Gomez-Cabo 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Reuben Osborn 14 (David Gao 4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Enzo Masters 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (1-1):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>16<0x2002>26 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell Catholic:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>28 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 3, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Ryan McShan 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Michael Nguyen 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Nguyen 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Keith Shaheen 5 (Aiden Herries 2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Juanjose Cabrera 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (0-3):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>18<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 3, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Julio Santana 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Santana 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> David Bermudez 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Junior Firpo 3 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Miguel Perez 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (0-2):<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>27<0x2002>15<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Andrew Matzouranis 8; H <0x2014> Ryan Difloures 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Matzouranis 1; H <0x2014> Aaron Bennett 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Andrew Jones 18; H <0x2014> Devon Buscema 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Aaron Bennett 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Gyan Mistry 6; H <0x2014> Dionis Llupo 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (0-3):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>21<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (2-1):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
