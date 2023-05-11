<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 9, Catholic Memorial 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (9):<cstyle:> Mercuri 2b 2-2-0, Norris rf 1-3-1, Kearney 1b 2-1-1, Rickenbach c 4-1-1, Savio dh 3-0-0, Antonopoulos 3-0-1, Normandie lf 4-0-1, Bishop cf 3-0-1, Delacruz ss 2-2-0, McNamara cr 0-0-0. Totals 24-9-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Norris, Kearney 4, Rickenbach 2, Antonopoulos
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Rondeau; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Wieners
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Catholic Memorial:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 6, Salem 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (0):<cstyle:> Roeger ss 3-0-1, Ciarcia cf 3-0-0, Masson 1b 3-0-0, Hamman c 3-0-1, Barton p 1-0-0, Boodoo 2b 3-0-0, Goetz rf 1-0-0, LaGrasse lf 2-0-0, Major 3b 1-0-0, Cruz 3b 1-0-0. Totals 23-0-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Rourke; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Deschene
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>3<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 9, Newburyport 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Ben Turpin 5, Nolan Cole 2, Joe Turpin, Henry Hartford; N <0x2014> Colin Fuller 2, Eli Sirota 2, Owen Kreuz, Zach McHugh
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> B. Turpin; N <0x2014> Oliver Pons, Kreuz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Cam Smith 14; N <0x2014> Chris Salvatore 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (10-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>6<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (10-5):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 20, Salem 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Chloe Stone, Grace Driscoll, Madeline Hannon, Lily George, Katie Wood 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ella Mosto 5, Ashley Doherty 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Arlington Catholic 7, Haverhill 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (6):<cstyle:> Tabb lf 4-2-1, Dion 3b/p 4-1-2, Pearl ss 4-0-0, Neal 2b 4-1-1, Irwin p/3b 4-0-1, Mazaglia cf 3-0-1, Purdy c 2-0-0, Minnis 1b 3-1-1, Stocks rf 3-1-0. Totals 31-6-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Dion 2, Neal, Purdy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Irwin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Arlington Catholic:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 16, Bedford 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (16):<cstyle:> Olson cf 2-3-2, Lucacio 2b 3-2-2, A. Beeley 2b 1-0-0, Lucier ss 4-3-3, McNamara 3b 4-1-1, Moniz 1b 3-3-3, Poulin c 2-1-1, Ventullo rf 4-1-2, Ruel p 2-1-2, M. Beeley p 2-0-1, Quinlan 4-1-2. Totals 33-16-19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Lucacio, Lucier 3, McNamara, Moniz 6, Poulin, Ruel 2, Quinlan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Ruel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>10<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 9, Greater Lawrence 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown (6-6):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>3<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (10-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, Billerica 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central inners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Jack Makiej 6-2, 7-5; 2. James Diamantis 6-1, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Ryan Melesky/Luca Beltrandi 6-2, 6-1; 2. Michael Hamlin/Jack Pelletier 6-3, 6-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 5, Chelmsford 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: Marie-M<cstyle:textBold><cColor:Red>á<cColor:><cstyle:>xime Metivier 6-4, 6-1; 2. Bree Lawrence 6-1, 6-2; 3. Tanvi Patel 6-1, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Liv Lawrence-Sarah Petisce 6-4, 6-3; 2. Ava Duffy-Rachel Schena 4-6, 7-5, 7-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 11-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 6, Bow 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Emma Turner 8-5; 2. Avery Dyer 8-5; 3. Olivia Chik 8-4; 6. Kate Olson 8-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Turner-Chik 8-2; 3. Emily Deandrea-Olson 8-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Notre Dame 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Skyler Holland 6-4, 6-3; 2. Tika Roy 6-1, 6-0; 3. Callie Dias 6-4, 6-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Jocelyn Jankowski-Sophia Yee 6-0, 6-0; 2. Leah Tenenbaum-Kendall Wolfe 6-2, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Angel Viruet 5, Deryl Atem 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Atem 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Michael Nguyen 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Medina 8 (Nguyen 4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Tyker Kirby 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-14):<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>14<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
