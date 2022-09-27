<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Monday, Sept. 26 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 3, Central Catholic 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kerri Finneran, Franchesca Thurston
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Finneran, Bella Angluin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ava Perrotta 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-4):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Sutton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Haley Carver, Casey Michael, Bella DiFiore, Scarlett Glass, Ella Sewall, Rose MacLean
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emma Reilly 3, Michael, Rose Memmolo, Hannah Herlihy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Adelaide Weeden 0, Maddie DiGiorgio 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The Golden Warriors remain perfect three games into MVC play, with a strong defensive effort that allowed no shots on goal ... Reilly, MacLean and Memmolo were outstanding in midfield play
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester Central 4, Salem 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Shaelyn Burke
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emily Young
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lyndsay Troisi 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (2-6-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Central (5-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 1, Tewksbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Charlotte Putnam
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Vanessa Fritschy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Alex Tardugno 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Putnam powered in a late goal off a Fritschy's corner ... Morelin Jaquez led a strong Ranger defense
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (4-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Lowell 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brenna Corcoran 2, Jillian Schultz, Sophia Riley
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Corcoran, Riley, Katrina Savvas, Rowan Kelly
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Jenna Santo 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 207, Pinkerton 214
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team leaders:<cstyle:> Owen Doherty 38, Ethan Johnston 42, Tyler Morin 43, Ricky Wong 44, Nathan Jasper 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pinkerton 16-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 64, Lebanon 76
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team leaders:<cstyle:> Nick Carbone 41, Peter Gamache 47
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The Pythons shot a season-low 64, but still won two of its three matches, defeating Plymouth and Sanborn.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pelham 18-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Innovation Charter 82, Fellowship Christian 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Adriana Taboucherani 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Laura Harvey 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Taboucherani (8)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Ashley Gallagher 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Innovation Charter:<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>15<0x2002>25<0x2002>20 <0x2014> 82
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship Christian:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>23<0x2002>25 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Mystic Valley 3, Greater Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Danna Cabreja 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Cabreja 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Janiely Alvarez 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Jaheidy Ortiz 13, Tailah Morales (7), Alvarez (7)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Kiara Morales 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Mystic Valley:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (5-4):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>16<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Central Catholic 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Abigail Dick 11, Elizabeth Kearney 8; <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Sam Driend 15, Sydney Chalupa 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Kathleen Smith 3; <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Chalupa 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Nicolette Smith 3; <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Ariana Baez 19, Kathryn Driend 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Smith 13, Kearney (4); <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> K.Driend 15 (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Eva Coutu 18; <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Carolina Rodriguez 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> The Rangers won for the seventh time in eight matches
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-4):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>17<0x2002>20<0x2002><0x2002>8 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (7-1):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Dracut 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Mia Ferrer Valdez 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Sydney Riley 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Mia Ferrer Valdez 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Gabby Burdier (6)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Burdier 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> While winning their sixth straight since a season-opening loss, the Hillies have won each of their past 14 sets.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> <0x2002>5<0x2002>11<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (6-1):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Andover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Marissa Kobelski 11, Sophia Miele 8; <cstyle:textBold> NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Madysen Cedrone 11, Nadine Abdat 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Adrie Waldinger 5; <cstyle:textBold> NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Abdat 9, Ella Mancuxo 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Sophia Pierce 24; <cstyle:textBold> NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Anna Wong 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Waldinger 20 (4), Pierce 19 (1); <cstyle:textBold> NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Wong 13 (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Lia Sipley 15, Marissa Kobelski 10, Sophia Miele 8; <cstyle:textBold> NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Sadie Salafia 19, Wong 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The host Scarlet Knights (3-6) pulled off the upset, handing the Golden Warriors their second defeat of the season ... Senior captain Anna Wong, who did not have a serving error, was an all-around leader adding six kils and three blocks to her impressive assists and service totals.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (6-2):<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>18<0x2002><0x2002>8 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (3-6):<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>19<0x2002>20<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Sarah Bolduc 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Aaliyah Gooden 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Kara Porter 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Sophia Phaneuf 14 (6)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Phaneuf 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>21<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4-5):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Tuesday, Sept. 27 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane places third
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Nashua South (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team Scores<cstyle:>: Nashua North 23, Alvirne 34, Timberlane 78
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Timberlane finishers:<cstyle:> 9. Cam Ingram 18:57, 15. Zach Farnell 19:37, 19. Jacob Raymond 20:21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Owls in second
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Nashua South (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores: <cstyle:>Nashua North 30, Timberlane 42, Alvirne 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Timberlane finishers:<cstyle:> 2. Abigail Robinson 21:38, 7. Layla Gitterman 23:11, 10. Julia Reynolds 24:53
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 10.5, Tewksbury 9.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Merrimack Valley GC (Par 36)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen winners:<cstyle:> Ryan Mckinnon 1-up, Conor Mottram 2-up, Matt Kovacev 1-up, Zach Moon (tie), Cody Incropera (tie)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 16, Billerica 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Bradford CC<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners:<cstyle:> 2. Nick Samaha 3+2, 3. Max Gould 5+3, 4. Ryan DiFloures 3+2, 5. John Bishop halve, 6. Tommy Murphy 3+2, 7. Jack Baker 1-up, 8. Patrick McGowan 3+1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 4-0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem in second
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores: <cstyle:>Spaulding 223, Salem 233, Merrimack 247
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team leaders:<cstyle:> Lincoln Frietas 42, Jakob Robblee 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 2, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kevin Brooks, Caden Bouchard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Blake Berton 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (0-8):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (7-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Andy Rodriguez; CC <0x2014> Ben Furry, Andrew Cafua, Daniel Withka, Osvin Merida
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Joel Garcia 9; CC <0x2014> Tristan White 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (5-1-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (2-3-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 0, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (3-3-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Tyler Ardito 3, Enzo Masters, Nik Previte, John Bessette
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Nil Castro-Rovira 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (3-2-2):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 7, Windham 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Brooke Langlois, Sophia Keogh 2, Leah Morrier, Sophia Sayers, Isabella Keogh 2; W <0x2014> Lily Chhun, Iida Sehulster, Chloe Hall
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Arden Ferrari-Henry 4, W <0x2014> Indigo Wolf 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 2, Pinkerton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Charlotte Hichey, Amelia Murray
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Rachel Carr 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Riley O<0x2019>Hearn, Brooke Tardugno, Lily Finocchiaro, Ava McKenna; M <0x2014> Ava Votto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Sam Pfeil 5; M <0x2014> Mallory Amirian 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (7-0-0):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 5, Greater Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Emily Ceder 2, Hilde Vienneau 2, Natalie Vienneau
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Madison Dawkins 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (5-1-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 1, Chelmsford 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kielan Dennehy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ainsley Napolitano 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (6-1-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 6, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Cecilia Sinopoli, Macy Daigle, Laura Fennessy, Rayniah Mercedat, Alyssa Furtado, Lucy Irwin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Samantha MacAvoy 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-2-2):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 0, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves: <cstyle:>Kaitlyn Bush 5, Logan Crane 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (3-3-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, Milford 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Hailey Baker 6, Kylie Chamberlin 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Shae Hinton 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Meghan Roemer 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sophia Marzullo 17(6)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Angelina Balzotti 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>22<0x2002>25<0x2002>13<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Milford:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>25<0x2002>20<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 2
