<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Monday, Sept. 26 highlights

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 3, Central Catholic 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kerri Finneran, Franchesca Thurston

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Finneran, Bella Angluin

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ava Perrotta 17

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-4):<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Sutton 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Haley Carver, Casey Michael, Bella DiFiore, Scarlett Glass, Ella Sewall, Rose MacLean

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emma Reilly 3, Michael, Rose Memmolo, Hannah Herlihy

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Adelaide Weeden 0, Maddie DiGiorgio 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The Golden Warriors remain perfect three games into MVC play, with a strong defensive effort that allowed no shots on goal ... Reilly, MacLean and Memmolo were outstanding in midfield play

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 6-1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester Central 4, Salem 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Shaelyn Burke

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Emily Young

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Lyndsay Troisi 12

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (2-6-1):<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Central (5-4):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 1, Tewksbury 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Charlotte Putnam

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Vanessa Fritschy

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Alex Tardugno 10

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Putnam powered in a late goal off a Fritschy's corner ... Morelin Jaquez led a strong Ranger defense

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (4-4):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Lowell 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brenna Corcoran 2, Jillian Schultz, Sophia Riley

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Corcoran, Riley, Katrina Savvas, Rowan Kelly

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Jenna Santo 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 207, Pinkerton 214

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team leaders:<cstyle:> Owen Doherty 38, Ethan Johnston 42, Tyler Morin 43, Ricky Wong 44, Nathan Jasper 47

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pinkerton 16-8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 64, Lebanon 76

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team leaders:<cstyle:> Nick Carbone 41, Peter Gamache 47

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The Pythons shot a season-low 64, but still won two of its three matches, defeating Plymouth and Sanborn.

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pelham 18-5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Innovation Charter 82, Fellowship Christian 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Adriana Taboucherani 16

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Laura Harvey 10

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Taboucherani (8)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Ashley Gallagher 18

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Innovation Charter:<cstyle:>    22<0x2002>15<0x2002>25<0x2002>20 <0x2014> 82

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship Christian:<cstyle:>    25<0x2002>25<0x2002>23<0x2002>25 <0x2014> <0x2002>6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Mystic Valley 3, Greater Lawrence 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Danna Cabreja 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Cabreja 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Janiely Alvarez 15

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Jaheidy Ortiz 13, Tailah Morales (7), Alvarez (7)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Kiara Morales 19

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Mystic Valley:<cstyle:>    25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (5-4):<cstyle:>    12<0x2002>16<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Central Catholic 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Abigail Dick 11, Elizabeth Kearney 8; <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Sam Driend 15, Sydney Chalupa 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Kathleen Smith 3; <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Chalupa 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Nicolette Smith 3; <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Ariana Baez 19, Kathryn Driend 13

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Smith 13, Kearney (4); <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> K.Driend 15 (4)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Eva Coutu 18; <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Carolina Rodriguez 16

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> The Rangers won for the seventh time in eight matches

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-4):<cstyle:>    25<0x2002>17<0x2002>20<0x2002><0x2002>8 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (7-1):<cstyle:>    17<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Dracut 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Mia Ferrer Valdez 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Sydney Riley 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Mia Ferrer Valdez 14

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Gabby Burdier (6)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Burdier 18

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> While winning their sixth straight since a season-opening loss, the Hillies have won each of their past 14 sets.

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:>    <0x2002>5<0x2002>11<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (6-1):<cstyle:>    25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Andover 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Marissa Kobelski 11, Sophia Miele 8; <cstyle:textBold> NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Madysen Cedrone 11, Nadine Abdat 13

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Adrie Waldinger 5; <cstyle:textBold> NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Abdat 9, Ella Mancuxo 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Sophia Pierce 24; <cstyle:textBold> NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Anna Wong 42

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Waldinger 20 (4), Pierce 19 (1); <cstyle:textBold> NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Wong 13 (2)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Lia Sipley 15, Marissa Kobelski 10, Sophia Miele 8; <cstyle:textBold> NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Sadie Salafia 19, Wong 17

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The host Scarlet Knights (3-6) pulled off the upset, handing the Golden Warriors their second defeat of the season ... Senior captain Anna Wong, who did not have a serving error, was an all-around leader adding six kils and three blocks to her impressive assists and service totals.

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (6-2):<cstyle:>    23<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>18<0x2002><0x2002>8 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (3-6):<cstyle:>    23<0x2002>19<0x2002>20<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Timberlane 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Sarah Bolduc 15

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Aaliyah Gooden 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Kara Porter 21

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Sophia Phaneuf 14 (6)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Phaneuf 11

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:>    10<0x2002>21<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4-5):<cstyle:>    25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Tuesday, Sept. 27 highlights

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane places third

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Nashua South (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team Scores<cstyle:>: Nashua North 23, Alvirne 34, Timberlane 78

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Timberlane finishers:<cstyle:> 9. Cam Ingram 18:57, 15. Zach Farnell 19:37, 19. Jacob Raymond 20:21

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Owls in second

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Nashua South (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores: <cstyle:>Nashua North 30, Timberlane 42, Alvirne 57

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Timberlane finishers:<cstyle:> 2. Abigail Robinson 21:38, 7. Layla Gitterman 23:11, 10. Julia Reynolds 24:53

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 10.5, Tewksbury 9.5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Merrimack Valley GC (Par 36)<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen winners:<cstyle:> Ryan Mckinnon 1-up, Conor Mottram 2-up, Matt Kovacev 1-up, Zach Moon (tie), Cody Incropera (tie)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 16, Billerica 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Bradford CC<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners:<cstyle:> 2. Nick Samaha 3+2, 3. Max Gould 5+3, 4. Ryan DiFloures 3+2, 5. John Bishop halve, 6. Tommy Murphy 3+2, 7. Jack Baker 1-up, 8. Patrick McGowan 3+1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 4-0-1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem in second

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores: <cstyle:>Spaulding 223, Salem 233, Merrimack 247

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team leaders:<cstyle:> Lincoln Frietas 42, Jakob Robblee 44

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 2, Timberlane 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kevin Brooks, Caden Bouchard

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Blake Berton 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (0-8):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (7-1):<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, Lawrence 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Andy Rodriguez; CC <0x2014> Ben Furry, Andrew Cafua, Daniel Withka, Osvin Merida

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Joel Garcia 9; CC <0x2014> Tristan White 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (5-1-1):<cstyle:>    2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (2-3-1):<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 0, North Andover 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>.<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (3-3-1):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Haverhill 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Tyler Ardito 3, Enzo Masters, Nik Previte, John Bessette

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Nil Castro-Rovira 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (3-2-2):<cstyle:>    4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 7, Windham 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Brooke Langlois, Sophia Keogh 2, Leah Morrier, Sophia Sayers, Isabella Keogh 2; W <0x2014> Lily Chhun, Iida Sehulster, Chloe Hall

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Arden Ferrari-Henry 4, W <0x2014> Indigo Wolf 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:>    6<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 7

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 2, Pinkerton 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Charlotte Hichey, Amelia Murray

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Rachel Carr 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 4, Haverhill 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Riley O<0x2019>Hearn, Brooke Tardugno, Lily Finocchiaro, Ava McKenna; M <0x2014> Ava Votto

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Sam Pfeil 5; M <0x2014> Mallory Amirian 21

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (7-0-0):<cstyle:>    4<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 5, Greater Lawrence 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Emily Ceder 2, Hilde Vienneau 2, Natalie Vienneau

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Madison Dawkins 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (5-1-1):<cstyle:>    2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 1, Chelmsford 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kielan Dennehy

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Ainsley Napolitano 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (6-1-1):<cstyle:>    1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 6, Lawrence 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Cecilia Sinopoli, Macy Daigle, Laura Fennessy, Rayniah Mercedat, Alyssa Furtado, Lucy Irwin

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Samantha MacAvoy 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-2-2):<cstyle:>    4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 0, North Andover 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves: <cstyle:>Kaitlyn Bush 5, Logan Crane 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (3-3-3):<cstyle:>    0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, Milford 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Hailey Baker 6, Kylie Chamberlin 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Shae Hinton 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Meghan Roemer 19

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sophia Marzullo 17(6)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Angelina Balzotti 28

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:>    25<0x2002>22<0x2002>25<0x2002>13<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Milford:<cstyle:>    17<0x2002>25<0x2002>20<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 2

