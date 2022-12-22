<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Thursday, Dec. 22 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 57, Triton 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>GreaterLawrence (57):<cstyle:> Garcia 28, Santana 9, Calderon 7, Castillo 6, Urena 2, Ortega 2, Ventura 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton (38):<cstyle:> O'Leary 1-0-2, G. Dupuis 0-4-4, Ciaramitaro 5-0-12, Tameirao 1-2-4, Richards 0-0-0, Tate 2-2-6, Lynehan 0-0-0, Longdersen 0-0-0, Friis 1-0-3, Pendergast 2-0-4, Doucette 0-0-0. Totals 12-8-38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>GL <0x2014><cstyle:> Garcia 2, Castillo 2, Santana, Calderon; <cstyle:textBold>Triton <0x2013><cstyle:> Ciaramitaro 2, Friis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>GreaterLawrence (3-2):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>19<0x2002>12<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton (1-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002><0x2002>1 <0x2014> 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 66, Exeter 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PA (66):<cstyle:> T. Chinn 4-1-9, Wallace 0-2-2, Johnston 5-0-10, Brander 1-0-3, Hammer 1-0-2, Ludden 2-0-4, Harland 0-2-2, Marshall 14-5-34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Marshall, Brander
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Highlights: In an absolute monster early-season showdown, Pinkerton Academy dominated the meeting of 3-0 unbeatens by stomping Exeter. Jackson Marshall continued his torrid start with 34 points and six rebounds for the winners. EJ Johnston added 10 points.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter (3-1):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>10<0x2002>14<0x2002>12<0x2014> 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (4-0):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>17<0x2002>17<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 66
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 50, Spaulding 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane(50):<cstyle:> Baker 20, Bowman 13, Mwangi 3, Williams 5, Shivell 5, Bilicki 2, Hutchings 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Baker 4, Williams
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Highlights: Trey Baker led the way with a season high 20 points. Braidon Bowman and Gary Shivell were outstanding defensively all night. Bowman also had a career high 13 points.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Spaulding:<cstyle:> 19<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>5<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>13<0x2002>7<0x2002>18<0x2014> 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 69, Oyster River 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (69):<cstyle:> Herrling 5-8-18, James 5-0-13, Cawthron 2-6-10, Hemmerdinger 4-0-10, Carroll 3-1-8, Travis 1-0-2, C. Travis 1-0-2, Ciulla 1-0-2, Villanueva 1-0-2, Bowlan 1-0-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> James 3, Hemmerdinger, Carroll
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pelham 3-0, Oyster River 1-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 70, North Andover 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>NA (57):<cstyle:> Faro 4-1-10, Wolinski 12-1-30, Bethel 1-0-3, Denney 3-0-6, Saalfrank 1-0-2, Catalano 3-0-6, Totals 24-2-57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (70):<cstyle:> Dimopoulos 2-0-6, Wallis 3-3-10, Snyder 4-0-12, Cruz 1-0-2, Delgado 7-6-20, Valdez 8-1-17, 26-11-70
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Faro, Wolinski 5, Bethel; H <0x2014> Dimopoulos 2, Wallis, Snyder 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>13<0x2002>16<0x2002>13<0x2014> 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>19<0x2002>15<0x2002>23<0x2014> 70
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 63, Haverhill 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (63):<cstyle:> Nihal Berrad 2 0-2 4, Janie Papell 3 0-2 6, Jackie Rogers 3 0-0 6, Hannah Martin 12 4-4 34, Sydney Rogers 1 0-0 2, Avery Brown 2 0-0 5, Emily Rondeau 0 0-0 0, Margaret Fallon 2 0-0 4, Maria Benvenuto 0 0-0 0, Meghan Daley 1 0-0 2, Alexandra Clifford 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 4-8 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (34):<cstyle:> Sydney Spencer 3 0-0 7, Diamond Bellard 0 1-2 1, Lilly Phillips 1 0-0 3, Jasalyn Mora 5 1-4 11, Haley Phillips 1 2-4 4, Yamilet Ortiz 2 0-0 4, Hollie Cruickshank 1 0-0 3, Mia Stough 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 5-12 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>NA <0x2014><cstyle:> Martin 6, Brown; <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Spencer, L.Phillips, Cruickshank
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (2-1):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>14<0x2002>19<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (1-2):<cstyle:> <0x2002>3<0x2002><0x2002>5<0x2002>11<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 71, Oyster River 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (71):<cstyle:> Becotte 30, Riley 15, Joncas 7, Sauer 6, McFarland 3, Berton 3, Butler 2, Guinazzo 2, Hinton 2, Todd 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Oyster River:<cstyle:> <0x2002>5<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>15<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>19<0x2002>27<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 71
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Milford 50, Timberlane 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane(25):<cstyle:> Lampron 4-0-8, Parker 2-3-7, Robinson 2<0x2013>1-5, Genest 1-0-3, Stewart 1-0-2, Chanakira 0-0-0, Raiti 0-0-0, Hammer 0-0-0, Salerno 0-0-0, Hannaford 0-0-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Genest
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> <0x2002>5<0x2002>10<0x2002><0x2002>2<0x2002><0x2002>8 <0x2014> 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Milford:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>18<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 38, Exeter 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (38):<cstyle:> Benz 6, Lavoie 19, Dupuis 3, Gerossie 10. Totals 17-1-38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Gerossie 2, Lavoie
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (3-0):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>9<0x2002>5<0x2002><0x2002>6 <0x2014> 38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>4<0x2002>2<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 43, Arlington 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (31):<cstyle:> Pfeil 23, Tardugno 6, Santiago 6, McKenna 4, Henrick 2, Barron 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Pfeil 5, Santiago
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Arlington:<cstyle:> <0x2002>9<0x2002>6<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (2-1):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>9<0x2002>11<0x2002>8<0x2014> 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 63, Windham 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (26):<cstyle:> Paige Carboni 8 pts. 4 rebounds
Meghan Husson 6 points. 3 rebounds Bree Amari 4 points, 5 steals, 1 charge taken Hannah Smith 4 points <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Gymnastics
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 138, Central Catholic 122
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Area placers:<cstyle:>
Vault 1.9.5 Riley Salerno CC 2.9.35 Kallie Mccarthy CC 3.9.3 Erin Salazar CC Bars 2. Ashlyn Pinet 8.15 CC 3. Miranda Strunk 7.8 CC Beam 1.Ally White 9.15 CC 2.Ashlyn Pinet8.9 CC Floor 1.Riley Salerno 9.3 CC 2. Ally WHite 8.9 CC All-around 1.Erin Salazar 34.85 CC 3.Riley Salerno 32.85 CC <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Wrestling
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 0, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold> Salem winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>:Evan Lynch, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Logan Smith, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Spencer Buscema, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Brayden Fleming, by major decision; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>:Matteo Mustapha, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>:David Jacques, by pin; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Nick Antonietti, by 6-3 decision; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>:Ben Begin, by pin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>
