Boys Basketball
North Andover 67, Londonderry 62 (OT)
North Andover (67): McGratty 15, King 8, Faro 7, Connolly 6, Wolinski 13, O0x2019Connell 14, Denney 4
3-pointers: McGratty 4, King 2, Faro
North Andover (2-1): 9 11 17 19 11 — 67
Londonderry: 19 8 9 20 6 — 62
Timberlane 52, Oyster River 48 (OT)
Timberlane (52): Baker 16, Surprenant 7, Chanakira 8, Bowman 0, Stewart 8, G. Shivell 0, Williams 6, J. Shivell 5, Bilicki 2
3-pointers: Baker 3, Surprenant
Timberlane (2-3): 7 12 8 16 9 — 52
Oyster River (3-4): 13 10 9 11 5 — 48
Central Catholic 72, Lawrence 51
Central Catholic (72): Sangermano 25, McKenzie 15, Njenga 15, Bridgewater 10, Hart 2, Rivera 5, Lopez
3-pointers: Sangermano 6, Njenga 3, Bridgewater, Rivera
Lawrence: 10 11 17 13 — 51
Central Catholic (3-1): 18 21 19 14 — 72
Westford Academy 55, Pinkerton 52
Pinkerton (55): Suarez 0, A. Chinn 17, T. Chinn 9, Kane 1, Johnston 0, DeSalvo 10, Jenkins 0, Hammer 0, Marshall 18. Totals 21-8-55
3-pointers: A. Chinn , T. Chinn, Marshall 3
Westford Academy: 12 14 17 12 — 55
Pinkerton: 14 13 13 12 — 52
Girls Basketball
Andover 60, Londonderry 23
Andover (60): Shirley 0, Foley 13, Kobelski 15, Yates 0, Doherty 0, Gobiel 5, White 13, Buckley 12, Jenney 2, Khatchadurian 0. Total 26-3-60
3-pointers: Kobelski 2, White 3, Gobiel
Andover (2-0): 21 15 11 13 — 60
Londonderry: 4 2 9 8 — 23
Oyster River 53, Timberlane 19
Timberlane (19): Lampron 5, Fox 4, Stewart 3, Rich 2, Hammer 2, Parker 2, Powers 1. Totals 5-8-19
3-pointers: Fox
Oyster River: 8 19 12 14 — 53
Timberlane (1-3): 1 3 5 10 — 19
Hollis-Brookline 51, Salem 22
Salem (22): George 2, Lucier 3, Wall 3, Olson 0, Regan 0, Beeley 0, Lakos 1, Mosto 4, McGibbon 2, Cornacchio 3, Hinchey 4. Totals 7-6-22
3-pointers: Wall, Cornacchio
Hollis-Brookline: 8 8 17 18 — 51
Salem: 8 2 9 3 — 22
North Andover 62, Westford Academy 33
Central Catholic (62): Beers 0, Veloz 7, Deleon 2, Castro 2, Finney 15, Guertin 6, Montague 3, Dinges 18, Yfantopulos 5, Finneran 2, Smith 5, Dick 0
3-pointers: Guertin 2, Finney 3, Dinges 2, Yfantopulos
Westford Academy (3-1): 10 9 3 11 — 33
North Andover (3-1): 17 12 18 15 — 62
Marblehead 53, Georgetown 46
Georgetown (46): T. Marcelin 0-4-4, N. Marcelin 0-0-0, Massey 0-0-0, Skahan 0-0-0, Morrison 5-2-13, Thompson 0-0-0, Ziolkowski 2-1-7, Neilson 6-3-18, Loewen 1-0-2, Olsen 1-0-2. Totals 15-10-46
3-pointers: Neilson 3, Ziolskowski 2, Morrison
Marblehead: 18 16 7 12 — 53
Georgetown (1-5): 9 12 16 9 — 46
Girls Gymnastics
Pinkerton takes two
Team scores: 1. Pinkerton 135.5, 2. Bedford 128.8, 3. Pelham 115.1
Pinkerton placers:
Vault: 3. Allie Merrill 8.85; Bars: 2. Abigail Lee 8.45; Beam: 1. Merrill 8.3; Floor: 1. Madeleine Murray 9.25; All-around: 1 (tie). Merrill 34.55
Records: Pinkerton 2-0
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill 5, Amesbury 2
Haverhill (2-2): 1 2 2 — 5
Amesbury (2-2): 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: Darren Ackerman 2, Justin Torosian, Nick DiBurro, John Bishop
Saves: Cal Pruett 30
Belmont 2, Pinkerton 0
Pinkerton (1-3): 0 0 0 — 0
Belmont: 1 0 1 — 2
Saves: Damien Carter 45
Wrestling
North Andover sweeps
Team scores: North Andover 66, Greater Lawrence 9; Arlington 53, Greater Lawrence 18; Salem 36, Greater Lawrence 34; Greater Lawrence 54, Lynnfield/North Reading 24; Beverly 48, Greater Lawrence 30; North Andover 46, Salem 21; North Andover 42, Lynn/NR 6; North Andover 50, Beverly 25; North Andover 60, Arlington 21
North Andover vs. Greater Lawrence winners:
106: Aidan McSweeney (NA) by forfeit; 113: Paul Luciano (NA) by forfeit; 120: Josh Lister (NA) fall; 126: Dylan Smith (GL) dec 9-4; 132: Anthony McCann (NA) by forfeit; 138: Jayden Gabin (NA) fall 1:43; 145: Blaize Nichols (NA) fall 3:05; 152: Jack Dalton (NA) dec. 11-7; 160: Brendon Garcia (NA) fall 1:36; 170: Kaleb Rhoton (NA) fall 1:00; 182: Brady Valliere (GL) by forfeit; 195: Gabe Spanks (NA) by forfeit; 220: Bradley Lopez (NA) dec. 7-0; HVY: Frank Gouveia (NA) fall 4:22
