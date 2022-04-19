Baseball
Malden Catholic 3, Windham 2
Windham (2): Sullo 2b 4-0-0, Rice ss 4-0-1, Constantine cf 3-0-0, Parke p 2-1-1, Koza 3b 2-1-0, Armstrong rf 3-0-2, Grieco dh 2-0-0, Runde dh 1-0-0, Haga 1b 1-0-0, Salvador 1b 1-0-0, Garcia lf 3-0-0. Totals 26-2-4
RBI: None
WP: Sinatra; LP: Parke
Windham (0-4): 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Malden Catholic: 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 — 3
Salem 10, Manchester Memorial 5
Salem (10): Roeger 3b 3-2-2, Major rf 4-1-2, Gigante c 3-1-0, Hamman dh 4-1-1, Masson 1b 3-1-1, Pacy ss 3-1-1, Boodoo 2b 3-1-1, Ciarcia cf 4-1-1, Gomez p 3-1-0, Screnci p 0-0-0. Totals 30-10-9
RBI: Roeger, Major, Hamman, Pacy 2, Boodoo, Ciarcia 3
WP: Gomez; LP: Cunningham
Salem (1-1): 7 1 0 1 1 0 0 — 10
Manchester Memorial: 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 5
Keene 10, Timberlane 0
Timberlane (0): Mwangi ss 2-0-0, Parker 2b 3-0-2, Zambrowicz 1b 3-0-1, Kontos p 2-1-0, O0x2019Leary 3b 3-0-0, Diamond lf/p 1-0-0, Sheely ph/p 1-0-0, Fabrizio lf, Kelley c 2-0-0, Brandano rf 1-0-0, Sheehan ph/rf 1-0-0, Doherty cf 2-0-1. Totals 20-0-4
RBI: None
LP: Kontos
Keene: 2 0 2 2 4 — 10
Timberlane (2-2): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boys Lacrosse
Windham 15, Alvirne 2
Goals: Alex Ryan 6, Evan Conley 2, Matt O’Connor, Blake Bazin, Drew Denton 2, Nate Crowley, Ryan Dann, Matt Desmarais
Saves: 4
Alvirne: 1 1 — 2
Windham (2-0): 10 5 — 15
Exeter 10, Pinkerton 6
Goals: Ryan Lynch 3, Michael Uber 2, Ricky Wong
Saves: Curtis Michaud 8
Pinkerton (1-2): 3 2 0 1 — 6
Exeter: 1 4 4 1 — 10
Girls Lacrosse
Salem 18, Manchester Central 9
Goals: Grace Driscoll 4, Paige Frias 3, Emily Wilson 3, Chloe Stone 3, Mariella Tomasello 2, Shayne Santo, Ariana Lakos, Grace Hoover
Saves: Ella Mosto 3, Grace Brito 3
Manchester Central (1-3): 5 4 — 9
Salem (1-2‘): 9 9 — 18
Pinkerton 18, Exeter 8
Goals: Cait Seleny 3, Hannah Lisauskas 4, Bella Pinardi, Hailey Schinder 2, Aly Lamphere 4, Piper Knowlton, Ash Ledoux, Lily Jeans, Liz Fournier
Saves: Lauren Sweeny 9
Exeter: 3 5 — 8
Pinkerton (2-1): 10 8 — 18
Windham 18, Timberlane 8
Goals: W — Maria Killian 6, Chloe Hall 5, Cali Behling 2, Cecelia Ponzini 2, Sophia Ponzini 2, Emma Kendzulak 1, Darby Madden 1; T — M. Parker 3, B. Silva 2, K. Mordl 2, L. Brien
Saves: W — Annie Mitchell 5, Emilie Webman 3; T — S Fanning 8
Timberlane (0-4): 6 2 — 8
Windham (4-0): 12 7 — 18
Pinkerton 17, Keene 0
Goals: Hannah Lisauskas 2, Bella Pinardi, Hailey Schinder 3, Aly Lamphere 4, Ashlyn Ledoux, Lilly Jeans, Mea Lally 3, Elise Saab, Piper Knowlton
Saves: Lauren Sweeny 4
Pinkerton (3-1): 13 4 — 17
Keene: 0 0 — 0
Bishop Guertin 15, Central Catholic 15
Goals: Grace Lydon 5, Abby Yfantopulos 2, Nicolette Licare 4, Kerri Finneran 4
Saves: Grace Cashman 16
Bishop Guertin: 8 7 — 15
Central Catholic (5-0-1): 7 8 — 15
Softball
Methuen 21, Andover 6
Methuen (21): Tardugno ss 3-4-2, Nelson c 4-3-2, Santiago lf 5-3-4, Coleman 2b 3-3-2, Meuse rf 3-3-2, Grelle 1b 3-2-1 Baez 3b 4-1-0, Donovan cf 2-1-1, Lynch dh 2-1-0, Chirwa ph 0-0-0, Yirrell p 0-0-0, Totals 29-21-14
Andover (6): Wooden ss 4-1-1, Parrish c 2-2-1, Duval 1b 2-0-2, Sellinger 3b 3-1-2, Rousseau cf 2-1-1, Katie O’Brien lf 3-1-1, O’Sullivan p 3-0-1, Murnane 2b 3-0-0, Vieira rf 2-0-0, Vives ph 1-0-0, Totals 25-6-8
RBI: M — Tardugno 3, Nelson 3, Santiago 3, Coleman, Meuse 3, Donovan, Lynch; A — O’Brien 3, Duval 2, Sellinger
WP: Yirrell; LP: Magenheim
Andover: 1 0 3 2 0 0 — 6
Methuen: 9 0 3 1 0 8 — 21
Timberlane 6, Keene 2
Timberlane (6): Farone p 4-2-1, O’Leary ss 5-1-2, Matarazzo 2b 4-1-3, Salafia lf 4-0-2, Mlocek 1b 4-0-1, Patles 3b 2-1-2, Condon cf 4-0-0, Paradis rf 2-1-0, Singer c 4-0-1, Dolloff pr 0-0-0. Totals 33-6-12
RBI: Farone, O’Leary, Matarazzo, Salafia 2, Paradis
WP: Farone; LP: Meese
Timberlane (2-1): 2 2 1 1 0 0 0 — 6
Keene: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Boys Tennis
Pinkerton 6, Spaulding 3
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Andrews 8-4; 2. Flaherty 8-6; 3. Roux 8-0; 4. McGarrahan 8-0; 5. Couture 8-0
Doubles: 2. Roux-McGarrahan 8-4
Girls Tennis
Salem 7, Manchester Memorial 2
Salem winners:
Singles: 2. Joah Debrocke 8-1; 3. Sophie Norcross 8-2; 4. Ally Coyle 8-3; 5. Kassie Smeltzer 8-0; 6. Ava Rastello 8-2
Doubles: 2. Salamanca-Rastello 8-1; 2. Coyle-Smeltzer 8-2
Records: Salem 3-3
Hanover 5, Pinkerton 4
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 2. Amelia Coyle 8-3; 5. Mia Rivard 8-6
Doubles: 2. Maddie Frank-Coyle 8-3; 3. Sydney Pelletier-Rivard 8-4
Records: Hanover 5-0, Pinkerton 3-3
Pinkerton 9, Spaulding 0
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 1. Maddie Fran 8-0; 2. Skyelar Levesque 8-0; 3. Amelia Coyle 8-0; 4. Madeline Donahue 8-0; 5. Sydney Pelletier 8-1; 6. Mia Rivard 8-0
Doubles: 1. Frank-Levesque 8-0; 2. Donahue-Calli Matarozzo 8-0; 3. Pelletier-Bridget Gorrie 8-1
Records: Pinkerton 3-2, Spaulding 0-4
Boys Volleyball
Andover 3, Algonquin 2
Kills: Owen Chanthaboun 21
Blocks: Alex McNally 6
Assists: Dowol Lee 37
Service points (aces): David Gao 14 (Isaac Williams 4)
Digs: Enzo Masters 20
Andover (4-2): 16 16 25 25 15 — 3
Algonquin: 25 25 17 20 13 — 2
Windham 3, Hollis-Brookline 0
Kills: Nick Furnari 9
Blocks: Kyle Gschwend 4
Assists: Gschwend 26
Aces: Braeden Manti 4
Digs: Manti 15
Hollis-Brookline: 26 15 18 — 0
Windham (3-0): 28 25 25 — 3
