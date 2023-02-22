<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 64, Mt. Wachusett 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Warrior Classic Title Game<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (64):<cstyle:> Palermo 13, MacLellan 13, Tutwiler 7 Hnat 2, Lembo 17, Resendiz 2, Srinivasan 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> MacLellan, Srinivasan 3, Lembo 2, Tutwiler
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Mt. Wachusett:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>10<0x2002>10<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (13-7):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>13<0x2002>14<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 64
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 68, Concord 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (68):<cstyle:> McGrail 5-1-11; Casado 2-3-7; Melo 3-0-6; Morse 1-4-6; Carrien 9-0-18; James 3-0-7; Smith 5-0-13; Deleon; Gonzalez; Gaudet; totals: 28-8-68
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Smith 3, James
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Concord (6-12):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>16<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (7-13):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>15<0x2002>22<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 68
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Shrewsbury 5, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport Bank Classic<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hanover 3, Pinkerton 2 (OT)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hanover:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lorenzo Corsetto 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Damien Carter 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Astros goalie Damien Carter also assisted on Lorenzo Corsetto's first goal.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Pentucket 3 (OT)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport Bank Gulazian Championship<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> John Bishop 2, Jax Mulligan, Darren Ackerman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Max Boyer 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: John Bishop's second goal was the overtime game-winner.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bishop Guertin 4, Salem 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Max Condon
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Colby Savageau 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Archbishop Williams 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Rose Memmolo 3, Eliza O'Sullivan, Bella DiFiore, Grace Johnson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Allie Batchelder 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 1, Longmeadow 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Longmeadow:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brianna McCarthy Memorial Tournament <cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> MJ Petisce
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kat Schille
