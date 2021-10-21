Field Hockey

Brooks 4, St. George’s 1

Goals: Lucy Adams, Kylie Correa, Molly Driscoll, Kate Coughlin

Saves: Kyleigh Matola 2

Brooks (7-2): 2 2 — 4

St. George’s: 0 1 — 1

Boys Soccer

Windham 1, Salem 0

Goals: Max Husson

Saves: Kyle Schwend 6

Windham (9-5-2): 1 0 — 1

Salem (4-10-2): 0 0 — 0

Andover 1, Central Catholic 1

Goals: CC — Sam Majewski; A — Tyler Ardito

Saves: CC — Owen D’Agata 3; A — Gannon Sylvester 7

Andover (6-4-5): 1 0 — 1

Central Catholic (9-3-3): 0 1 — 1

Pentucket 2, Amesbury 1

Goals: Liam Sullivan, Alex Bishop

Saves: Tyler Correnti 3

Amesbury: 0 1 — 1

Pentucket (6-5-3): 0 2 — 2

Tewksbury 3, Lawrence 2

Goals: Arodai Rodriguez, Andy Rodriguez

Saves: Yuli Santos 5

Lawrence (5-8-2): 2 0 — 2

Tewksbury: 1 2 — 3

North Andover 5, Chelmsford 1

Goals: Rahul Parampalli, Jack Determan 2, Caleb Ginsburg 2

Saves: George Xenakis 4, Matt Wessel 3

North Andover (10-1-3): 4 1 — 5

Chelmsford: 0 1 — 1

Billerica 1, Methuen 1

Goals: Jonathan Diaz

Saves: Ethan Donahue 7

Methuen (6-6-3): 0 1 — 1

Billerica: 1 0 — 1

Girls Soccer

Pentucket 3, Amesbury 2

Goals: P — Sabrina Campbell 2, Mollie Cahalane

Records: Pentucket 10-4-2, Amesbury 7-8

Timberlane 5, Goffstown 0

Goals: Bella Keogh 2, Sophia Keogh 2, Alida Bates

Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 4

Goffstown (4-12): 0 0 — 0

Timberlane (13-3): 3 2 — 5

Pinkerton 3, Manchester Memorial 0

Goals: Hannah Sippel 2, Kayla Franks

Saves: Lindsay Blum 5

Pinkerton (12-2-2-): 1 2 — 3

Manchester Memorial (0-14-2): 0 0 — 0

Methuen 2, Billerica 0

Goals: Courtnee Pickles, Kiera Fitzpatrick

Saves: Sam Pfeil 4

Billerica (8-3-4): 0 0 — 0

Methuen (8-3-4): 1 1 — 2

Andover 0, Central Catholic 0

pstyle:text1

Saves: NA — Lauren Sanchez 4; Andover — 3

Andover: 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic (6-6-3): 0 0 — 0

North Andover 3, Haverhill 0

Goals: Ella Slayton, Jordan Lamphere, Maddie Jackson

Saves: ,H — Mallory Amirian 28; NA — Paige Pefine 4

North Andover (12-2-1): 2 1 — 3

Haverhill: 0 0 — 0

Girls Volleyball

Georgetown 3, Pentucket 2

Kills: Nicole Zahornasky 13, Ava Synder 9, Jillian Sheehy 7

Assists: Katie Sutton 28

Service points (aces): Leigha Cignetti (6), Sheehy (3)

Georgetown: 25 19 20 25 15 — 3

Pentucket (2-12): 15 25 25 19 8 — 2

Triton 3, North Reading 1

Kills: Mia Berardino 20

Blocks: Kendall Leibert 9

Assists: Molly Kimball 23

Digs: Trinity Cole 8, Kimball 5

North Reading: 25 28 17 20 — 1

Triton (9-7): 19 25 25 25 — 3

Pinkerton 3, Manchester Memorial 0

Kills: Lily Heywood 8

Blocks: Abby Leppert 2

Assists: Ella Koelb 13, Leah Cincotta 11

Aces: Koelb 11

Digs: Heywood 11, Sierra Edgecomb 11, Cali Miller 11

Manchester Memorial (0-18): 15 3 7 — 0

Pinkerton (14-4): 25 25 25 — 3

