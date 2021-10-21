Field Hockey
Brooks 4, St. George’s 1
Goals: Lucy Adams, Kylie Correa, Molly Driscoll, Kate Coughlin
Saves: Kyleigh Matola 2
Brooks (7-2): 2 2 — 4
St. George’s: 0 1 — 1
Boys Soccer
Windham 1, Salem 0
Goals: Max Husson
Saves: Kyle Schwend 6
Windham (9-5-2): 1 0 — 1
Salem (4-10-2): 0 0 — 0
Andover 1, Central Catholic 1
Goals: CC — Sam Majewski; A — Tyler Ardito
Saves: CC — Owen D’Agata 3; A — Gannon Sylvester 7
Andover (6-4-5): 1 0 — 1
Central Catholic (9-3-3): 0 1 — 1
Pentucket 2, Amesbury 1
Goals: Liam Sullivan, Alex Bishop
Saves: Tyler Correnti 3
Amesbury: 0 1 — 1
Pentucket (6-5-3): 0 2 — 2
Tewksbury 3, Lawrence 2
Goals: Arodai Rodriguez, Andy Rodriguez
Saves: Yuli Santos 5
Lawrence (5-8-2): 2 0 — 2
Tewksbury: 1 2 — 3
North Andover 5, Chelmsford 1
Goals: Rahul Parampalli, Jack Determan 2, Caleb Ginsburg 2
Saves: George Xenakis 4, Matt Wessel 3
North Andover (10-1-3): 4 1 — 5
Chelmsford: 0 1 — 1
Billerica 1, Methuen 1
Goals: Jonathan Diaz
Saves: Ethan Donahue 7
Methuen (6-6-3): 0 1 — 1
Billerica: 1 0 — 1
Girls Soccer
Pentucket 3, Amesbury 2
Goals: P — Sabrina Campbell 2, Mollie Cahalane
Records: Pentucket 10-4-2, Amesbury 7-8
Timberlane 5, Goffstown 0
Goals: Bella Keogh 2, Sophia Keogh 2, Alida Bates
Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 4
Goffstown (4-12): 0 0 — 0
Timberlane (13-3): 3 2 — 5
Pinkerton 3, Manchester Memorial 0
Goals: Hannah Sippel 2, Kayla Franks
Saves: Lindsay Blum 5
Pinkerton (12-2-2-): 1 2 — 3
Manchester Memorial (0-14-2): 0 0 — 0
Methuen 2, Billerica 0
Goals: Courtnee Pickles, Kiera Fitzpatrick
Saves: Sam Pfeil 4
Billerica (8-3-4): 0 0 — 0
Methuen (8-3-4): 1 1 — 2
Andover 0, Central Catholic 0
Saves: NA — Lauren Sanchez 4; Andover — 3
Andover: 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (6-6-3): 0 0 — 0
North Andover 3, Haverhill 0
Goals: Ella Slayton, Jordan Lamphere, Maddie Jackson
Saves: ,H — Mallory Amirian 28; NA — Paige Pefine 4
North Andover (12-2-1): 2 1 — 3
Haverhill: 0 0 — 0
Girls Volleyball
Georgetown 3, Pentucket 2
Kills: Nicole Zahornasky 13, Ava Synder 9, Jillian Sheehy 7
Assists: Katie Sutton 28
Service points (aces): Leigha Cignetti (6), Sheehy (3)
Georgetown: 25 19 20 25 15 — 3
Pentucket (2-12): 15 25 25 19 8 — 2
Triton 3, North Reading 1
Kills: Mia Berardino 20
Blocks: Kendall Leibert 9
Assists: Molly Kimball 23
Digs: Trinity Cole 8, Kimball 5
North Reading: 25 28 17 20 — 1
Triton (9-7): 19 25 25 25 — 3
Pinkerton 3, Manchester Memorial 0
Kills: Lily Heywood 8
Blocks: Abby Leppert 2
Assists: Ella Koelb 13, Leah Cincotta 11
Aces: Koelb 11
Digs: Heywood 11, Sierra Edgecomb 11, Cali Miller 11
Manchester Memorial (0-18): 15 3 7 — 0
Pinkerton (14-4): 25 25 25 — 3
