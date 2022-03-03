Boys Basketball
Andover 60, St. John’s Shrewsbury 46
St. John’s (46): Malakhi Knight 4 2-3 12, Nick Barnes 4 0-0 11, Anthony Perron 3 0-0 8, George Eiermann 1 2-4 4, Noah Basgaard 3 2-2 8, Jayson Njoroge 1 1-2 3, Ryan Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-11 46
Andover (60): Ryan MacLellan 3 1-2 8, Richie Shahtanian 6 0-0 15, Danny Resendiz 2 0-0 4, Logan Satlow 3 0-3 7, Aidan Cammann 10 5-6 26, Rohit Srinivasan 0 0-0 0, Lincoln Beal 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Briggs 0 0-0 0, Gavin LeBrun 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6=11 60
3-pointers: SJ — Barnes 3, Knight 2, Perron 2; Andover — Shahtanian 3, MacLellan, Satlow, Cammann
St. John’s Shrewsbury (10-12): 21 8 12 5 — 46
Andover (19-2): 15 14 20 11 — 60
Girls Basketball
North Andover 53, Attleboro 46
NA (53): Martin 4-6-15, Papell 7-0-17, Rogers J 5-3-15, Robie 2-0-4, Gaffny 1-0-2, Rogers S 0-0-0, Totals 19-9-53
Attleboro (46): Perry 5-1-11, Goldrick 4-1-9, Routhier 1-0-2, Ellis 4-6-14, Gordon 3-2-10, Totals 17-10-46
3-pointers: NA — Martin, Papell 3, J. Rogers 2; A — Gordon 2
Attleboro (16-7): 21 5 11 9 — 46
North Andover (11-9): 8 10 20 15 — 53
Boys Ice Hockey
Gloucester 8, Haverhill 1
Gloucester (17-4): 4 3 1 — 8
Haverhill (10-11): 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: Jake Costa
Assists: Jack Baker
Saves: H — Cal Pruett 11, Dylan Soucy 13
Winchester 2, Central Catholic 1
Central Catholic (10-9-4): 0 1 — 1
Winchester (11-8-3): 2 0 — 2
Goals: CC — Andrew Duval
