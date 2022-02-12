Boys Basketball
Rivers 65, Brooks 41
Brooks (41): Yepdo 11, Cummins 14, McHugh 0, Montiel 10, Tejada 0, Burns 3, Fitzgerald 0, Iwowo 2, Fitzpatrick 1, Nkimbeng 0, Goodman 0, Gibbons 0, Nwobi 0, Conners-McCarthy 0
3-pointers: Yepdo, Cummins 2, Burns
Brooks (14-6): 10 31 — 41
Rivers (16-4): 26 39 — 65
Pinkerton 56, Portsmouth 50
Division 1 quarterfinals
Pinkerton (56): Gendron, Suarez 0, A. Chinn 10, T. Chinn 6, Kane 3, Johnston 0, DeSalvo 2, Jenkins 6, Herland 0, Marshall 29. Totals 18-15-56
3-pointers: Marshall 3, T. Chinn, Kane
Portsmouth: 10 8 11 21 — 50
Pinkerton (20-3): 14 10 14 18 — 56
Lowell Catholic 73, Whittier 64
Whittier (73): Efosa 27, Rice 16, Geneus 9, Lopez 8, Jegorow 2, Comeau 2, Faust 0, Moro 0, Rosado 0
3-pointers: Rice 2, Efosa, Geneus
Whittier (8-7): 17 20 8 19 — 64
Lowell Catholic: 16 16 15 26 — 73
Central Catholic 101, Chelmsford 55
Central Catholic (101): McKenzie 21, Sangermano 19, Bridgewater 11, Njenga 9, Hart 8, Haley 7, Malvey 6, Hiraldo 6, O0x2019Brien 3, Rivera 3, Rijo 3, Kelley 3, Acosta 2
3-pointers: Sangermano 5, McKenzie 4, Bridgewater 3, Malvey 2, Rivera, O0x2019Brien, Rijo, Kelley
Chelmsford: 8 21 14 12 — 55
Central Catholic (13-3): 31 22 25 23 — 101
Girls Basketball
Minuteman 39, Greater Lawrence 20
Greater Lawrence (20): Erily Manchester 0, Perez 5, Flores 2, Marshall 0, Vasquez 1, Gomez 0, Cabreja 0, Calixte 6, Vazquez 4, Mendez 0, Croteau 2. Totals 7-6-20
Minuteman: 8 5 16 10 — 39
Greater Lawrence (8-11): 3 6 4 7 — 20
Whittier 55, Lowell Catholic 37
Whittier (55): Talley 13, Krafton 9. M. Dawkins 20, V. Dawkins 0, Valera 0 Ramirez 0, Cintron 13 Pizzaro 0,
Tavares 0, Sosa 0 ,Connelly 0, Figueroa 0. Totals 22-6-55
3-pointers: Krafton, Talley, Dawkins
Lowell Catholic (6-10): 5 15 5 12 — 37
Whittier (6-9): 15 19 11 10 — 55
Chelmsford 60, Haverhill 40
Haverhill (40): Burdier 16, Phillips 10, Pena 8, DeOliveria 4 Spencer 2
3-pointers: Pena 2 Burdier
Haverhill (4-13): 12 14 13 1 — 40
Chelmsford: 20 11 8 21 — 60
North Andover 55, Methuen 48
North Andover (55): Martin 18, J. Rogers 5, Robie 16, Gaffny 3, Papell 8, S. Rogers 1, von Sneidern 4
Methuen (48): Tardugno 15, Tierney 13, Pfiel 11, Santiago 3, Delap 2, McNamara 2, Baron 2, McKenna 0, Chirwa 0
3-pointers: NA — Martin 2, Papell, Robie 2; M — Taraugno 3, Tierney 1
North Andover (8-7): 10 17 11 17 — 55
Methuen (5-8): 6 12 20 10 — 48
Portsmouth 50, Windham 36
Division 1 Quarterfinals Windham (36): Weeks 2, Guarnaccia 0, Smith 7, Steffanides 0, Bean 0, Husson 6, Sovereign 4, Amari 12, Boucher 5, Abruzese 0. Totals 8-17-36
3-pointers: Husson 2, Boucher
Windham (12-8): 6 7 7 16 — 36
Portsmouth: 14 7 17 12 — 50
Central Catholic 63, Lowell 25
Central Catholic (63): Beers 2, Veloz 6, Deleon 3, Castro 4, Finney 17, Guertin 4 , Montague 4, Dinges 4, Yfantoulos 2, Finneran 5, Smith 4. Totals 24-11-64
3-pointers: Veloz, Finney 3
Central Catholic (11-4): 19 18 18 8 — 63
Lowell: 6 9 5 5 — 25
Pinkerton 70, Merrimack 39
Division 1 quarterfinals
Pinkerton (70): Sirois 1, Leonard 3, Pollini 3, White 12, Wright 0, Farnum 0, Frost 0, Lavoie 20, Packowski 8, Dupuis 0, Cahoon 0, Ingalls 12, Bridges 0, Gerossie 11. Totals 30-6-79
3-pointers: Gerossie, Leonard, Pollini, Lavoie
Merrimack: 5 9 9 16 — 39
Pinkerton (17-1): 22 22 12 14 — 70
Fellowship Christian 40, Notre Dame 27
Fellowship (40): Robichaud 5, Taboucherani 16, I. Callahan 12, Campo 1, Chodakowski 2, C. Callahan 4
3-pointers: Taboucherani 2, I. Callahan 2.
Notre Dame: 7 8 6 6 — 27
Fellowship Christian (1-10): 8 11 10 11 — 40
Andover 68, Lawrence 33
Andover (68): Shirley 4, Foley 17, Hanscom 8, Yates 8, Doherty 2, Gobiel 9, White 11, Buckley 6, Jenney 3, Khatchadurian 0
3-pointers: Gobiel, White, Jenney
Andover (14-0): 28 15 21 4 — 68
Lawrence: 6 6 8 13 — 33
Boys Ice Hockey
North Andover 4, Acton-Boxborough 1
North Andover (5-9-1): 2 1 1 — 4
Acton-Boxborough: 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Teagan Dolan, Colin Howard, Brendan Donnelly, Cullen Dolan
Saves: Troy Takesian 23
Windham 5, Bow 3
Bow: 2 0 1 — 3
Windham: 2 1 2 — 5
Goals: Stephen Salvador, Seamus Ross, Hunter Marcin, Casey Kramer, Luke Levine
Saves: Vito Mancini 29
Salem 6, Pinkerton 2
Salem (7-6-0): 3 1 2 — 6
Pinkerton (5-7-1): 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: S — Brady Ferreira 2, Luke Barton, Gavin Chase, Jack Maietta, Jake Barton; P — Tylor Pappalardo and Patrick Eichen
Saves: P — Damien Carter 26; S — Colby Savageau 27
Central Catholic 0, Waltham 0
Waltham: 0 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (7-6-4): 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: Michael Brothers 25
Haverhill 5, Amesbury 1
Amesbury (6-5-2): 0 0 1 — 1
Haverhill (8-8): 1 1 3 — 5
Goals: A0x2014 Matthew Venturi; H — Brendan Fitzgerald 2, Justin Torosian, Darren Ackerman, John Bishop
Saves: A — Tyler Bartniski 26; H — Dylan Soucy 38
Central Catholic 3, Notre Dame 2 (OT)
Notre Dame: 0 1 1 0 — 2
Central Catholic (8-6-4): 0 1 1 1 — 3
Goals: Sean Gray, Brady Rickenbach, Aiden Pinet
Saves: Michael Brothers 26
Girls Ice Hockey
Methuen 4, Chelmsford 1
Methuen: 2 1 1 — 4
Chelmsford: 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Jessica Driscoll 2, Riley Sheehan 2
Saves: Michelle Kusmaul 20
Brooks 3, St. George’s 0
Brooks (11-7-2): 1 1 1 — 3
St. George’s: 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Molly Driscoll 3
Saves: Kyleigh Matola 15
Central Catholic 3, St. John’s Prep 2
Central Catholic: 1 1 1 — 3
St. John’s Prep: 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: Kailin Sullivan 2, Megan Malolepszy
Boys Indoor Track
MVC Championship
Local team scores (11 teams scored): 1. North Andover 80, 4. Andover 38, 5. Central Catholic 36.33, 6. Methuen 32.66, 7. Haverhill 32, 11. Lawrence 4
Top-6 area finishers:
55 meter dash: 5. Ethan Pater (CC) 6.80, 6. George Stoica (A) 6.83; 55 hurdles: 1. Alex Niejadlik (NA) 8.9, 3. Nathan Jacques (NA) 8.24, 4. Ariel Suarez (L) 8.29, 5. Andrew Wannaphong (M) 8.34, 6. Ephraim Mugwanya (H) 8.64; 2-Mile: 1. Ryan Connolly (NA) 9:44.83; 300: 2. Nataenel Vigo Catala (H) 37.00, 3. Aden Pemble (CC) 37.39, 5. Derek Ellsey (NA) 38.12; 600: 1. Michael Soucy (M) 1:23.81, 2. Neil Chowdhury (A) 1:23.88, 3. Drew Roberts (H) 1:27.12, 5. Patrick Walsh (CC) 1:27.69; 1,000: 2. Colin Kirn (A) 2:31.53, 3. Ronan McGarry (NA) 2:36.23, Cole Giles (NA) 2:47.09; Mile: 1. Camden Reiland (NA) 4:28.14, 2. Freddy Coleman (M) 4:32.42, 4. DJ Walsh 4:37.15, 6. Matt McDevitt (NA) 4:38.32
SP: 1. Nate Williams (NA) 46-7, 2. Ryan Hebert (CC) 45-3.5, 5. Jack Gruenberg (A) 43-11.5, 6. Andrew Matzouranis (NA) 43-1; HJ: 1. Jacques (NA) 6-0, 3. Mugwanya (Hav) 5-10, 5. Pemble (CC) 5-8, 6(t). Charles Silva (M) 5-6, 6(t). Joe Jean (M) 5-6, 6. Ben Faletra (CC) 5-6; LJ: 1. Wannaphong (M) 20-5, 2. Steven Tcheouafei (A) 19-7.25, 5. Jason Gendreau (CC) 18-11.5 4x400: 1. Haverhill (Roberts, Tyler Carroll, Ricardo Galloway, Vigo Carala) 3:33.65, 2. Central Catholic 3:33.97, 5. North Andover 3:41.26; 4x200: 3. Central Catholic 1:37.42, 5. Methuen 1:38.12, 6. Andover 1:38.22; 4x800: 1. North Andover (Connolly, Camden Reiland, McGarry, McDevitt) 8:19.54, 3. Andover 8:47.18, 6. Haverhill 9:13.03
Girls Indoor Track
MVC Championship
Local team scores (10 teams scored): 1. North Andover 85, 2. Andover 76, 3. Central Catholic 69, 7. Haverhill 15, 9. Methuen 7
Top-6 area placers:
Area winners:
55 meter dash: 3. Peyton Levental (A) 7.61, 4. Kate Reagan (CC) 7.74, 5. Olivia Foster (A) 7.78; 55 hurdles: 1. Jodi Parrott (A) 8.45, 2. Janessa Duren (CC) 8.60, 3. Brooke Jankowski (CC) 8.92, 4. Casey Goland (NA) 9.17, 5. Sophia Silletti (NA) 9.33, 6. Ashley Sheldon (A) 9.35; 2-Mile: 2. Luna Prochazkova (NA) 11:47.24, 3. Nicole Kroon (NA) 11:52.75, 5. Leila Boudries (A) 12:35.42, 6. Olivia Guillet (CC) 12:44.17; 300: 3. Katherine Ciesielski (CC) 43.15, 4. Janessa Duran (CC) 43.39, 6. Anya Neira (CC) 44.19; 600: 2. Brenna Corcoran (H) 1:42.22, 3. Aimee Lu (A) 1:43.06, 4. Macy Daigle (CC) 1:43.18, 5. Charlotte Martel (NA) 1:43.30, 6. Olivia Siwicki (NA) 1:43.52
1,000: 1. Leyla Kvaternik (NA) 3:09.53, 4. Madeline Courtemanche (CC) 3:17.33, 5. Catherine Roche (NA) 3:17.61, 6. Claire DeMersseman (A) 3:23.00; Mile: 1. Molly Kiley (A) 5:12.87, 2. Rose Gordon (NA) 5:31.14, 3. Alyssa Rosano (M) 5:32.95, 4. Erika Wojcik (NA) 5:38.31, 6. Lauren Downer (H) 5:39.16; SP: 2. Jenna Bard (NA) 37-2, 3. Abby Buckley (A) 33-0.5, 4. Courtney O’Neil (NA) 32.10.25, 5. Chloe Marconi (NA) 32-9, 6. Makenna Dube (NA) 32-3.25
HJ: 1. Veralie Perrier (CC) 5-2, 4. Sheldon (A) 4-10, 4. Gwen Bruton (NA) 4-10; LJ: 1. Parrott (A) 17-7.5, 4. Levental (A) 16-2.75, 6. Janowski (CC) 15-9.25; 4x200: 1. Andover 1.48.11, 2. Central 1:50.54, 5. North Andover 1:51.39; 4x400: 1. Central (Ciesielski, Neira, Macy Daigle, Perrier) 4:13.65, 2. North Andover 4:17.21, 6. Andover 4:36.85; 4x800: 1. North Andover (Aisling Callahan, Rose Gordon, Prochazkova, Roche) 10:20.46, 3. Haverhill 10:38.46, 4. Andover 10:40.14, 5. Central 10:44.96, 6. Methuen 11:02.88
Boys Swimming
Newburyport 0, Pentucket 0, Triton 0
Sectional Meet
Local winners:
200 medley relay: (); 200 freestyle: ; 200 IM: ; 50 freestyle: ; Diving: ; 100 butterfly: ; 100 freestyle: ; 500 freestyle: ; 200 freestyle relay: (); 100 backstroke: ; 100 breaststroke: ; 400 freestyle relay: ()
Girls Swimming
Phillips 96.5, Loomis 81.5
Phillips winners:
200 medley relay: Ariana Zhao, Grace Hu, Melissa Chang, Emma Cheung 2:04.26; 200 freestyle: Elissa Kim 2:07.44; 200 IM: Hu 2:28.51; 50 freestyle: Katie Swan 28.34; Diving: Sophia Blaine 203.55; 100 butterfly: Zhao 1:06.17; 100 freestyle: Kim 58.28; 400 freestyle: Swan 4:30.54; 200 freestyle relay: Cheung, Swan, Kisova, Kim 1:52.59; 100 backstroke: Zhao 1:03.76; 100 breaststroke: Cheung 1:22.33; 400 freestyle relay: Swan, Zhao, Kisova, Kim 4:06.35
Wrestling
Division 2 North Meet
Local teams: 2. Whittier 187.5, 5. North Andover 160
North Andover placers:
113: Josh Lister 4th; 120: Kyle Rhoton 4th; 126: Anthony McCann 3rd; 132: Jayden Gabin 3rd; 138: Sebastian Hunter 6th; 145: Blaize Nichols 2nd; 152: Jack Dalton 4th; 160: Brenden Garcia 5th; 182: Colby Carbone 6th; 195: Gabe Spanks 6th; HVY: Frank Gouveia 5th
Whittier placers:
106: Cole Hovde 6th; 113: Sebastien Boisvert 3rd ; 120: Landen Haney 5th; 126: Adam Rousseau 2nd; 132: Lucas Welling 1st; 170: Anthony Moran 2nd ; 182: Jyzaiah Ferreira 2nd; 195: Matt DaSilva 2nd; 220: Jeremy Rousseau 2nd; HVY: Logan Hauck 6th
Windham goes 2-1
Team scores: Windham 54, Londonderr 12; Windham 72, Alvirne 0; Hollis-Brookline 57, Windham 18
Windham records:
106: Zoe Millette 2-0; 120: Sam Oakes 3-0; 126: Jayson Clementi 2-1; 132: Aiden Williams 2-1; 138: Dylan Suliveras 2-1; 145: Ben Hoyt 2-1; 152: Noah Afonso 2-1; 160: Nick Parker 2-1; 170: Adam Burke 2-1; 182: Liam Shambo 2-1; 220: Matt Scharff 2-1; HVY: Jason Scharff 2-1
