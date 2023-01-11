Boys Basketball
Pelham 63, Manchester West 62
Pelham (63): D. Herrling 21, J. Cawthron 8, J. Travis 12, P Hemmerdinger 6, Z. James 15, C. Travis 1. Totals 24-10-63
3-pointers: Z. James 5
Highlight: Jake Travis had seven rebounds.
Pelham (7-2): 17 13 17 16 — 63
Manchester West (3-2): 19 13 19 11 — 62
Girls Basketball
Salem 42, Manchester Memorial 40
Salem (42): George 4, Goetz 10, Nunez 2, Regan 3, Beeley 2, G. Mosto 6, Case 5, Hinchey 2, Burns 2, Moniz 6. Totals 15-9-42
3-pointers: Case, Goetz, G. Mosto
Salem (3-3): 12 13 11 6 — 42
Manchester Memorial (4-2): 11 2 9 18 — 40
Girls Gymnastics
Andover 132.4, Billerica 121.3
Andover placers:
Vault: 2. Sophia Hutchins 8.6, 3. Amanda Kim 8.5; Bars: 1. Bresnick 8.9. 3. Amanda Oltman 8.1; Beam: 2. Kim 9.0 3. Hutchins 8.1; Floor: 1. Bresnick 9.6, 3. Hutchins 8.4; All-around: 3. Ella Waszkelewicz 30.25
Records: Andover 4-0
North Andover 131.85; Chelmsford 121.3
Area placers:
Vault: 2. Lindsay Neyman 8.45; 3. Ren Sandoval 8.3; Bars: 2. Neyman 8.1; 3. Carlin Wong 7.7; Beam: 2. Wong 9.0, 3. Sydney Hanssen 8.75; Floor: 1. Wong 9.1, 3. Neymn 8.8; All: 2. Neymn 33.75, 3. Sandoval 31.65
Boys Ice Hockey
Pinkerton 8, Londonderry 2
Pinkerton: 2 1 5 — 8
Londonderry: 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: Kyle Smith, Jack Doherty 2, Joe Richards 2, Connor Clifford, Carter Choquette, Preston Libby
Saves: Damien Carter 27
Highlight: Jack Doherty also had two assists.
Central Catholic 4, Andover 2
Andover: 1 1 0 — 2
Central Catholic: 1 1 2 — 4
Goals: A — Braeden Archambault
Saves: A — Jackson Fuller 29
Windham 6, Salem 1
Windham: 1 3 2 — 6
Salem: 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: W — AJ Martino 2, Aiden Quaglietta 2, Nate Crowley, Hunter Marcin; S — Jake Barton
Saves: W — Vito Mancini 20; S — Colby Savageau 30
Haverhill 6, Cambridge 2
Cambridge (2-6): 1 1 0 — 2
Haverhill (5-2): 1 3 2 — 6
Goals: Jack Baker, Jake Costa 2, John Bishop 2, Jax Mulligan
Saves: Cal Pruett 13
Highlight: Haverhill improved on its best start in over 5 years.
Methuen 4, Lowell 2
Lowell: 2 0 0 — 2
Methuen (4-2-1): 0 1 3 — 4
Goals: Aidan Cashman, Cole Lambert, Will McLaren, Owen Kneeland
Saves: Owen O’Brien 8
Highlight: Freshman Will Mclaren scored his first varsity goal as the Rangers rallied from 2-0 deficit in the first.
Girls Ice Hockey
Haverhill 9, Westford Academy 2
Westford Academy: 0 2 0 — 2
Haverhill (6-2-1): 3 2 4 — 9
Goals: Kendall LaRivierre 2, Kaitlyn Bush 2, Gabby Locke, Shelby Nassar, Brooke Duquette, Quinn Bennett, Gabby Harty
Saves: Juliana Taylor 20
Highlight: HPNA fired 55 shots on goal
Boys Indoor Track
MVC Meet
Area top-2 finishers:
55-meter dash: 2. Josh Kwakye (Methuen) 6.76; 55 hurdlescstyle:<&&&>: 2. Nathan Jacques (NA) 8.08; 2-Milecstyle:<&&&>: 2. Andreas Burgess (Haverhill) 10:26.31; 300cstyle:<&&&>: 1. Neil Chowdhury (Andover) 36.67; 2. Darwin Jimenez (Methuen) 37.86; 1,000:cstyle:<&&&> 1. Cole Giles (NA) 2:42.91; 2. Marc Conrad (NA) 2:45.00; Milecstyle:<&&&>: 2. Camden Reiland (NA) 4:29.50; SPcstyle:<&&&>: 1. Jack Gruenberg (Andover) 46-0.5; 2. Mickey Valentino (NA) 45-9.5; HJcstyle:<&&&>: 1. Suuna Kalemera (Central Catholic) 5-11; 1. Traficante, Zach 5-11
Girls Indoor Track
MVC Meet
Area top-2 finishers:
55-meter dash: 2. JJ Conteh (Andover) 7.62; 55 hurdlescstyle:<&&&>: 2. Ashley Sheldon (And) 9.06; 2-Milecstyle:<&&&>: Olivia Guillet (Central) 11:56.52; 300cstyle:<&&&>: 2. Anya Neira (Central) 42.86; 600cstyle:<&&&>: 1. Brenna Corcoran (Haverhill) 1:40.94; 2. Kath Ciesielski (Central) 1:43.33; Milecstyle:<&&&>: 1. Molly Kiley (Andover) 5:08.53; 1,000:cstyle:<&&&> 1. Luna Prochazkova (NA) 3:09.79; SPcstyle:<&&&>: 2. Ilene Rickard (Methuen) 35-06.25
Wrestling
Brooks 48, Middlesex School 40
Brooks winners:
113: Drake Tarlow WBF 0:28, 126: Philip Choi WBF 1:30; 132: Mujeeb Amin WBF 1:38; 144: Aiden Crott WBF 1:28; 150: Ari Barua WBF 0:39; 157: Leito Betts WBF 3:51; 175: Evan Salhanick Forfeit; 285: Henry Walsh forfeit
Highlight: Salem, N.H.’s Drake Tarlow and Andover’s Ari Barua each had a pin in under a minute.
Central Catholic 54, Billerica 12
Local winners:
106: Cole Glynn dec 2-0; 113: Izaiah Santiago dec 6-4; 120: Jackie Denhey forfeit; 145: James Bohenko wbf 1:20; 152: Jason Belkus wbf 1:05; 182: Nate Blanchette wbf :07; 195: Jackson Meehan wbf :45; 220: Gianni Guifridda wbf 1:13; 285: Luke Guifridda wbf :50
Haverhill 66, Lawrence 18
Haverhill winners:
106: Mikey Morris WBF; 113: Shea Morris WBF; 120: Cale Wood WBF; 126: Casey Peugh WBF; 152: Camden O0x2019Donnell WBF; 160: Brent Nicolosi WBF; 170: Luis Escobar WBF; 182: Erick Morel WBF; 195: Shany Velasquez WBF; 220: Mathew Harrold WBF
Highlight: Hillies Jheyder Mendez and Luis Escobar recorded their first varsity wins.
Timberlane 41, Keene 31
Timberlne winners:
106: Ryan Sigillo dec. 2-0; 113: Tallon Oljey forfeit; 132: Dom Lee fall 3:19; 145: Jacob Andrade fall 3:20; 152: Ben Little fall 3:35; 170: Spencer Sierra dec. 9-0; 195: Dom Copetta forfeit; HVY: Malikai Colon dec. 1-0
Highlight: The meet came down to the final match of the night, and freshmen Dom Lee came through with the second period pin to give the Owls the win.
Records: Timberlane 8-1
