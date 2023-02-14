Monday, Feb. 13 highlights

Boys Basketball

Laconia 57, Pelham 56

Pelham (56): Herrling 11-4-26, James 6-0-17, Carroll 2-1-5, Hemmerdinger 2-0-5, J.Travis 1-0-2, C.Travis 0-1-1. Totals 22-6-56

3-pointers: James 5, Hemmerdinger

Highlights: The Pythons twice rallied from nine-point deficits in a road game against Division 2 leading Laconia ... Dom Hemmerdinger had team highs in points and rebounds (six)

Pelham (15-5): 11 15 18 12 — 56

Laconia (14-1): 15 20 10 12 — 57

Girls Basketball

Fellowship Christian 54, Notre Dame 42

Fellowship Christian (54): Robichaud 17, C.Callahan 4, Black 4, Campo 2, I.Callahan 9, Taboucherani 18

3-pointers: Taboucherani 2, I.Callahan

Notre Dame: 5 6 9 22 — 42

Fellowship Christian (9-6): 12 24 11 7 — 54

Boys Ice Hockey

Cambridge 2, Haverhill 1

Haverhill (9-4-1): 0 1 0 0 — 1

Cambridge (5-14): 1 0 0 1 — 2

Goals: Darren Ackerman

Assists: Jack Baker, Jayden Baran

Saves: Cal Pruett 13

Highlight: In the completion of an earlier postponed game, Haverhill lost in overtime despite outshooting Cambridge 45-15

Pinkerton 5, Manchester Central 2

Pinkerton: 1 1 3 — 5

Manchester Central: 2 0 0 — 2

Goals: Jack Doherty 2, Joe Richards, Kyle Smith, Preston Libby

Assists: Lorenzo Corsetto 2, Ronan Connors, Joe Richards, Connor Clifford, Carter Choquette

Saves: Damien Carter 30

Haverhill 12, Cambridge 4

Haverhill (10-4-1): 4 5 3 — 12

Cambridge (5-15): 2 1 1 — 4

Goals: Jake Costa 4, John Bishop 3, Jack Baker, Brendan Rosenthal, Zach Hurrell, Pat McGowan, Darren Ackerman

Assists: Costa 3, Bishop 2, Baker 2, Jayden Baran 2, Will Janes, Nick DiBurro, Chris Daigle, Noah Wormstead, Nick Terilli

Saves: Cal Pruett 27

Highights: After taking an overtime defeat in the completion of a postponed match, the Hillies found their offense in the regularly scheduled game ... Jake Costa (7) and John Bishop (5) combined for 12 points ... 13 skaters registered at least one point

Girls Skiing

Pinkerton 623, Londonderry 0

New Hampshire Division 1 Alpine Championship

Team results: 1. Bedford, 2. Concord, 3. Winnacunnet ... 6. Pinkerton

Pinkerton individual results:

Slalom — 11. Ava Sezgin; 13. Emma Trancrede; 43, Hannah Flagg; 47. Teagan Stinson

Giant slalom — 8. Tancrede; 11. Sezgin; 30. Stinson; 45. Catherine Terrile

Highlight: Sophomore Emma Tancrede’s eight-place finish in the giant slalom earned her a spot in Thursday’s Meet of Champions

Tuesday, Feb. 14 highlights

Boys Basketball

Lowell Catholic 87, Whittier 84

Whittier (84): Rice 28, Moro 18, Efosa 13, Adrien-Moise 13, Goicochea 10, Lopez 2, Henriquez 0, George 0

3-pointers: Efosa 2, Goicochea, Moro

Lowell Catholic: 9 16 19 28 15 — 87

Whittier: 9 23 15 25 12 — 84

Andover 68, Lowell 58

Andover (68): Srinivasan 16, MacLellan 8, Palermo 7, Concemi 13, Hardy 9, Hnat 3, Lembo 9, Beal 4, Ackerman 4, Resendiz 8

3-pointers: Hardy 2, Srinivasan 4 Palermo, Resendiz 2

Lowell: 14 10 11 23 — 58

Andover (9-7): 16 20 10 22 — 68

Manchester Central 67, Timberlane 58

Timberlane (58): Baker 10, Bowman 6, Williams 4, Mlocek 11, Pagliuso 2, Hutchings 8, Genest 3, Bilicki 14

3-pointers: Baker 2, Bowman 2, Mlocek 2

Timberlane: 10 11 10 27 — 58

Manchester Central: 6 17 18 26 — 67

Methuen 68, Haverhill 65

Methuen (68): Chiocca 2-0-4, Vasquez 0-0-0, Andino 7-4-20, Nkwantah 5-0-14, Eason 1-2-4, Kiwanuka 2-1-5, Pemberton 8-1-17, Levesque 0-2-2, Abreau De La Cruz 1-0-2

Salem 56, Keene 47

Salem (56): Casado 4, DeLeon 2, Melo 5-2-13, Morse 2-2-6, Carrien 9-1-19, James 1-1-3, Smith 2-0-5, Gaudet 1-2-4. Totals 22-10-56

3-pointers: Smith, Melo

Salem (6-12): 10 15 17 14 — 56

Keene (4-11): 10 8 11 18 — 47

Girls Basketball

Fellowship Christian 48, Nashoba Regional 38

Fellowship Christian (48): Taboucherani 17, C. Callahan 2, Black 2, Robichaud 27

Highlight: Avery Robichad added 19 rebouds.

Nashoba Regional: 13 4 12 9 — 38

Fellowship Christian (10-6): 6 13 16 13 — 48

Methuen 58, Haverhill 33

Methuen (58): Pfeil 21, Tardugno 18, Santiago 10, Henrick 5, Medeiros 2, Corrigan 2

Haverhill (33): Haverhill L. Phillips 9, Ortiz 8, H Phillips 6, Bellard 5, Cruickshank 5, Spencer 2

3-pointers: M — Tardugno 5, Pfeil 2, Henrick

Highlights: Methuen clinched its first state tournament berth since 2013.

Methuen: 5 22 24 7 — 58

Haverhill: 11 4 8 10 — 33

Ipswich 48, Georgetown 46

Georgetown (46): T. Marcelin 1-2-4, Loewen 0-0-0, Morrison 1-1-3, Thompson 0-0-0, C. Ziolkowski 4-4-14, Davies 1-2-5, Upite 3-0-8, N. Marcelin 3-3-12

3-pointers: C. Ziolkowski 2, Upite 2, Davies, N. Marcelin

Records: Georgetown 11-7

Andover 67, Chelmsford 43

Andover (67): Foley 9, Hanscom 17, Kobelski 11, Yates 4, Buckley 10, Vidoni 7, Igwe 4, Dorelas 5, Margolis 0, Seymour 0, Lenihan 0, Osborne 0, Total 28-8-67

3-pointers: Dorelas, Vidoni 2

Andover (18-0): 20 18 12 17 — 67

Chelmsford: 11 5 14 13 — 43

Salem 46, Keene 30

Salem (46): George 11, Goetz 11, Marinelli 0, Rosado-Marshall 0, Nunez 0, Regan 8, Beeley 4, M. Mosto 1, G. Mosto 9, Case 0, Hinchey 3, Burns 0, Moniz 0. Totals 18-7-47

3-pointers: Regan 2, Goetz, M. Mosto

Keene (6-9): 4 10 4 12 — 30

Salem (5-9): 8 10 15 13 — 46

Central Catholic 61, Billerica 46

Central (61): Beers 5, Kwo 0, Yfantopulos 5, Guertin 14, Montague 11, Finneran 8, Smith 18

3-pointers: Guertin 4

Highlight: Kathleen Smith added six big rebounds for the Raiders.

Billerica: 6 9 17 14 — 46

Central Catholic (8-10): 8 15 19 19 — 61

North Reading 49, Pentucket 40

Pentucket (40): A. Conover 0-0-0, Cloutier 2-0-4, Thompson 3-2-9, DiBurro 2-0-4, Dube 3-0-6, G. Bellacqua 6-2-15, Foley 0-0-0, Crowe 1-1-3. Totals 17-5-40

3-pointers: Thompson, G. Bellacqua

Pentucket (14-5): 9 11 5 15 — 40

North Reading: 13 8 14 14 — 49

Lowell 54, Lawrence 43

Lawrence (43): Medina 24, Martinez 6, Davila 4, Mejia 3, J. Hernandez 2, N. Santos 2

Records: Lawrence 4-17

Windham 38, Londonderry 28

Windham (38): Weeks 0-0-0, Guarnaccia 0-0-0, P. Carboni 2-0-4, Smith 3-5-12, Bean 0-1-1, K. Carboni 0-0-0, Gullifa 0-0-0, Husson 3-5-11, Armstrong 0-0-0, Amari 2-4-8, Grasso 0-0-0, Boucher 1-0-2, Abruzese 0-0-0 Spath 0-0-0

3-pointers: Smith

Boys Skiing

Bennett Shines

Meet Results: 7. Pinkerton

Pinkerton top-30 placers

Slalom: 1. Chris Bennett 58.25

Giant Slalom: 4. Bennett 97 points, 29. Jonas Welch 74 points

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you