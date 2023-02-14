Monday, Feb. 13 highlights
Boys Basketball
Laconia 57, Pelham 56
Pelham (56): Herrling 11-4-26, James 6-0-17, Carroll 2-1-5, Hemmerdinger 2-0-5, J.Travis 1-0-2, C.Travis 0-1-1. Totals 22-6-56
3-pointers: James 5, Hemmerdinger
Highlights: The Pythons twice rallied from nine-point deficits in a road game against Division 2 leading Laconia ... Dom Hemmerdinger had team highs in points and rebounds (six)
Pelham (15-5): 11 15 18 12 — 56
Laconia (14-1): 15 20 10 12 — 57
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian 54, Notre Dame 42
Fellowship Christian (54): Robichaud 17, C.Callahan 4, Black 4, Campo 2, I.Callahan 9, Taboucherani 18
3-pointers: Taboucherani 2, I.Callahan
Notre Dame: 5 6 9 22 — 42
Fellowship Christian (9-6): 12 24 11 7 — 54
Boys Ice Hockey
Cambridge 2, Haverhill 1
Haverhill (9-4-1): 0 1 0 0 — 1
Cambridge (5-14): 1 0 0 1 — 2
Goals: Darren Ackerman
Assists: Jack Baker, Jayden Baran
Saves: Cal Pruett 13
Highlight: In the completion of an earlier postponed game, Haverhill lost in overtime despite outshooting Cambridge 45-15
Pinkerton 5, Manchester Central 2
Pinkerton: 1 1 3 — 5
Manchester Central: 2 0 0 — 2
Goals: Jack Doherty 2, Joe Richards, Kyle Smith, Preston Libby
Assists: Lorenzo Corsetto 2, Ronan Connors, Joe Richards, Connor Clifford, Carter Choquette
Saves: Damien Carter 30
Haverhill 12, Cambridge 4
Haverhill (10-4-1): 4 5 3 — 12
Cambridge (5-15): 2 1 1 — 4
Goals: Jake Costa 4, John Bishop 3, Jack Baker, Brendan Rosenthal, Zach Hurrell, Pat McGowan, Darren Ackerman
Assists: Costa 3, Bishop 2, Baker 2, Jayden Baran 2, Will Janes, Nick DiBurro, Chris Daigle, Noah Wormstead, Nick Terilli
Saves: Cal Pruett 27
Highights: After taking an overtime defeat in the completion of a postponed match, the Hillies found their offense in the regularly scheduled game ... Jake Costa (7) and John Bishop (5) combined for 12 points ... 13 skaters registered at least one point
Girls Skiing
Pinkerton 623, Londonderry 0
New Hampshire Division 1 Alpine Championship
Team results: 1. Bedford, 2. Concord, 3. Winnacunnet ... 6. Pinkerton
Pinkerton individual results:
Slalom — 11. Ava Sezgin; 13. Emma Trancrede; 43, Hannah Flagg; 47. Teagan Stinson
Giant slalom — 8. Tancrede; 11. Sezgin; 30. Stinson; 45. Catherine Terrile
Highlight: Sophomore Emma Tancrede’s eight-place finish in the giant slalom earned her a spot in Thursday’s Meet of Champions
Tuesday, Feb. 14 highlights
Boys Basketball
Lowell Catholic 87, Whittier 84
Whittier (84): Rice 28, Moro 18, Efosa 13, Adrien-Moise 13, Goicochea 10, Lopez 2, Henriquez 0, George 0
3-pointers: Efosa 2, Goicochea, Moro
Lowell Catholic: 9 16 19 28 15 — 87
Whittier: 9 23 15 25 12 — 84
Andover 68, Lowell 58
Andover (68): Srinivasan 16, MacLellan 8, Palermo 7, Concemi 13, Hardy 9, Hnat 3, Lembo 9, Beal 4, Ackerman 4, Resendiz 8
3-pointers: Hardy 2, Srinivasan 4 Palermo, Resendiz 2
Lowell: 14 10 11 23 — 58
Andover (9-7): 16 20 10 22 — 68
Manchester Central 67, Timberlane 58
Timberlane (58): Baker 10, Bowman 6, Williams 4, Mlocek 11, Pagliuso 2, Hutchings 8, Genest 3, Bilicki 14
3-pointers: Baker 2, Bowman 2, Mlocek 2
Timberlane: 10 11 10 27 — 58
Manchester Central: 6 17 18 26 — 67
Methuen 68, Haverhill 65
Methuen (68): Chiocca 2-0-4, Vasquez 0-0-0, Andino 7-4-20, Nkwantah 5-0-14, Eason 1-2-4, Kiwanuka 2-1-5, Pemberton 8-1-17, Levesque 0-2-2, Abreau De La Cruz 1-0-2
Salem 56, Keene 47
Salem (56): Casado 4, DeLeon 2, Melo 5-2-13, Morse 2-2-6, Carrien 9-1-19, James 1-1-3, Smith 2-0-5, Gaudet 1-2-4. Totals 22-10-56
3-pointers: Smith, Melo
Salem (6-12): 10 15 17 14 — 56
Keene (4-11): 10 8 11 18 — 47
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian 48, Nashoba Regional 38
Fellowship Christian (48): Taboucherani 17, C. Callahan 2, Black 2, Robichaud 27
Highlight: Avery Robichad added 19 rebouds.
Nashoba Regional: 13 4 12 9 — 38
Fellowship Christian (10-6): 6 13 16 13 — 48
Methuen 58, Haverhill 33
Methuen (58): Pfeil 21, Tardugno 18, Santiago 10, Henrick 5, Medeiros 2, Corrigan 2
Haverhill (33): Haverhill L. Phillips 9, Ortiz 8, H Phillips 6, Bellard 5, Cruickshank 5, Spencer 2
3-pointers: M — Tardugno 5, Pfeil 2, Henrick
Highlights: Methuen clinched its first state tournament berth since 2013.
Methuen: 5 22 24 7 — 58
Haverhill: 11 4 8 10 — 33
Ipswich 48, Georgetown 46
Georgetown (46): T. Marcelin 1-2-4, Loewen 0-0-0, Morrison 1-1-3, Thompson 0-0-0, C. Ziolkowski 4-4-14, Davies 1-2-5, Upite 3-0-8, N. Marcelin 3-3-12
3-pointers: C. Ziolkowski 2, Upite 2, Davies, N. Marcelin
Records: Georgetown 11-7
Andover 67, Chelmsford 43
Andover (67): Foley 9, Hanscom 17, Kobelski 11, Yates 4, Buckley 10, Vidoni 7, Igwe 4, Dorelas 5, Margolis 0, Seymour 0, Lenihan 0, Osborne 0, Total 28-8-67
3-pointers: Dorelas, Vidoni 2
Andover (18-0): 20 18 12 17 — 67
Chelmsford: 11 5 14 13 — 43
Salem 46, Keene 30
Salem (46): George 11, Goetz 11, Marinelli 0, Rosado-Marshall 0, Nunez 0, Regan 8, Beeley 4, M. Mosto 1, G. Mosto 9, Case 0, Hinchey 3, Burns 0, Moniz 0. Totals 18-7-47
3-pointers: Regan 2, Goetz, M. Mosto
Keene (6-9): 4 10 4 12 — 30
Salem (5-9): 8 10 15 13 — 46
Central Catholic 61, Billerica 46
Central (61): Beers 5, Kwo 0, Yfantopulos 5, Guertin 14, Montague 11, Finneran 8, Smith 18
3-pointers: Guertin 4
Highlight: Kathleen Smith added six big rebounds for the Raiders.
Billerica: 6 9 17 14 — 46
Central Catholic (8-10): 8 15 19 19 — 61
North Reading 49, Pentucket 40
Pentucket (40): A. Conover 0-0-0, Cloutier 2-0-4, Thompson 3-2-9, DiBurro 2-0-4, Dube 3-0-6, G. Bellacqua 6-2-15, Foley 0-0-0, Crowe 1-1-3. Totals 17-5-40
3-pointers: Thompson, G. Bellacqua
Pentucket (14-5): 9 11 5 15 — 40
North Reading: 13 8 14 14 — 49
Lowell 54, Lawrence 43
Lawrence (43): Medina 24, Martinez 6, Davila 4, Mejia 3, J. Hernandez 2, N. Santos 2
Records: Lawrence 4-17
Windham 38, Londonderry 28
Windham (38): Weeks 0-0-0, Guarnaccia 0-0-0, P. Carboni 2-0-4, Smith 3-5-12, Bean 0-1-1, K. Carboni 0-0-0, Gullifa 0-0-0, Husson 3-5-11, Armstrong 0-0-0, Amari 2-4-8, Grasso 0-0-0, Boucher 1-0-2, Abruzese 0-0-0 Spath 0-0-0
3-pointers: Smith
Boys Skiing
Bennett Shines
Meet Results: 7. Pinkerton
Pinkerton top-30 placers
Slalom: 1. Chris Bennett 58.25
Giant Slalom: 4. Bennett 97 points, 29. Jonas Welch 74 points
