<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Friday, Nov. 18 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Springfield Central 54, Methuen 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (8-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Springfield Central (10-1):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>22<0x2002>20<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 54
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SC <0x2014> Tariq Thomas 26 pass from William Watson (rush failed), 2:32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SC <0x2014> Conellius 7 pass from Watson (Kevin Jackson pass from Watson), 11:15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SC <0x2014> Thomas 10 run (Jackson pass from Watson), 8:32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SC <0x2014> Watson 1 run (pass failed), 3:39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> Shane Watson 2 pass from Drew Eason (Omar Aboutoui kick), 0:07
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SC <0x2014> Thomas 8 run (pass failed), 10:48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> M <0x2014> Shane Eason 39 pass from Drew Eason (Aboutoui kick), 7:36
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SC <0x2014> Watson 15 run (pass failed), 4:21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SC <0x2014> Watson 17 run (Luis Hernandez pass from Watson), 2:11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SC <0x2014> Watson 28 run (pass failed), 9:37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> <cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (22-23) <0x2014> <cstyle:>Josh Kwakye 6-37, Drew Eason 3-0, Shane Eason 12-(-4), Xander Silva 1-(-10); <cstyle:textBold>Springfield Central (17-202) <0x2014><cstyle:> William Watson 10-120, Tariq Thomas 3-67, Conellius Patrick 4-15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> <cstyle:><cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Drew Eason 15-27-1, 171; <cstyle:textBold>Springfield Central <0x2014><cstyle:> Watson 12-23-0, 179
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Shane Eason 7-100, Anesti Touma 2-36, Silva 4-16, Kwakye 1-8, Conrado Lago 1-11; <cstyle:textBold>Springfield Central <0x2014><cstyle:> Kevin Jackson 3-78, Mattias Barbour 2-33, Thomas 1-26, Josiah Griffin 2-18, Jaykelis Algarin 1-6, Patrick 2-10, Cameron Walter 1-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Bedford 32, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bedford (9-3):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>13<0x2002>12<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (9-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Bedford <0x2014> Logan Sfeir 1 run (Colby Snow kick) 3:06
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Bedford <0x2014> Snow 53 pass from Danny Black (Snow kick) 11:02
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Bedford <0x2014> Snow 12 run (kick failed) 0:51.9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Bedford <0x2014> Snow 55 pass from Black (run failed) 6:37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Bedford <0x2014> Snow 54 run (kick failed) 0:36.1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Bedford (33-189) <0x2014><cstyle:> Snow 9-104, Sfeir 13-42, Dom Tagliaferro 3-24, Russell Ledger 5-14, Dylan Soden 1-7, Alex Grudinskas 1-5, Black 1-(-7); <cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (35-63) <0x2014><cstyle:> Dom Coppeta 18-24, Eddie DiGiulio 7-16, Matt Williams 4-12, Liam Corman 6-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Bedford <0x2014><cstyle:> Black 7-11-0, 223 yards; <cstyle:textBold>Timberlane <0x2014><cstyle:> Coppeta 5-15-3, 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Bedford <0x2014><cstyle:> Snow 2-108, Joel Poltronieri 2-37, Soden 1-41, Tagliaferro 1-23, Grudinskas 1-12; <cstyle:textBold>Timberlane <0x2014><cstyle:> Williams 2-22, Corman 1-19, Trey Baker 1-6, DiGiulio 1-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>St. John's Prep 28, Central Catholic 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St. John's Prep (9-2):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (8-3):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SJP <0x2014> Steph Patrick 28 pass from Carson Browne (Jackson Selby kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> CC <0x2014> Mike Ryan 44 pass from Blake Hebert (Ryan kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SJP <0x2014> Browne 3 run (Selby kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SJP <0x2014> Browne 2 run (Selby kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SJP <0x2014> Browne 4 run (Selby kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> St. John' Prep <0x2014><cstyle:> Carson Browne 29-136, Cam LaGrassa 8-22, Deacon Robillard 4-15, Santi Quincero 1-12, Steph Patrick 1-0; <cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic <0x2014><cstyle:> Markys Bridgewater 11-58, Ryan Tighe 1-7, Blake Hebert 6-7, Sean Mercuri 4-6, Mike Ryan 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> St. John' Prep <0x2014><cstyle:> Robillard 10-17-1, 133; Browne 1-1, 28; <cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic <0x2014><cstyle:> Hebert 10-28, 131
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> St. John' Prep <0x2014><cstyle:> Patrick 6-71, Joenel Agueger 3-53, Mason McSweeney 2-37; <cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic <0x2014><cstyle:> Mike Ryan 2-50, Preston Zinter 2-32, Bridgewater 3-32, Jaxon Pereira 1-9, Mason Bachry 1-4, Connor Grella 1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Saturday, Nov. 19 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 21, St. Sebastian 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St Sebastian (6-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002>6<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (8-1):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>14<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Darnell Pierre 16 yard run (Andrew Agosti Kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Nomar Tejada 30 yard interception return (Agosti Kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> B <0x2014> Michael Wolfendale 33 yard run (Agosti Kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SS <0x2014> Jack Boyle 6 yard pass from Ty Ciongoli (Pass Failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> SS <0x2014> Zion Simmons 7 yard pass from Ciongoli (Pass Failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: Brooks <0x2014> <cstyle:>Michael Wolfendale 10-155, Darnell Pierre 26-64, Joel Mireles 1-1, Tristan Yepdo 1-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: Brooks <0x2014> <cstyle:>Wolfendale 8-13-0, 71
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING: Brooks <0x2014> <cstyle:>Nomar Tejada 3-31, Gabe Fitzgerald 3-23, Marcos Montiel 1-9, Jackson Conners-McCarthy 1-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 21, Pinkerton 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (9-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>7<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry (11-1):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>7<0x2002>0<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> L <0x2014> Trevor Weinmann 2 run (Jack Drabik kick), 3:32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> L <0x2014> Seth Doyon 12-yard blocked punt return (Drabik kick), 8:03
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Cole Yennaco 1 run (Craig Coventry kick), 4:04
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> L <0x2014> Drew Heenan 10 run (Drabik kick), 9:32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Pinkerton (30-81) <0x2014><cstyle:> Cole Yennaco 13-56, Tim Hersom 7-26, Jacob Albert 6-3, Matthew Morrison 4-(-4); <cstyle:textBold>Londonderry (31-93) <0x2014><cstyle:> Drew Heenan 16-62, Jake Schena 7-17, Andrew Soucy 5-6, Trevor Weinmann 3-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> 6-15-1, 74, Yennaco 1-1-0, 4; <cstyle:textBold>Londonderry <0x2014><cstyle:> Heenan 8-14-0, 69, Andrew Kullman 0-1-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:><cstyle:textBold> Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Morrison 4-47, Albert 3-31; <cstyle:textBold>Londonderry <0x2014><cstyle:> Anthony Amaro 1-29, Weinmann 3-22, Schena 2-12, Matt Carroll 1-4, Jaydon Navarro 1-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 35, Souhegan 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Souhegan (10-2):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>6<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (12-0):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>7<0x2002>7<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>First Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Dom Herrling 21 run (Antonio Furtado kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Ethan Demmons 5 run (Furtado kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Herrling 23 pass from Jake Travis (Furtado kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> S <0x2014> Charlie Maroun 5 pass from Romy Jain (kick blocked)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Demmons 4 run (Furtado kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Fourth Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> P <0x2014> Demmons 1 run (Furtado kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING: <cstyle:>P <0x2014> Alex Carroll 13-144, Ethan Demmons 22-139, Dom Herrling 11-73, Jake Ciulla 1-10, Scott Paquette 3-9, Jake Travis 4-5; S <0x2014> JJ Bright 11-68, Steven Reynolds 1-24, Romy Jain 5-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING: <cstyle:>P <0x2014> Travis 2-3, 19; S <0x2014> Jain 12-18-3, 154
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING<cstyle:>: P <0x2014> Herrling 1-20, Carroll 1-(-1); S <0x2014> Charlie Maroun 5-83, Cole Manning 5-55, Madux McGrath 1-10 Reynolds 1-6
