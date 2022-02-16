Boys Basketball
Brooks 66, Belmont 47
Brooks (66): Yepdo 19, Cummins 13, McHugh 0, Montiel 11, Tejada 7, Fitzgerald 8, Iwowo 8
3-pointers: Yepdo 2, Iwowo 2, Montiel
Belmont (17-3): 27 20 — 47
Brooks (15-6): 24 42 — 66
North Andover 66, Lawrence 65
North Andover (66): Wolinski 20, McGratty 16, OConnell 10, King 9, Connolly 9 Denney 2, Trundy 0, Bethel 0
3-pointers: McGratty 4, King, Connolly, Wolinski 2
Lawrence: 16 15 17 17 — 65
North Andover (9-7): 13 17 21 15 — 66
Newburyport 69, North Andover 59
North Andover (59): McGratty 14, OConnell 13, Wolinski 11, Connolly 11, King 10. Faro 0, Bethel 0, Denney 0.
3-pointers: McGratty 2, King 2, Connolly 2, Wolinski 2
North Andover (8-7): 6 18 7 28 — 59
Newburyport (12-5): 17 15 15 22 — 69
Trinity 74, Pinkerton 58
Division 1 Semifinals Trinity: 16 17 20 21 — 74
Pinkerton (16-5): 11 17 12 18 — 58
Boys Ice Hockey
Hanover 5, Salem 2
Hanover: 1 2 2 — 5
Salem (7-8-0): 0 1 1 — 2
Goals: Jason Ciarcia 2
Saves: Colby Savageau 27
St. John’s Prep 2, Andover 1
Andover (7-9-1): 0 0 1 — 1
St. John’s Prep: 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: Braeden Archambault
Saves: JJ Quill 22
Central Catholic 6, Stoughton 1
Central Catholic (9-6-4): 1 1 4 — 6
Stoughton: 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: Andrew Duval, Brady Rickenbach 2, Sean Gray 2, Adam Godfrey
Saves: Michael Brothers 19, Nyco Cusick 3
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover 2, Shrewsbury 0
Shrewsbury: 0 0 0 — 0
Andover (9-3): 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: Eliza O’Sullivan, Scarlet Glass
