Boys Basketball

Brooks 66, Belmont 47

Brooks (66): Yepdo 19, Cummins 13, McHugh 0, Montiel 11, Tejada 7, Fitzgerald 8, Iwowo 8

3-pointers: Yepdo 2, Iwowo 2, Montiel

Belmont (17-3): 27 20 — 47

Brooks (15-6): 24 42 — 66

North Andover 66, Lawrence 65

North Andover (66): Wolinski 20, McGratty 16, OConnell 10, King 9, Connolly 9 Denney 2, Trundy 0, Bethel 0

3-pointers: McGratty 4, King, Connolly, Wolinski 2

Lawrence: 16 15 17 17 — 65

North Andover (9-7): 13 17 21 15 — 66

Newburyport 69, North Andover 59

North Andover (59): McGratty 14, OConnell 13, Wolinski 11, Connolly 11, King 10. Faro 0, Bethel 0, Denney 0.

3-pointers: McGratty 2, King 2, Connolly 2, Wolinski 2

North Andover (8-7): 6 18 7 28 — 59

Newburyport (12-5): 17 15 15 22 — 69

Trinity 74, Pinkerton 58

Division 1 Semifinals Trinity: 16 17 20 21 — 74

Pinkerton (16-5): 11 17 12 18 — 58

Boys Ice Hockey

Hanover 5, Salem 2

Hanover: 1 2 2 — 5

Salem (7-8-0): 0 1 1 — 2

Goals: Jason Ciarcia 2

Saves: Colby Savageau 27

St. John’s Prep 2, Andover 1

Andover (7-9-1): 0 0 1 — 1

St. John’s Prep: 1 1 0 — 2

Goals: Braeden Archambault

Saves: JJ Quill 22

Central Catholic 6, Stoughton 1

Central Catholic (9-6-4): 1 1 4 — 6

Stoughton: 1 0 0 — 1

Goals: Andrew Duval, Brady Rickenbach 2, Sean Gray 2, Adam Godfrey

Saves: Michael Brothers 19, Nyco Cusick 3

Girls Ice Hockey

Andover 2, Shrewsbury 0

Shrewsbury: 0 0 0 — 0

Andover (9-3): 1 1 0 — 2

Goals: Eliza O’Sullivan, Scarlet Glass

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you