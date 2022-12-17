Friday, Dec. 16 highlights
Boys Basketball
Brooks 64, Pomfret 54
Brooks (score): Tejada 9-2-20, Montiel 2-0-4, Harris 0-2-2, Yepdo 4-3-14, Davis 3-3-10, Mulvey 4-2-11. Totals 23-13-64
Brooks (2-3): 29 35 — 64
Pomfret: 20 34 — 54
Whittier 58, Ipswich 54
Whittier (58): Rice 23, Lopez 15, Rosado 9, Moro 5, Jegorow 5, Goicochea 1. Totals 21-11-58
3-pointers: Lopez 3, Moro, Jegorow
Highlights: Tyler Rice scored eight of his team-high 23 in the fourth as the Wildcats held on after building a 14-point halftime lead for their first victory.
Ipswich: 9 14 12 19 — 54
Whittier: 22 15 7 14 — 58
Brooks 73, Governor’s Academy 54
Brooks (73): Goodman 3, Tejada 35, Gibbons 2, Burns 3, Harris 5, Nwobi 5, Yepdo 6, Davis 6, Mulvey 8. Totals 29-6-73
3-pointers: Tejada 2, Yepdo 2, Davis 2, Goodman, Burns, Harris
Brooks: 41 32 — 73
Governor’s Academy: 28 26 — 54
Greater Lawrence 59, KIPP Academy 49
Greater Lawrence (59): Santana 14, Barbosa 13, Garcia 11, Urena 7, Calderon 6, Castillo 5, Medina 3
3-pointers: Santana 2, Barbosa, Garcia, Urena, Medina
KIPP Academy: 17 6 9 17 — 49
Greater Lawrence (1-2): 10 14 17 18 — 59
Andover 67, Haverhill 59
Andover (67): cstyle:<&&&> MacLellan 25, Srinivasan 14, Palermo 6, Beal 5, Resendiz 5, Lembo 4, Tutwiler 3, Concemi 3, Hnat 2. Totals 21-18-67
3-pointers: Andover — MacLellan 2, Srinivasan 2, Resendiz, Tutwiler, Concemi
Haverhill (0-1): 13 16 21 9 — 59
Andover (1-0): 9 22 18 18 — 67
Pinkerton 64, Alvirne 44
Pinkerton (64): Gendron 3, Bienvenmuda 7, T.Chinn 10, Jenkins 8, Wallace 4, Brander 3, Hammer 3, Luden 4, Herland 4, Marshall 18. Totals 26-7-64
3-pointers: Jenkins 2, Gendron, Bienvenmuda, Brander
Pinkerton: 15 19 13 17 — 64
Alvirne: 7 17 13 7 — 44
Central Catholic 57, Methuen 46
Central Catholic (57):cstyle:<&&&> Sangermano 17, Rivera 12, Hayley 7, Lopes 5, Bridgewater 4, Hart 4, Hiraldo 4, Kelley 4
3-pointers: CC — Sangermano 2, Rivera 2, Haley, Kelley
Methuen (0-1): 8 16 2 20 — 46
Central Catholic (1-0): 16 13 11 17 — 57
Girls Basketball
Essex Tech 44, Whittier 41
Whittier (41): M.Dawkins 19, Valera 5, Efosa 8, Ramirez 4, Wokilns 2
3-pointers: Ramirez
Whittier (1-1): 5 14 7 13 2 — 41
Essex Tech: 16 10 8 5 5 — 44
Notre Dame 55, Greater Lawrence 23
Greater Lawrence (23): Gomez 3, Manchester 3, Flores 2, Lopez 4, Caberja 4, Croteo 2, Marshals 2, Lopez 2
Pinkerton 78, Alvirne 45
Pinkerton (78): Knight 2, Leonard 6, Lebrun 2, Leccese 2, Benz 17, Lavoie 23, Dupuis 11, Cahoon 2, Gerossie 13. Totals 32-9-78
3-pointers: Leonard 2, Lavoie, Dupuis, Gerossie
Alvirne: 16 0 17 12 — 45
Pinkerton (1-0): 20 22 17 19 — 78
Acton-Boxborough 62, Haverhill 45
Haverhill (45): H.Phillips 7, Spencer 10, L.Phillips 11, Oritz 11, Cruickshank 4, Stough 2. Totals 18-6-45
3-pointers: Spencer 2, L.Phillips
Records: Haverhill 1-1
Dover 46, Salem 40
Salem (40): Rosada-Marshall 2, Regan 15, Beeley 2, G.Mosto 4, M.Mosto 8, Case 3, Hinchey 5, Moniz 1. Totals 12-4-40
3-pointers: Regan 5, M.Mosto 2, Case
Salem (1-1): 10 7 7 16 — 40
Dover (2-0): 11 10 11 14 — 46
Pentucket 63, Georgetown 24
Pentucket (63): Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, A. Conover 3-0-6, Cloutier 1-0-2, Thompson 3-1-7, K. Conover 1-0-2, Gagnon 1-0-2, DiBurro 3-2-8, Dube 2-4-8, G. Bellacqua 3-1-8, Foley 2-0-4, Wisniewski 0-0-0, Crowe 6-0-12, King 1-0-2, Dancewicz 1-0-2. Totals 27-8-63
Georgetown (24): T. Marcelin 1-0-2, Hughes 0-0-0, A. Ziolkowski 0-0-0, Loewen 0-0-0, Morrison 0-3-3, Mariani 0-1-1, Thompson 0-0-0, C. Ziolkowski 4-1-11, Kane 0-0-0, N. Marcelin 2-2-7, McManus 0-0-0. Totals 7-7-24
3-pointers: P — G. Bellacqua; G — C. Ziolkowski 2, N. Marcelin 2
Pentucket (2-0): 14 21 12 16 — 63
Georgetown (1-1): 5 8 7 4 — 24
Exeter 69, Windham 63
Windham highlights: Husson 17 points; Smith 12 points; Amari 11 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals
Records: Windham 0-2
Boys Ice Hockey
Notre Dame Catholic 3, Central Catholic 1
Central Catholic: 0 0 0 1 — 1
Notre Dame Catholic: 1 1 1 0 — 3
Goal: Adam Godfrey
Assist: Andrew Duval
Saves: Tim Briley 19
Boys Swimming
Chelmsford 107, Central Catholic 64
Local winner:
500 freestyle: Joseph Musumarra 5:35.25
Saturday, Dec. 17 highlights
Boys Basketball
Rivers 60, Brooks 57
Brooks (57): Tejada 21, Harris 8, Nwobi 3, Nkimbeng 0, Yepdo 3, Davis 7, Mulvey 15. Totals 22-5-57
3-pointers: Mulvey 3, Tejada 2, Harris, Yepdo, Davis
Rivers: 31 29 — 60
Brooks (3-4): 27 30 — 57
Girls Gymnastics
Methuen 128.2, Tewksbury 126.85
Methuen placers:
Vault: 2. Kendra Scott 9.05, 3. Sophia Ferrera 8.8; Bars: Ferrera 8.25, 2. Scott 7.5; Beam: 1. Ferrera 8.75, 2. Hanane Aboutoui 8.6; Floor: 3. Aboutoui 8.3; All-around: 2. Ferrera 33.9
Boys Ice Hockey
Dracut 7, Haverhill 2
Dracut: 1 3 3 — 7
Haverhill (1-1): 0 2 0 — 2
Goals: Jayden Baran, Jack Baker
Saves: Cal Pruett 22
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover 1, Haverhill 1
Andover: 0 1 0 0 — 1
Haverhill: 0 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: H — Cassy Doherty; A — Rose McLean
Assists: H — Shelby Nassar, Gabby Harty; A — Eliza O’Sullivan, Scarlet Glass
Methuen 3, Westford Academy 2
Methuen (2-0): 0 3 0 — 3
Westford Academy: 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: Breena Lawrence 2, Riley Sheehan
Saves: Ashe Wogan
Highlight: Riley Sheehan assisted on both of Breena Lawence’s goals, in addition to her own score.
Wrestling
Wayland Holiday Tournament
Haverhill placers:
106: 2. Michael Morris; 113: 5. Shea Morris; 120: 1. CJ Wood; 160: 1. Brent Nicolosi; 170: 2. Kevin McAninch; 220: 1. Matt Harrold; HVY: 3. Colin McAninch
Wilmington Tournament
Local placers:
106: 1. Cole Glynn (Central Catholic); 113: 4. Aiden Fogarty (Whittier Tech); 120: 3. Jackie Dehney (CC); 126: 3. Kyle Rhoton (NA); 132: 3. Sebastien Boisvert (WT)
145: 1. James Bohenko (CC); 152: 4. Jason Belkus (CC); 160: 3. Brendon Garcia (NA), 4. Mark Pappalardo (CC); 170: 2. Caden Chase (CC); 182: 1. Nate Blanchette (CC), 4. Jack Hart (NA); 195: 4. Jackson Meehan (CC); 220: 2. Jeremy Rousseau (WT); HVY: 3. Luke Giuffrida (CC)
Anthony Lisitano Memorial Tournament
Team Scores: 1. Methuen 321, 2. Wakefield 234, 8. Greater Lawrence 101
Local placers:
106: 5. Antonio Rios (M); 113: 1. Dom Gangi (M); 120: 1. Joe Tavares (M), 5. Michael DeLeon (GL); 126: 1. Anthony DeMaio (M); 132: 1. Dylan Smith (GL); 138: 4. Jack Stoddard (M); 145: 4. Noah Beshara (M); 152: 1. Vinnie DeMaio (M); 160: 4. Jason Sanchez (GL), 5. Jeydany Ortega (M); 170: 3. Shane Eason (M), 5. Xavier Tirado (GL); 182: 1. Joe Bolduc (M), 5. Michael Carmona (M); 195: 1. Jared Rao (M); 220: 1. Dylan Panas (M), 2. Jariel Julio (M); HVY: 2. Josirus Gomez (M)
Big Red Tournament
Team Scores: 1. Chelmsford 221; 6. Pelham 90; 11. Lawrence 45
Local placers:
113: 4. Liz Donovan (P); 120: 4. Kelyn Pena (L); 132: 3. Nathan Maslanek (P); 145: 2. Michael Harrington (P); 152: ; 160: 3. Billy Nichols (P); 170: ; 182: ; 195: 4. Elijah Santell (L); 220: 2. Russell Leonard (P) ; HVY:
Londonderry Holiday Tournament
Andover placers
106: 1. Yandel Morales; 113: 4. Ryan Van Buren; 120: 2. Jason Ballou; 126: 3. Nick Archambault; 138: 1. Alexander Luck, 2. Adrian Luck; 160: 4. Amirhossein Zamani; 170: 3. Lucas Oliveira; 220: 4. Stephen Medeiros
