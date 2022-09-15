<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 40, Whittier 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester(2-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>19<0x2002>14<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier(0-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> ME <0x2014> Stephen Martin 2 run (Ciam Brennock kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> ME <0x2014> Henry Otterbein 11 run (kick failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> ME <0x2014> Declan Kirk 3 pass from Brennan Twombly (rush failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> ME <0x2014> Martin 14 run (Twombly to Preston Porter pass)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> ME <0x2014> Twombly 8 run (pass failed)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W <0x2014> Nick Almanzar 1 run (Camden West to Daniel Knowlton pass)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> ME <0x2014> Twombly 6 run (Brennock kick)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>WHITTIER INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:> Almanzar 16-76, Walter Powell 5-11, West 3-(-19)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:>West 18-29-1, 211 yards<cstyle:textBold> <cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:> Dan Knowlton 9-113, Chase Bowen 3-46, Almanzar 4-43, Georgio Gioldasis 1-11, Walter Powell 1-(-2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane goes 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold><cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Teamscores: <cstyle:>Timberlane 208, Alvirne 223, Hollis Brookline 236, Milford 241
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlaneleaders:<cstyle:> Stephen Ramos 38, Robert Fairhurst 39, Jack Mottram 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Timberlane 7-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton goes 1-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold><cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>TeamScores: <cstyle:>Exeter 185, Keene 200, Pinkerton 201, Bishop Guertin 211
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkertonleaders:<cstyle:> Julianna Megan 39, Ethan Johnston 39, Nathan Jasper 40, Ricky Wong 41, Tyler Morin 42
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pinkerton 8-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 14.5 Methuen 5.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Ryan McKinnon, 1-up; Cody Incropera, 5-and-3; H <0x2014> Nick Samaha, 2-and-1; Max Gould, 5-and-3; Ryan DiFloures, 3-and-2; John Bishop, 4-and-2; Tommy Murphy, 4-and-2; Pat McGowan, 2-and-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 1-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem goes 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold><cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>TeamScores: <cstyle:>Keene 192, Salem 219, Hanover 223, Memorial 248
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salemleaders:<cstyle:> Lincoln Freitas 39, Gavin Chase 44, Kris Cornacchio 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 2, Portsmouth 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Pink <0x2014> Zack Smith, Jason Rzasa
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Pink <0x2014> Smith
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 3, Triton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Noah Rosario-Nova, Wyatt Lankshear, Jason Gioia
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Evan Philbrook 2, Jackson Lasquade
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> G <0x2014> Kyle Davies 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown(2-2-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 1, Lowell 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> La <0x2014> Brandyn Cardona
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:<cstyle:> La <0x2014> Joel Garcia 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence(2-0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brady Tremblay, Cole Manning, Yotam Dayan 2, Jed Belsany
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Will Slayton, David Muir, Wyatt Sanchez, Belsany
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Niklas Restrepo 1; M <0x2014> Dylan Gavin 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>NorthAndover (3-1):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 4, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Jonathan Matombo 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill(0-2-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 1, Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Nil Castro-Rovira 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover(1-2-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, Dracut 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ian Maresca, Eric Fischer 2, Finnegan Kenny
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Daniel Witka, Kenny, Ben Furry, Christopher Bethea
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Tristan White 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>CentralCatholic (3-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hanover 3, Windham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Indigo Wolf 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham(0-6):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hanover(3-3):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 2, Bishop Guertin 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Bella Keogh 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Leah Morrier, Brooke Langlois
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Arden Ferrari-Henry 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>BishopGuertin:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 0, Billerica 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Ainsley Napolitano 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover(3-0-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 3, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Mallory Amirian 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Macy Daigle, Isabella Vena, Lucy Irwin, Alyssa Furtado
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Irwin 2, Furtado, Vena
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Lauren Sanchez 2, Maddie Lee 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>CentralCatholic (1-1-2):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Shrewsbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sam Driend 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Sydney Chalupa 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Ari Baez 12, Kathryn Driend 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Servicepoints (aces):<cstyle:> Hailey DHondt 19 (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Carolina Rodriguez 25
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shrewsbury:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>23<0x2002>20 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen(3-1):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
