<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester 40, Whittier 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester(2-0):<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>19<0x2002>14<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 40

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier(0-2):<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002><0x2002>0<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Second Quarter<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> ME <0x2014> Stephen Martin 2 run (Ciam Brennock kick)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> ME <0x2014> Henry Otterbein 11 run (kick failed)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> ME <0x2014> Declan Kirk 3 pass from Brennan Twombly (rush failed)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>Third Quarter<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> ME <0x2014> Martin 14 run (Twombly to Preston Porter pass)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> ME <0x2014> Twombly 8 run (pass failed)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> W <0x2014> Nick Almanzar 1 run (Camden West to Daniel Knowlton pass)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> ME <0x2014> Twombly 6 run (Brennock kick)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>WHITTIER INDIVIDUAL LEADERS<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:> Almanzar 16-76, Walter Powell 5-11, West 3-(-19)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:>West 18-29-1, 211 yards<cstyle:textBold> <cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:> Dan Knowlton 9-113, Chase Bowen 3-46, Almanzar 4-43, Georgio Gioldasis 1-11, Walter Powell 1-(-2)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane goes 3-0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold><cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Teamscores: <cstyle:>Timberlane 208, Alvirne 223, Hollis Brookline 236, Milford 241

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlaneleaders:<cstyle:> Stephen Ramos 38, Robert Fairhurst 39, Jack Mottram 42

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Timberlane 7-5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton goes 1-2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold><cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>TeamScores: <cstyle:>Exeter 185, Keene 200, Pinkerton 201, Bishop Guertin 211

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkertonleaders:<cstyle:> Julianna Megan 39, Ethan Johnston 39, Nathan Jasper 40, Ricky Wong 41, Tyler Morin 42

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pinkerton 8-3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 14.5 Methuen 5.5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Ryan McKinnon, 1-up; Cody Incropera, 5-and-3; H <0x2014> Nick Samaha, 2-and-1; Max Gould, 5-and-3; Ryan DiFloures, 3-and-2; John Bishop, 4-and-2; Tommy Murphy, 4-and-2; Pat McGowan, 2-and-1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 1-2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem goes 2-1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold><cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>TeamScores: <cstyle:>Keene 192, Salem 219, Hanover 223, Memorial 248

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salemleaders:<cstyle:> Lincoln Freitas 39, Gavin Chase 44, Kris Cornacchio 44

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 2, Portsmouth 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Pink <0x2014> Zack Smith, Jason Rzasa

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Pink <0x2014> Smith

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Portsmouth:<cstyle:>                1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:>                 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Georgetown 3, Triton 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Noah Rosario-Nova, Wyatt Lankshear, Jason Gioia

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Evan Philbrook 2, Jackson Lasquade

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> G <0x2014> Kyle Davies 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton:<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown(2-2-1):<cstyle:>                 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 1, Lowell 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> La <0x2014> Brandyn Cardona

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Saves:<cstyle:> La <0x2014> Joel Garcia 10

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:>                 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence(2-0-1):<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Methuen 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brady Tremblay, Cole Manning, Yotam Dayan 2, Jed Belsany

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Will Slayton, David Muir, Wyatt Sanchez, Belsany

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Niklas Restrepo 1; M <0x2014> Dylan Gavin 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>NorthAndover (3-1):<cstyle:>                 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 4, Haverhill 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Jonathan Matombo 14

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill(0-2-2):<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:>                2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 1, Andover 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Nil Castro-Rovira 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover(1-2-1):<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, Dracut 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ian Maresca, Eric Fischer 2, Finnegan Kenny

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Daniel Witka, Kenny, Ben Furry, Christopher Bethea

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Tristan White 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>CentralCatholic (3-1):<cstyle:>                 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Hanover 3, Windham 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Indigo Wolf 18

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham(0-6):<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hanover(3-3):<cstyle:>                 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 2, Bishop Guertin 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Bella Keogh 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Leah Morrier, Brooke Langlois

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Arden Ferrari-Henry 8

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:>                2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>BishopGuertin:<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 0, Billerica 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Ainsley Napolitano 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover(3-0-1):<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 3, Haverhill 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Mallory Amirian 13

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:>                2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, Dracut 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Macy Daigle, Isabella Vena, Lucy Irwin, Alyssa Furtado

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Irwin 2, Furtado, Vena

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Lauren Sanchez 2, Maddie Lee 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>CentralCatholic (1-1-2):<cstyle:>                 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Shrewsbury 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sam Driend 16

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Sydney Chalupa 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Ari Baez 12, Kathryn Driend 11

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Servicepoints (aces):<cstyle:> Hailey DHondt 19 (3)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Carolina Rodriguez 25

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shrewsbury:<cstyle:>                15<0x2002>23<0x2002>20 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen(3-1):<cstyle:>                 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

