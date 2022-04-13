Baseball
Central Catholic 2, Methuen 0
Central Catholic (2): Bishop cf 4-0-0, Espinola 2b 2-0-0, Kearney 1b 3-1-3, Normandie rf 1-1-0, Rickenbach dh 2-0-0, Savio dh 1-0-0, Antonopoulos 3b 3-0-0, Cloutier ss 3-0-0, Bartlett c 2-0-0, LeDuc c 1-0-0, Florance lf 3-0-0. Totals 25-2-3
Methuen (0): Silerio lf 2-0-0, Marizan ss 3-0-0, Borrelli c 3-0-1, Kalivas rf/p 3-0-0, Pappalardo p 1-0-0, Lanove 1b 2-0-0, O’Sullivan 3b/rf 3-0-0, Kneeland 2b 3-0-0, Pride cf 1-0-1, Seaman ph 1-0-0. Totals 22-0-2
RBI: Savio, Antonopoulos
WP: Fernandez; LP: Kalivas
Central Catholic (3-0): 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Methuen (0-2): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Dover 7, Salem 3
Salem (3): Roeger 3b 4-0-0, Ciarcia cf 4-0-0, Gigante c 2-0-1, Hamman dh 3-0-0, asson 1b 2-1-0, Pacy ss 3-1-2, Clarke rf 0-0-0, Boodoo 2b/ss 3-1-0, Major rf/2b 1-0-1, Gomez 0 0-0-0, Screnci p 1-0-0, Lacharite p 1-0-0. Totals 24-3-4
RBI: Boodoo, Screnci
WP: Hills; LP: Gomez
Dover: 0 0 0 4 1 2 0 — 7
Salem: 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 — 3
Whittier 7, Ipswich 6
Whittier (7): Manny Cepeda SS 3-1-0, Brendan Dodier 2nd 3-3-1, Nate Deitenhofer C 3-0-1, Jake Richards 1b 2-1-1, Ben Hadley 3B 2-0-0, David Garcia DH 4-1-2, Will Halloran PH 1-0-1, Brendan Lynch P 0-0-0, Dillon Deziel P 1-0-1, Daniel Knowlton LF 3-0-0, Scott Lundy 3-0-2, Thomas Galvin PR 0-1-0
RBI: Scott Lundy, Brendan Lynch, David Garcia 3, Ben Hadley
WP: Deziel
Ipswich: 0 2 2 0 2 0 0 — 6
Whittier (2-2): 1 2 2 1 1 0 0 — 7
Timberlane 5, Trinity 1
Timberlane (5): Condon cf 2-1-0, Mlocek 1b 3-0-0, Matarazzo 2b 3-2-1, Salafia lf/3b 2-1-1, O’Leary ss 3-1-2, Patles 3b 3-0-0, Farone p 1-0-0, Paradis rf 2-0-1, Singer c 3-0-2, Sickel c/lf 0-0-0, Devito cf 0-0-0. Totals 22-5-7
RBI: O’Leary 3,
WP: Farone; LP: Gilman
Timberlane (1-1): 1 0 3 1 0 0 0 — 5
Trinity: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Merrimack 7, Windham 1
Windham (1): Constantine lf 2-1-1, Rice ss/p 3-0-0, Parke cf 3-0-1, Koza 3b 3-0-0, Armstrong rf 3-0-0, Runde c 3-0-0, Haga 1b 2-0-1, Greico ph 1-0-0, Hoffan 2b 1-0-0, Sullo p 0-0-0, Salvador lf 0-0-0, Garcia p 1-0-0. Totals 23-1-3
RBI: Parke
WP: Medlock; LP: Sullo
Merrimack: 3 0 0 4 0 0 0 — 7
Windham (0-2): 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Chelmsford 1, North Andover 0
North Andover (0): Crosby SS 3-0-2, Johnson CF 3-0-0, Lynch RF 3-0-0, Perry 1B 3-0-0, Carpentier C 3-0-0, Radulski DH 3-0-1, Lawrence 3B 2-0-0, Ankiewicz LF 2-0-1, Faro 2B 2-0-0
LP: Griffin
North Andover (0-2): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Chelmsford: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1
Pinkerton 7, South Portland 5
Pinkerton (7): Corsetto 2b 2-2-0, Albert cf 1-1-0, Yennaco c 3-1-0, T. Rioux dh/p 3-2-2, Marshall lf 3-0-2, N. Rioux 1b 3-0-0, Doyle rf 3-0-0, Horne ss 2-0-0, Barbuto ph 1-0-0, Beaulieu 3b 2-1-0. Totals 23-7-4
RBI: T. Rioux 3, Marshall 3
WP: T. Rioux; LP: Carlisle
South Portland: 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 — 5
Pinkerton (2-0): 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 — 7
Boys Lacrosse
Whittier 11, Mystic Valley 3
Goals: W — Kody DiCredico 3, Reece Owens 2, Conor Walsh, Kyle DiCredico 2, Ryan Archambault
Saves: Trey Marcotte 14
Mystic Valley: 1 2 — 3
Whittier (4-1): 6 5 — 11
North Andover 13, Andover 9
Goals: Jack Ferullo 6, Charlie Dean, Colin Willoe 2, Ollie Litster 2, Patrick Roy 2
Saves: Matt Roy 11
North Andover (4-0): 6 7 — 13
Andover: 5 4 — 9
Girls Lacrosse
Brooks 21, BB&N 10
Goals: Kate Coughlin 8, Zoe Miloe 3, Ellie Sullivan, Hillary Young, Molly Driscoll 4, Lydia Tangney 4
Saves: Lucy Adams 20
BB&N: 5 5 — 10
Brooks: 12 9 — 21
Dover 16, Timberlane 6
Goals: Kendall Morrill 2, Maia Parker, Rebecca Silva 2, Lily Brien
Saves: Shaye Fanning 15
Dover: 7 9 — 16
Timberlane (0-2): 2 4 — 6
Mystic Valley 13, Whittier 3
Goals: Liz Deacon 2, Hannah Azzari
Saves: Kate Velazquez 14
Whittier (1-3): 1 2 — 3
Mystic Valley (4-2): 7 6 — 13
Softball
Central Catholic 4, North Andover 2
Central (4): Malowitz P 4-0-1, Boucher 2B 2-1-0, Iannessa 1B 4-1-3, Rapaglia 3B 4-1-1, Fox C 4-1-1, Boyer RF 3-0-0, Milner DP 4-0-2, Shea LF 2-0-1, John CF 3-0-1. Totals 30-4-10
RBI: Fox 2, Shea
WP: Malowitz ; LP: Gaffney
North Andover (0-1): 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
Central Catholic (1-0): 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 — 4
Windham 10, Merrimack 9
Windham (10): Mitrou ss 5-2-2, Senenig p/2b 4-2-3, Belair cf 5-1-2, DeCotis c 5-0-1, Nolan lf 4-2-2, Tower 3b 5-1-3, Wright 2b/p 4-1-3, Forsyth 1b 2-1-2, Yantosca rf 3-0-0. Totals 37-10-18
RBI: Mitrou 2, Senenig, Belair 3, DeCotis, Nolan, Tower 2
WP: Senenig
Windham (1-1): 3 0 1 2 0 0 4 — 10
Merrimack: 2 1 0 1 4 1 0 — 9
Methuen 13, Haverhill 0
Haverhill (0): DeCicco p 3-0-0, Dion lf 3-0-1, Pearl 1b 3-0-1, Windle ss 2-0-0, G. Burdier 2b 1-0-0, Neal 3b 2-0-1, Crockett cf 2-0-1, K. Burdier c 2-0-1, Mazzaglia rf 2-0-0, Totals 20-0-5
Methuen (13): Tardugno ss 3-1-3, Nelson c 3-0-0, Santiago lf 1-2-0, Chirusa lf 0-0-0, Coleman 2b 4-3-3, Donovan cf 3-1-0, Grelle 1b 2-2-2, Baez 3b 2-2-1, Meuse rf 3-2-2, Lynch dh 1-0-0, Yirrell p 0-0-0, Totals 22-13-11
RBI: Tardugno 2, Coleman 2, Grelle 2, Baez 2, Chirusa, Meuse
WP: Yirrell; LP: DeCicco
Haverhill (1-2): 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Methuen (1-0): 6 2 0 5 0 — 13
Salem 13, Dover 0
Salem (13): Olson cf 4-1-3, Ventullo ss 3-2-0, Lucier ss/c 3-0-1, McNamara 3b 3-3-2, Moniz 1b 2-1-1, Olson 1b 2-1-1, Poulin c 2-1-1, Quinlan lf 1-1-1, Beeley lf/p 4-1-1, Migliorini 2b 4-1-3, DiMartino rf 2-1-2, Forman rf 0-0-0. Totals 30-13-16
RBI: Olson, Lucier 2, McNamara, Moniz 3, Quinlan 2, Beeley 2, Migliorini 2b 2
WP: Beeley; LP: Langus
Salem (2-0): 3 3 3 2 2 — 13
Dover: 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Greater Lawrence 12, Lynn Tech 1
Greater Lawrence (12): Lopez ss 3-1-1, Marshall 3b 3-2-2, Croteau cf 2-2-1, Lavallee c 3-2-2, Paula dh 3-2-2, Morel lf 3-2-2, Flores 2b 2-0-2, Rojas 1b 2-0-1, Acevedo rf 2-1-1, C. Lavallee p 0-0-0. Totals 23-12-14
RBI: Marshall 2, Lavallee, Paula 3, Morel 3, Flores
WP: C. Lavallee; LP: Rodriguez
Lynn Tech: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Greater Lawrence: 1 0 5 6 0 0 0 — 12
Lynn Tech 25, Greater Lawrence 10
Greater Lawrence (25): Lopez ss 4-3-2, Marshall 3b 5-3-4, Croteau cf 3-4-2, Lavallee c 3-4-3, Paula dp 4-2-3, Morel lf 4-2-3, Flores 2b 4-1-2, Rojas 1b 4-3-3, Galan rf 4-3-3, Ch. Lavallee p 0-0-0. Totals 35-25-25
RBI: Lopez 2, Marshall 6, Croteau 2, Lavallee 2, Paula 2, Flores, Rojas 2, Galan 3
WP: Ch. Lavallee
Lynn Tech: 4 5 5 4 0 0 7 — 25
Greater Lawrence: 0 5 0 5 0 0 0 — 10
Boys Tennis
Haverhill 3, Billerica 2
Haverhill winners:
Singles: 1. Justin Tran 6-0, 6-1; 2. Charles Rastaukas 6-0, 6-1; 3. Balin Amirian 6-4, 6-2
Records: Haverhill 2-0
Andover 4, Central Catholic 1
Winners:
Singles: 1. Zach Channen (CC) 6-4 6-2; 2. Akarsh Janarthanan (A) 3-6 6-2 6-3; 3. Peter Doanio (A) 6-1 6-1
Doubles: 1. Nik Marina/Abhay Yajurvedi (A) 6-2 6-2; 2. Nate Gellman/Conor Rea (A) 6-0 6-1
Girls Tennis
Chelmsford 3, Central Catholic 2
Central winners:
Singles: 1. Meg Washburn 6-2, 6-1; 3. Kaya Asmar 6-2, 6-1
Records: Central Catholic 0-2
Tewksbury 3, Haverhill 2
Haverhill winners:
Singles: 2. Meredith Amirinian 6-2 6-1; 3. Abbey Burrell 6-3 6-2
Methuen 5, Lowell 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Marie-Maxime Metivier 6-3, 6-4; 2. Bree Lawrence, 2-6, 6-3, 10-5; 3. Samantha Pfeil 6-0, 6-0,
Doubles: 1. Livia Lawrence-Tanvi Patel 6-1, 6-0; 2. Sarah Petisce and Ava Duffy 6-2, 6-0
Records: Methuen 2-0
Andover 5, North Andover 0
Winners:
Singles: 1. Jennie Wang 6-0, 6-0; 2. Rachel Chen 6-2, 6-0; 3. Mia Thomas 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Eva McKone/Sonika Chaudhary 6-0, 6-1; 2. Sadie Berube/Amanda Kim 6-0, 6-0
Records: North Andover 1-2, Andover 3-0
Boys Track and Field
Central Catholic 107, Haverhill 38
Area winners:
Pole vault: Justice McGrail (CC) 9-6; Shot put: Ryan Hebert (CC) 45-2; Discus: Hebert (CC) 115-8; Javelin: Max Bourque (H) 133-6; Long jump: Suuna Kalemera (CC) 20-5; Triple jump: Drew Roberts (H) 38-11; High jump: Dan McGlashan (H) 5-10; 110 hurdles: Aden Pemble (CC) 16.3; 100 meters: Ethan Pater (CC) 11.0; Mile: Alex Willard (CC) 4:58.8; 4x100 relay: Central 44.7; 400 hurdles: Pemble (CC) 58.9; 400: Nata Vigo-Catala (H) 51.2; 800: Patrick Walsh (CC) 2:04.1; 200: Pater (CC) 22.2; 2-mile: Patrick Walsh (CC) 10:53.8; 4x400 relay: Haverhill 3:49.2
Records: Central Catholic 2-0, Haverhill 0-1
Lawrence 82, Tewksbury 62
Lawrence winners:
Pole vault: Davidson Theosmy 9-0; Shot put: Jayzius Perez 39-10; 110 hurdles: Jordany Volquez 14.8; 4x100 relay: Lawrence 45.3; 400 hurdles: Marco Paciolla 64.5; 200: Volquez 21.9; 2-mile: Ezequiel Alvarez 10:34; 4x400 relay: Lawrence 3:53.8
Records: Lawrence 1-0
North Andover 76, Lowell 69
North Andover winners:
Pole vault: Jack Reed 8-6; Shot put: Nate Williams 48-9; Discus: Keenan Gosselin 124-8; Javelin: Matt Wessel 165-11; Triple jump: Zack Traficante 37-9.5; 110 meters: Wyatt Sanchez 11.3; 2-Mile: Ryan Connolly 9:48.5; 4x100 relay: North Andover 45.3; 400: Jack Determan 52.9; 400 hurdles: Owen Phelan 60.1
Records: North Andover 2-0
Greater Lawrence 89, Shawsheen Valley 47
Greater Lawrence winners:
Shot put: Starlin Perez 36-10; Discus: Jeancarlo Garcia 82-8; Javelin: Manny Vasquez 143-09; Long jump: Owen Carlton 24-04.5; Triple jump: Ryan Iworsley 37-8.5; High jump: Adriane Morales 5-8; 110 hurdles: ; 100 meters: Morales 11.99; Mile: Owen Carlton 5:20.32; 4x100 relay: Greater Lawrence 48.14; 400 hurdles: ; 800: Ryan Iworsley 2:29.50; 200: Victor Melenciano 24.41; 2-mile: Marcos Oliveri 11:49.10; 4x400 relay: Greater Lawrence 4:00.79
Records: Greater Lawrence 1-0
Dover 109, Timberlane 37
Timberlane winners:
Discus: Warren Carstensen 106-8; Javelin: Liam Francis 99-3
Girls Track and Field
Central Catholic 122, Haverhill 23
Winners:
Pole vault: Julia Turrisi (CC) 8-6; Shot put: Madeline Goncalves (H) 33-7; Discus: Elizabeth Welch (CC) 94-2.5; Javelin: Franchesca Thurston (H) 99-0; Long jump: Zoe Grammas (CC) 15-7; Triple jump: Macy Daigle (CC) 33-4; High jump: Daigle (CC) 5-0; 100 hurdles: Janessa Duren (CC) 15.3; 100 meters: Katie Ciesielski (CC) 13.2; Mile: Finleigh Simonds (H) 5:28.9; 4x100 relay: Central Catholic 53.9; 400: Ciesielski (CC) 60.9; 400 hurdles: Duren (CC) 69.3; 800: Lauren Downer (H) 2:24.2; 200: Ciesielski (CC) 27.0; 2-mile: Madeline Courtemanche (CC) 12:22.1; 4x400 relay: Central 4:29.3
Records: Central Catholic 2-0, Haverhill 0-1
Tewksbury 115, Lawrence 15
Top Lawrence placers:
Javelin: 1. Anyelis Hernandez 83-7; Mile: 2. Amelia Diodati 6:13.3; 400: 2. Tamara Nicholls 70.1
Records: Lawrence 0-1
North Andover 95, Lowell 50
North Andover winners:
Pole vault: Drew Perry 8-0; Shot put: Jenna Bard 39-5; Discus: Bard 105-3; Javelin: Bard 96-0; Long jump: Casey Goland 16-11; Triple jump: Annamaria Mbuyu 35-5; High jump: Casey Goland 4-10; 100 hurdles: Mbuyu 15.5; Mile: Leyla Kvaternik 5:36.1; 4x100 relay: North Andover 52.8; 400 hurdles: Olivia Siwicki 70.7; 800: Ainsling Callahan 2:26.3; 2-mile: Luna Prochazkova 11:53.9; 4x400 relay: North Andover 4:24.8
Records: North Andover 2-0
Greater Lawrence 85, Shawsheen Valley 50
Greater Lawrence winners:
Shot put: Thaomy Nieves 25-3; Javelin: Ava Vasquez 66-10; Triple jump: Santa Joseph 29-4.5; High jump: Yarielis Nuniz 4-6; 100 hurdles: Jaheidy Ortiz 19.29; Mile: Elizabeth Oller 6:35.38; 4x100 relay: Greater Lawrence 57.61; 400: Joseph 1:14.82; 400 hurdles: Ortiz 1:23.83; 2-mile: Erianna Valverde 14:50.29; 4x400 relay: Greater Lawrence 5:04.32
Records: Greater Lawrence 1-0
Dover 96, Timberlane 37
Timberlane winners:
400: Lauren Genest 1:08.62
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, Assabet Valley Regional Technical 1
Kills: Adanel Diaz 13
Blocks: Diaz 5
Assists: Adiran Suarez 21
Service points (aces): Euri Nunez 19 (6)
Digs: Abdiel Ixlaj 10
Assabet Valley Regional Tech.: 20 25 23 19 — 1
Greater Lawrence (4-1): 25 21 25 25 — 3
Lowell 3, Andover 0
Kills: Owen Chanthaboun 18
Blocks: Alex McNally 5
Assists: Marco Gomez-Cabo 24
Service points: Isaac Williams 10
Digs: Enzo Masters 7
Lowell: 25 25 25 — 3
Andover (2-2): 23 14 23 — 0
St. John’s Prep 3, Lawrence 0
Kills: Julio Santana 6
Blocks: Julio Santana 2
Assists: David Bermudez 13
Digs: Miguel Perez 6
St. John’s Prep: 25 25 25 — 3
Lawrence (0-4): 13 17 12 — 0
North Andover 3, Central Catholic 1
Kills: CC — Ryan McShan 9, Keith Shaheen 8; NA — Andrew Matzouranis 13
Blocks: CC — McShan 3; NA — Kyler Shea 2
Assists: CC — Michael Nguyen 23; NA — Andrew Jones 32
Service points (aces): CC — Nguyen 15 (2); NA — Gyan Mistry 3
Digs: CC — Shaheen 11; NA — Andrew Jones 8
North Andover (3-1): 25 25 14 25 — 3
Central Catholic (1-3): 21 18 25 22 — 1
Salem 3, Bishop Guertin 0
Kills: Matt Mccloskey 10
Blocks: Matt Goetz 3
Assists: Chris Genao 7
Service points (aces): Troy Deminco 11 (2)
Digs: Troy Deminco 7
Bishop Guertin: 5 23 23 — 0
Salem (2-0): 25 25 25 — 3
