Tuesday, Aug. 29 highlights
Field Hockey
Pelham 1, ConVal 0
Goals: Sarah Coppinger
Assists: Kylie Alameda
Pelham: 01 1
ConVal: 00 0
Golf
Windham goes 3-0
Team Scores: Windham 178, Winnacunnet 181, Portsmouth 193, Trinity 218
Windam leaders: Nate Crowley 35, Thomas Manning 35, Aiden Quaglietta 36, Andy Sullivan 36, Cassidy Gallant 36, John Hallisley 38
Boys Soccer
Windham 2, Merrimack 0
Goals: Kevin Brooks; Ben Breen
Assists: Kevin Brooks; Travis Parke
Saves: Blake Berton (3)
Merrimack: 00 0
Windham: 11 2
Pinkerton 3, Alvirne 0
Goals: Braeden Wheeler, Andrew Perfetto, Zack Smith
Assists: Sean Kelly 2, Logan Young
Saves: Cam Kuncik 4
Alvirne: 00 0
Pinkerton: 12 3
Dover 2, Salem 1
Goals: Troy Migliorini
Assists: Matty Crocker
Saves: Brady Gaudet (10)
Salem: 01 1
Dover: 20 2
Girls Soccer
Portsmouth 3, Timberlane 1
Goals: T Leah Morrier
Assists: T Mia Morrier
Saves: T Sophia Sayers 7
Portsmouth: 21 3
Timberlane (1): 01 1
Windham 3, Merrimack 2
Goals: Olivia Polychronopoulos; Amelia Bushey; Darby Madden
Assists: Vanessa Deveau
Saves:
Merrimack: 11 2
Windham: 21 3
Pinkerton 9, Alvirne 0
Goals: Camryn McNulty (3), Hannah Sippel (2), Riley McClellan (1), Nicole Blake (1), Isabel Rolfe (1), Bella Sippel (1)
Assists: Verity Ungaro (2), Maddie Schoenenberger (2), Kayla Silveira, Kathryn Bedard, Riley McClellan
Saves: Maeve Gilligan: 1, Sydney Mlnarski 1
Pinkerton (1-1): 45 9
Alvirne: 00 0
