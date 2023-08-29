Tuesday, Aug. 29 highlights

Field Hockey

Pelham 1, ConVal 0

Goals: Sarah Coppinger

Assists: Kylie Alameda

Pelham: 01 1

ConVal: 00 0

Golf

Windham goes 3-0

Team Scores: Windham 178, Winnacunnet 181, Portsmouth 193, Trinity 218

Windam leaders: Nate Crowley 35, Thomas Manning 35, Aiden Quaglietta 36, Andy Sullivan 36, Cassidy Gallant 36, John Hallisley 38

Boys Soccer

Windham 2, Merrimack 0

Goals: Kevin Brooks; Ben Breen

Assists: Kevin Brooks; Travis Parke

Saves: Blake Berton (3)

Merrimack: 00 0

Windham: 11 2

Pinkerton 3, Alvirne 0

Goals: Braeden Wheeler, Andrew Perfetto, Zack Smith

Assists: Sean Kelly 2, Logan Young

Saves: Cam Kuncik 4

Alvirne: 00 0

Pinkerton: 12 3

Dover 2, Salem 1

Goals: Troy Migliorini

Assists: Matty Crocker

Saves: Brady Gaudet (10)

Salem: 01 1

Dover: 20 2

Girls Soccer

Portsmouth 3, Timberlane 1

Goals: T Leah Morrier

Assists: T Mia Morrier

Saves: T Sophia Sayers 7

Portsmouth: 21 3

Timberlane (1): 01 1

Windham 3, Merrimack 2

Goals: Olivia Polychronopoulos; Amelia Bushey; Darby Madden

Assists: Vanessa Deveau

Saves:

Merrimack: 11 2

Windham: 21 3

Pinkerton 9, Alvirne 0

Goals: Camryn McNulty (3), Hannah Sippel (2), Riley McClellan (1), Nicole Blake (1), Isabel Rolfe (1), Bella Sippel (1)

Assists: Verity Ungaro (2), Maddie Schoenenberger (2), Kayla Silveira, Kathryn Bedard, Riley McClellan

Saves: Maeve Gilligan: 1, Sydney Mlnarski 1

Pinkerton (1-1): 45 9

Alvirne: 00 0

