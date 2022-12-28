Boys Basketball
Beverly 73, Andover 60
Andover (): MacLellan 5 5-7 15, Palermo 3 2-2 8, Srinivasan 1 0-0 3, Hnat 4 0-0 8, Resendiz 3 0-0 9, Lembo 1 2-3 4, Concemi 1 0-0 3, Beal 3 0-2 6, Tutwiler 0 0-0 0, LeBrun 0 0-0 0, Hardy 0 0-0 0, Ackerman 0 0-0 0, Hoffman 1 2-2 4, Clements 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-14 60
Beverly (): Parsons 1 0-0- 2, Diaz 4 0-0 10, Frost 6 4-5 19, Crowley 9 12-13 33, Hemsey 4 0-0 8, Klass 0 1-2 1. Totals 2417-20 73
3-pointers: Andover — Resendiz 3, Srinivason, Concemi; Beverly — Frost 3, Crowley 3, Diaz 2
Andover (2-2): 17 17 9 17 — 60
Beverly (3-2): 22 16 19 16 — 73
Methuen 51, Newburyport 43
Newburyport (43): Craig 2 1-3 5, Bovee 1 0-0 2, Acton 3 0-0 6, Corneau 2 0-0 5, Osazuwa 4 1-1 9, Twitchell 0 2-2 2, Spinney 2 0-0 5, Gretz 3 3-4 9. Totals 17 7-10 43
Methuen (51): Chiocca 2 1-2 5, Vasquez 1 4-4 6, Andino 0 0-0 0, Almanzar 0 0-2 0, Nkwantah 3 0-2 8, Eason 4 2-2 10, Kiwanuka 3 6-11 12, Pemberton 3 0-1 6, Abreau De La Cruz 2 0-1 4. Totals 18 13-25 51
3-pointers: Newburyport — Corneau, Spinney; Methuen — Nkwantah 2
Newburyport: 4 7 12 20 — 43
Methuen: 16 10 15 10 — 51
Pinkerton 64, Lowell 62 (OT)
Pinkerton (64): Bienvenmuda 3, Hill 3, T. Chinn 17, Jenkins 9, Johnston 5, Ludden 2, Marshall 25. Totals 22-14-64
3-pointers: Hill, Jenkins, Marshall 4
Pinkerton: 14 15 11 14 10 — 64
Lowell: 24 5 17 8 8 — 62
North Andover 74, St. John’s Prep 66
North Andover (74): Faro 3 2-2 9, Trundy 1 0-0 3, Wolinski 8 5-6 23, Bethal 1 0-0 3, Denney 9 3-4 21, Saalfrank 1 2-2 6, Catalano 2 4-5 9. Totals 26 16-19 74
St. John’s Prep (66): Rosario 0 0-1 0, Buys 3 0-0 9, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-1 3, Valla 1 1-1 3, Angelopolus 6 1-2 14, Muchnik 5 0-0 1, Trainor 2 0-0 5, O’Brien 5 4-6 15, Keane 1 2-2 4. Totals 25 8-13 66
3-pointers: NA — Faro, Trundy, Wolinski 2, Bethal, Catalano; SJP — Buys 3, Miller, Angalopalus, Muchnik, Trainor, O’Brien
North Andover: 16 21 17 20 — 74
St. John’s Prep: 18 16 17 15 — 66
Lawrence 58, Central Catholic 51
Lawrence (): Reyes 7 5-8 20, Canery 2 6-8 10, Grunon 3 0-0 8, Castillo 0 2-2 2, Luciano 2 1-2 5, Ogunbare 1 2-5 4, Ocasio 2 4-6 8, Perez 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 19-33 58
Central Catholic (59): Bridgewater 2 1-2 5, Hart 3 0-0 8, Lopez 2 6-6 10, Rivera 2 1-2 5, Sangermano 1 3-4 5, Hiraldo 2 0-0 5, Kelley 4 3-5 13. Totals 16 14-19 51
3-pointers: Lawrence — Grujnon, Reyes; CC — Hart 2, Kelley 2, Hiraldo
Lawrence: 14 14 11 19 — 58
Central Catholic: 11 15 16 9 — 51
St. Thomas Aquinas 56, Timberlane 46
Timberlane (46): Baker 15, Bowman 9, Mwangi 3, Williams 4, Genest 6, Hutchings 9
3-pointers: Baker, Bowman 2, Mwangi, Williams, Hutchings
Timberlane: 11 17 7 11 — 46
St. Thomas Aquinas: 13 13 11 19 — 56
Girls Basketball
Pelham 65, Windham 57
Salem Lady Blue Devil Holiday Classic
Windham (57): Weeks 11, P. Carboni 2, Bean 1, Husson 20, Amari 7, Boucher 16
Pelham (65): Todd 3, McFarland 9, Berton 2, Milley 2, Joncas 7, Becotte 26, Sauer 5, A. Breault 2, Riley 7, Guinazzo 2
3-pointers: Todd, McFarland 3, Becotte 2, Riley
Windham: 13 16 13 15 — 57
Pelham: 18 22 16 9 — 65
Concord Christian 51, Salem 40
Lady Blue Devil Holiday Classic
Salem (40): George 3, Goetz 6, Regan 8, Beeley 2, G. Mosto 15, Case 3, Hinchey 3. Totals 13-10-40
3-pointers: George, Case, Regan 2
Concord Christian: 9 19 17 6 — 51
Salem: 7 8 21 4 — 40
Pinkerton 70, Amherst 41
Pinkerton (70): Knight 8, Leonard 6,Lebrun 3 Wright 0 Leccese 2 Benz 5 Lavoie 23 Bridges 0 Dupuis 7 Cahoon 0 Pollini 0, Gerossie 16. Totals 27-7-70
3-pointers: Leonard 2, Lavoie, Gerossie 4, Dupuis, Lebrun 1
Amherst: 8 16 12 5 — 41
Pinkerton (3-0): 17 18 12 23 — 70
Lawrence 48, Everett 40
Lawrence (48): Medina 17, S. Santos 11, Rosario 5, Martinez 4, Rivera 4, Vigneiro 3, Bautista 2, Davila 2
3-pointers: Vigneiro, Rosario, Medina, Santos, Rivera
Everett (2-2): 9 6 16 9 — 40
Lawrence (2-2): 9 10 9 20 — 48
Haverhill 54, Westford Academy 52
Haverhill (54): Spencer 0 0-0 0, Stough 5 1-6 11, Bellard 1 0-0 2, L.Phillips 2 1-2 6, Ortiz 6 0-0 15, Mora 5 0-0 12, H.Phillips 2 3-3 8. Totals 21 5-11 54
Westford Academy (52): Jayaraman 1 0-0 3, Keefe 1 0-0 2, Baker 1 0-0 3, Harding 2 2-4 8, Saunders 5 7-10 17, Mammola 5 1-2 14, Pillsbury 1 1-3 3, Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 11-19 52
3-pointers: Haverhill — Ortiz 3, Mora 2, L.Phillips, H.Phillips; WA — Mammola 3, Harding 2, Jayaraman, Baker
Haverhill: 14 13 13 14 — 54
Westford Academy: 8 10 21 13 — 52
Andover 63, Pentucket 44
Pentucket (44): A.Conover 2 0-0 4, Cloutier 2 2-5 7, Thompson 1 3-4 6, S.Bellacqua 1 0-0 2, K.Conover 0 2-2 2, DiBurro 1 0-0 3, Dube 3 0-0 7, G.Bellacqua 2 1-1 5, Crowe 2 1-1 5, King 0 3-6 3. Totals 14 12-19 44
Andover (63): Dorelas 2 0-1 4, Kobelski 3 0-0 6, Buckley 5 0-0 17, Hanscom 5 6-6 16, White 1 0-0 3, Lenihan 4 0-0 8, Vidoni 2 1-2 5, Foley 5 1-1 11. Ttoals 26 8-12 63
3-pointers: Pentucket — Cloutier, Thompson, DiBurro, Dube; Andover — White
Pentucket: 7 10 16 11 — 44
Andover: 17 15 14 17 — 63
Central Catholic 65, Natick 52
Natick (52): David 0 0-2 0, Stopka 1 0-0 2, Napier 3 1-5 8, Burke 3 0-0 7, Liner 3 2-2 8, Foran 9 2-6 23, Collins 1 0-0 2, Penn 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-15 52
Central Catholic (65): Beers 3 0-0 6, Kwo 0 2-2 2, Yfantopulos 3 0-3 6, Guertin 4 0-0 12, Montague 6 3-4 18, Finneran 2 0-0 4, Dick 0 2-3 2, Smith 6 1-2 13. Totals 25 8-15 65
3-pointers: Natick — Forman 3, Napier, Burke; CC — Guertin 4, Montague 3
Natick: 5 17 16 14 — 52
Central Catholic: 21 8 17 19 — 65
North Andover 43, Methuen 41
Methuen (41): Tardugno 3 0-0 7, Santiago 0 4-4 4, Chirwa 0 0-0 0, Slattery 0 2-2 2, Pfeil 10 2-2 26, Barron 1 0-0 2, McKenna 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-8 41
North Andover (43): Berrad 3 0-0 6, Papell 0 0-0 0, J.Rogers 4 2-8 12. Martin 6 7-8 21, S.Rogers 1 2-4 4. Totals 14 11-19 43
3-pointers: Methuen — Pfeil 4, Tardugno; NA — J.Rogers 2, Martin 2
Methuen: 12 5 15 9 — 41
North Andover: 7 11 7 18 — 43
Girls Gymnastics
Andover 140.9, Tewksbury 134.95
Andover placers:
Vault: 2. Gabby Bresnick 9.3, 3. Amanda Kim 9.1; Bars: 1. Bresnick 9.6, Amanda Oltman (A) 8.65; Beam: 1. Bresnick 9.4, 3. Kim 8.7; Floor: 2. Bresnick 9.6, 3. Sophia Hutchins 8.9; All-Around: 1. Bresnick (A) 37.9, 3. Kim (A) 34.4
Boys Ice Hockey
Cathedral 3, Central Catholic 0
Cathedral: 1 0 2 — 3
Central Catholic: 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: Timmy Briley 30
Methuen 4, Somerville 3 (OT)
Methuen: 1 1 1 1 — 4
Somerville: 1 1 1 0 — 3
Goals: Owen Kneeland 2, Zach Anderson, Noah Kneeland
Saves: Noah Page 22
Highlight: Noah Kneeland scored the overtime game-winner for the Rangers.
Girls Ice Hockey
Haverhill 7, Mansfield 0
Haverhill: 3 3 1 — 7
Mansfield: 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Gabi Locke, Cassy Doherty 2, Kendall LaRivierre, Brooke Duquette, Kaitlyn Bush, Gabby Harty
Saves: Juliana Taylor 10, Hannah Bubb 12
Highlight: HPNA fired 45 shots on net.
