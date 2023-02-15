Boys Basketball
North Andover 56, Gloucester 51
North Andover (56): DesRochers 5, Faro 11, Trundy 0, Wolinski 9, Bethel 3, Denney 13, Gyorda 9, Catalano 9, Saalfrank 0
3-pointers: DesRochers, Faro, Wolinski, Bethel, Gyorda 3
Gloucester: 4 15 12 20 — 51
North Andover (12-7): 10 15 22 9 — 56
Girls Basketball
Laconia 60, Pelham 46
Pelham (46): Lindsay Butler 2, Liv Todd 5, Abby McFarland 2, Hannah Kelly 2, Jasmine Becotte 25 Addie Breault 3, Grace Riley 7
Highlight: Python Jasmine Becotte scored her 1,000th career point.
Pelham: 8 14 2 22 — 46
Laconia: 18 9 18 15 — 60
Lawrence 49, Lynn English 46
Lawrence (49): Medina 25, Davila 13, Mejia 5 Santos 2, Martinez 2, Rivera 2
3-pointers: Mejia
Records: Lawrence 5-13
Boys Ice Hockey
Windham 5, Trinity 4
Trinity: 1 2 1 — 4
Windham: 1 3 1 — 5
Goals: Seamus Ross 2, Nate Crowley, AJ Martino, Hunter Marcin
Saves: Vito Mancini 26
Girls Ice Hockey
Methuen 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 2
Lincoln-Sudbury: 0 1 1 0 — 2
Methuen: 0 0 2 1 — 3
Goals: MJ Petisce, Emma Giordano, Bree Lawrence
Highlights: Bree Lawrence scored the game-winner with 0:12 left in overtime, a short-handed goal. She and Emma Giorgano also assisted on the first goal.
