Boys Basketball

North Andover 56, Gloucester 51

North Andover (56): DesRochers 5, Faro 11, Trundy 0, Wolinski 9, Bethel 3, Denney 13, Gyorda 9, Catalano 9, Saalfrank 0

3-pointers: DesRochers, Faro, Wolinski, Bethel, Gyorda 3

Gloucester: 4 15 12 20 — 51

North Andover (12-7): 10 15 22 9 — 56

Girls Basketball

Laconia 60, Pelham 46

Pelham (46): Lindsay Butler 2, Liv Todd 5, Abby McFarland 2, Hannah Kelly 2, Jasmine Becotte 25 Addie Breault 3, Grace Riley 7

Highlight: Python Jasmine Becotte scored her 1,000th career point.

Pelham: 8 14 2 22 — 46

Laconia: 18 9 18 15 — 60

Lawrence 49, Lynn English 46

Lawrence (49): Medina 25, Davila 13, Mejia 5 Santos 2, Martinez 2, Rivera 2

3-pointers: Mejia

Records: Lawrence 5-13

Boys Ice Hockey

Windham 5, Trinity 4

Trinity: 1 2 1 — 4

Windham: 1 3 1 — 5

Goals: Seamus Ross 2, Nate Crowley, AJ Martino, Hunter Marcin

Saves: Vito Mancini 26

Girls Ice Hockey

Methuen 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 2

Lincoln-Sudbury: 0 1 1 0 — 2

Methuen: 0 0 2 1 — 3

Goals: MJ Petisce, Emma Giordano, Bree Lawrence

Highlights: Bree Lawrence scored the game-winner with 0:12 left in overtime, a short-handed goal. She and Emma Giorgano also assisted on the first goal.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you