<ASCII-MAC> <pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>Thursday, June 1 highlights<cstyle:> pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>New Hampshire Division I First Round<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jack Condon 5, Braidon Bowman 4, Jake Hutchings 3, Michael Savage, Landon Petry, Austin Patnaude, Liam Corman, Rocco Psareas <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Austin Charest 3, Gary Shivell 2, Adam Devaey 2, Petry, Logan Johnson, Cole Gerry <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Brady Marston 2, Bryce Carty 2, Joe Hughes 2, Rayan Bazidane 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hanover (4-11):<cstyle:> <0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>6 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (15-2):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>4<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 17 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 16, Pembroke 4 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>New Hampshire Division II First Round<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Drew Denton 4, Jacob Spalinger, Matt Desmarais 5, Nate Crowley 3, Bryan Desmaris 2, Jake Suliveras <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Saint Thomas 18, Pelham 9 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ella Desimone 3, Taylor Galgay 2, Kate Burke 2, Hannah Deschene, Sophia Joncas <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Addie Breault 14 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Sanit Thomas:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>9<0x2002>0<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 18 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (10-6):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>5<0x2002>0<0x2002>4 <0x2014> <0x2002>9 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brookline 5, Central Catholic 0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 Round of 32<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>MatchResults<cstyle:>: <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Deven Devaiah def. Arnav Lele 6-0, 6-1; 2. Dhevin Nahata def. Ryan Melesky, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Peter Khudyakov def. Michael Hamlin, 6-0 6-1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Ravin Bhatia/Kiran Bhatia def. Jack Pelletier/James Pelletier, 6-0 6-0; 2. Owen Eskey/Jacob Kapesta def. Anthony Kim/Brandon Barry, 6-0 6-0 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 4, Belmont 1 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Division 1 Round of 32<cstyle:> <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic winners<cstyle:>: <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Kayleigh Furbush 6-0, 6-0; 2. Meg Washburn 6-3, 6-2; 3. Kaya Asmar 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Alessandra Sacchetti-Brooke Hillies 5-7, 7-6 (7-10), 7-5 <pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 11-3
