<ASCII-MAC>

<pstyle:locationSubjectLabel>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Oyster River 2, Pelham 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Mia Cantacesso

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Brooke Slaton

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:>                0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Oyster River:<cstyle:>                 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynn Tech 28, Whittier 12

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lynn Tech (0-4):<cstyle:>                 7<0x2002>7<0x2002>7<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 28

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (1-2):<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>6<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 12

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL WHITTIER LEADERS<cstyle:>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:>Cam West 5-22, Georgio Giordasis 7-33, Nick Almanzar 4-8, Walt Powell 8-42, Alex Beninato 5-32

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:>West 21-28-1, 236; Giordasis 1-2, 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:>Dan Knowlton 6-112, 2 TDs; Chase Bowen 4-40, Thomas Galvin 5-28, Almanzar 3-12, Giordasis 4-19

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 13, Tewksbury 7

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover Winners: <cstyle:>Brendan Burke (two-under par 34); Tyler Fay, Dylan Lawrence, Jack Todisco

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>North Andover 3-4-1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 11.5, Methuen 8.5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Zach Moon, 3-and-2 with a 37; Cody Incropera, 3-and-1 with a 40; CC <0x2014> Will Miele, 3-and-1 with a 33; Harry Garland, 1-up with a 38; Alex Barnard, 4-and-2 with a 37; David Solomon, 3-and-1 with a 41

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Central Catholic 7-1, Methuen 4-4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 15, Dracut 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill Winners:<cstyle:> Nick Samaha, 4-and-2; Max Gould, 3-and-2; Ryan DiFloures, 1-up; JTommy Murphy, 4-and-2; Devon Buscema, 2-and-1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Haverhill 6-0-1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 4, Dover 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Zack Smith 3, Noah Sands

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Sands 2, Smith, Gio Iob

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (5-4-2):<cstyle:>                 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dover:<cstyle:>                1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 2, Haverhill 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Owen Riley, Othmane Elhayani

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Josh Boumel, Elhayani

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Dylan Gavin 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:>                0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (2-5):<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 1, Bishop Guertin 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Liam Shpak

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> S <0x2014> Matthew Ferreira 10

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin:<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (2-8):<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 1, Lawrence 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> David Charco

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Juan Caal

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Joel Garcia 11

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:>                1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (2-3-2):<cstyle:>                 1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 1, Newton North 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Jacob Srivastava

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Noah Chanthaboun 6

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newton North:<cstyle:>                 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (3-2-3):<cstyle:>                 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 1, North Andover 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Wyatt Sanchez

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Will Slayton

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Gabriel Lamphere 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-3-1):<cstyle:>                 0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:>                 1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 1, Dover 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Maddie Schoenenberger

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Verity Ungaro

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Libby Williams 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dover:<cstyle:>                0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:>                0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Nashoba Regional 0, Whittier 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Saves:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Madison Dawkins 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Whittier 5-1-2

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 1, North Andover 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Macy Daigle; NA <0x2014> Charlotte Martel

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>CC <0x2014> Laura Fennessy

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Lauren Sanchez 3; NA <0x2014> Logan Crane 5, Kaitlyn Bush 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-2-3):<cstyle:>                 1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (3-3-4):<cstyle:>                 1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 3, Haverhill 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Sydney Vets

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Kaitlin Brownrigg

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Mallory Amirian 14

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:>                1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:>                0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Mt. Wachusett 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Sam Driend 26

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Sydney Chalupa 4

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Ari Baez 14, Kathryn Driend 13

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Carolina Rodriguez 19 (4)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Roddriguez 20

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (8-2):<cstyle:>                 22<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2014> 3

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Mt. Wachusett (8-3):<cstyle:>                 25<0x2002>14<0x2002>23<0x2002>15<0x2014> 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, Manchester West 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Kylie Chamberlin 9, Hannah Kelley 7

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Shae Hinton 1

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Meghan Roemer 18

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Roemer 20 (7)

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Angelina Balzotti 5

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester West:<cstyle:>                 11<0x2002>15<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 0

<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:>                25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you