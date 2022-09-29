<ASCII-MAC>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Oyster River 2, Pelham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>Goals:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Mia Cantacesso
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Brooke Slaton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Oyster River:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Football
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynn Tech 28, Whittier 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lynn Tech (0-4):<cstyle:> 7<0x2002>7<0x2002>7<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (1-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>6<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>INDIVIDUAL WHITTIER LEADERS<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RUSHING:<cstyle:>Cam West 5-22, Georgio Giordasis 7-33, Nick Almanzar 4-8, Walt Powell 8-42, Alex Beninato 5-32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>PASSING:<cstyle:>West 21-28-1, 236; Giordasis 1-2, 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RECEIVING:<cstyle:>Dan Knowlton 6-112, 2 TDs; Chase Bowen 4-40, Thomas Galvin 5-28, Almanzar 3-12, Giordasis 4-19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 13, Tewksbury 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover Winners: <cstyle:>Brendan Burke (two-under par 34); Tyler Fay, Dylan Lawrence, Jack Todisco
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>North Andover 3-4-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 11.5, Methuen 8.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Zach Moon, 3-and-2 with a 37; Cody Incropera, 3-and-1 with a 40; CC <0x2014> Will Miele, 3-and-1 with a 33; Harry Garland, 1-up with a 38; Alex Barnard, 4-and-2 with a 37; David Solomon, 3-and-1 with a 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Central Catholic 7-1, Methuen 4-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 15, Dracut 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill Winners:<cstyle:> Nick Samaha, 4-and-2; Max Gould, 3-and-2; Ryan DiFloures, 1-up; JTommy Murphy, 4-and-2; Devon Buscema, 2-and-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Haverhill 6-0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 4, Dover 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Zack Smith 3, Noah Sands
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Sands 2, Smith, Gio Iob
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (5-4-2):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dover:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 2, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Owen Riley, Othmane Elhayani
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Josh Boumel, Elhayani
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Dylan Gavin 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (2-5):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 1, Bishop Guertin 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Liam Shpak
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> S <0x2014> Matthew Ferreira 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Bishop Guertin:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (2-8):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 1, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> David Charco
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Juan Caal
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> L <0x2014> Joel Garcia 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (2-3-2):<cstyle:> 1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 1, Newton North 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Jacob Srivastava
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Noah Chanthaboun 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newton North:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (3-2-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 1, North Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Wyatt Sanchez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Will Slayton
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Gabriel Lamphere 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-3-1):<cstyle:> 0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic:<cstyle:> 1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 1, Dover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:>Maddie Schoenenberger
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>Verity Ungaro
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Libby Williams 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Nashoba Regional 0, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Saves:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Madison Dawkins 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:>Whittier 5-1-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 1, North Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Macy Daigle; NA <0x2014> Charlotte Martel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>CC <0x2014> Laura Fennessy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Lauren Sanchez 3; NA <0x2014> Logan Crane 5, Kaitlyn Bush 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-2-3):<cstyle:> 1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (3-3-4):<cstyle:> 1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 3, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Sydney Vets
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Kaitlin Brownrigg
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Mallory Amirian 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Mt. Wachusett 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Sam Driend 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Sydney Chalupa 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Ari Baez 14, Kathryn Driend 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Carolina Rodriguez 19 (4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Roddriguez 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (8-2):<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Mt. Wachusett (8-3):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>14<0x2002>23<0x2002>15<0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 3, Manchester West 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Kylie Chamberlin 9, Hannah Kelley 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Shae Hinton 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Meghan Roemer 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Roemer 20 (7)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Angelina Balzotti 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester West:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>15<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
