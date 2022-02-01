<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 65, Northeast Metro 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (65):<cstyle:> Rice 22, Efosa 11, Geneus 12, Faust 2, Moro 2, Lopez 7, Jegorow 3, Dodier 4, Rosado 2, Comeau 0, Bowen 0, Nguyen 0, Mottram 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Rice 2, Geneus 2, Efosa, Lopez, Jegorow
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>17<0x2002>19<0x2002><0x2002>6 <0x2014> 65
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Northeast Metro:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>23 <0x2014> 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 95, Greater Lowell 77
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (95):<cstyle:> Garcia 21, Diaz 21, Roa 14, Castillo 9, Cruz 16, Andujar 3, Calderon 5, Santana 4, Ohlinger 2. Totals 34-19-95
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Garcia, Diaz 4, Castillo, Cruz, Andujar
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell (7-6):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>18<0x2002>28<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 77
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (8-6):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>20<0x2002>28<0x2002>31 <0x2014> 95
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 58, Tewksbury 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (58):<cstyle:> Carpio 21, Allen 17, Touma 0, R. Vasquez 8, Nkwantah 2, Almanzar 0, Eason 5, Drejaj 0, Kiwanuka 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Carpio 3, Allen 3, Eason
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (9-3):<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>14<0x2002>13<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>12<0x2002>10<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Trinity 52, Pinkerton 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (44):<cstyle:> Gendron, Suarez, A. Chinn 10, T Chinn 5, Kane 6, Jenkins 7, Marshall 16. Totals 17-10-44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> None
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pinkerton 12-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 73, North Andover 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (50):<cstyle:> Connolly 14, Wolinski 11, Denney 9 McGratty 6, King 4, O<0x2019>Connell 4, Catalano 2, Faro 0, Bethel 0, Saalfrank 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (73):<cstyle:> Cammann 16, MacLellan 23, Satlow 13, Shahtanian 4, Srinivasan 8, Beal 2, Briggs 4, Hardy 3. Totals 30-5-73
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> MacLellan 3, Cammann, Srinivasan, Hardy, Satlow; NA <0x2014> Wolinski 3, Connolly 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (7-5):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>14<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (10-0):<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>23<0x2002>14<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 73
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 62, Salem 58 (OT)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (57):<cstyle:> Pacy 30, Ryan 6, Bates 9, McCloskey 2, Kloza 3, Melo 7, McGrail 0, Gaudet 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Pacy 3, Melo
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (8-8):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>14<0x2002>23<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>19<0x2002>12<0x2002>14<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 86, Lowell 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central (86):<cstyle:> McKenzie 27, Sangermano 11, Malvey 10, Hart 6, Rivera 6, Njenga 6, Rijo 6, Lopez 5, Kelley 4, O<0x2019>Brien 3, Haley 2, Bridgewater 0, Hiraldo 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> McKenzie 3, Rijo 2, Rivera, O<0x2019>Brien, Sangermano, Lopez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>10<0x2002><0x2002>5<0x2002>24 <0x2014> 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (11-2):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>23<0x2002>22<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 86
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 63, Chelmsford 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (63):<cstyle:> Valdez 8, Delgado 12, Belin 2, Fuller 5, Simon 2, Snyder 17, Roche 12, Demopolous 5. Totals 19-6-68
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Snyder 4, Fuller
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> <0x2002>1<0x2002>16<0x2002>15<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 45
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (5-6):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>13<0x2002>19<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 60, Haverhill 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (29):<cstyle:> Pena 6, DeOliveria 0, Phillips 1, Price 0, Burgos 0, Laffey 3, Burdier 10, Elger 0, Powell 0, Spencer 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Burdier 2, Laffey, Spencer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (3-9):<cstyle:> <0x2002>1<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>13<0x2002><0x2002>7 <0x2014> 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (10-3):<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>12<0x2002>18<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 60
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Innovation Charter 55, Fellowship Christian 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship (52):<cstyle:> Robichaud 22, Callahan 13, Campo 4, Taboucherani 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Taboucherani, Campo, Callahan 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship Christian (0-7):<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>13<0x2002>17<0x2002><0x2002>6 <0x2014> 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Innovation Charter:<cstyle:> 16<0x2002>13<0x2002>13<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 35, Notre Dame 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (35):<cstyle:> Manchester 2, Perez 10, Flores 2, Marshall 0, Vasquez 0, Gomez 8, Cabreja 0, Calixte 12, Vazquez 0, Mendez 1, Croteau 0. Totals 14-2-35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Calixte 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (6-7):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002>12<0x2002>6<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Notre Dame:<cstyle:> 7<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>6<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 49, Methuen 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (44):<cstyle:> Pfiel 25, Tierney 9, Tardugno 4, Chirwa 2, Delap 2. Baron 2, Santiago 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Pfiel 2, Tierney
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>14<0x2002>9<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (4-6):<cstyle:> <0x2002>9<0x2002>17<0x2002>8<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Goffstown 37, Salem 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (31):<cstyle:> Dominguez 2, George 0, Lucier 0, Wall 0, Olson 0, Regan 2, Beeley 0, Lakos 0, Mosto 9, Cornacchio 8, Moniz 0, Hinchey 10. Totals 13-5-31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Cornacchio 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (6-8):<cstyle:> <0x2002>5<0x2002>9<0x2002>8<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 31
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>8<0x2002>9<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Northeast Metro 51, Whittier 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (27):<cstyle:> Talley 2, Krafton 0, M. Dawkins 8, V. Dawkins 0, Valera 0, Ramirez 13, Pizzaro 0, Tavares 0, Sosa 0, Connelly Figueroa 2. Totals 12-0-27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Ramirez 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Northeast Metro:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>9<0x2002>15<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (5-7):<cstyle:> <0x2002>5<0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>4<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 57, Central Catholic 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (55):<cstyle:> Beers 0, Veloz 9, Deleon 0, Finney 9, Guertin 3, Montague 0, Dinges 28, Yfantopulos 0, Finneran 0, Smith 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Dinges 3, Finney, Veloz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (10-3):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>10<0x2002>16<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>10<0x2002>12<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 57
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Plymouth 35, Timberlane 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (19):<cstyle:> Parker 9, Trasatti 5, Powers 3, Fox 1, Salerno 1, Genest 0, Stewart 0, Lampron 0, Rich 0, Raiti 0, Sickel 0, Hammer 0, Simmonds 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Powers
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (4-10):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002><0x2002>5<0x2002><0x2002>4<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Plymouth:<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>10<0x2002>14<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 35
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 55, Trinity 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (55):<cstyle:> Sirois 0, Leonard 0, Pollini 0, White 4, Wright 0, Farnum 0, Frost 0, Lavoie 11, Packowski 6, Dupuis 0, Cahoon 0, Ingalls 16 Bridges 0 Gerossie 18. Totals 22-8-55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Gerossie 2 Lavoie
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Trinity:<cstyle:> 11<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>11<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (15-1):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>24<0x2002><0x2002>5<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 51, North Andover 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (51):<cstyle:> Shirley 0,Foley 20, Hanscom 12, Kobelski 10, Yates 2, Doherty 0,Gobiel 3, White 2, Buckley 2, Jenney 0, Khatchadurian 0. Totals 21-8-51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> A <0x2014> Gobiel
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (11-0):<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>19<0x2002>14<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (8-3):<cstyle:> 6<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 65, Winnacunnet 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (65):<cstyle:> Weeks 5, O. Messer 2, Guarnaccia 4, Smith 22, Steffanides 0, Bean 4, Gullifa 0, Husson 4, Sovereign 2, Amari 12, Boucher 10. Totals 26-6-65
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Smith 6, Weeks
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (9-7):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>19<0x2002>11<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 65
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winnacunnet:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 43
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 62, Salem 58 (OT)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (58):<cstyle:> Dominguez 4, George 6, Lucier 6, Wall 0, Olson 2, Regan 7, Beeley 0, Lakos 0, Mosto 25, Cornacchio 4, Moniz 0, Hinchey 2. Totals: 19-16-58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> George, Wall, Regan 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry (7-10):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>13<0x2002>11<0x2002>11<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (5-8):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>13<0x2002>12<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 44, Haverhill 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (40):<cstyle:> Pena 18, DeOliveria 4, Phillips 1, Burgos 0, Laffey 0, Burdier 13, Elger 0, Spencer 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Pena 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (3-11):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002>6<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>10<0x2002>6<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Gymnastics
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 136.0, Dracut 119.95
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Vault<cstyle:>: 1. Riley Salerno 9.0, 1. Julia Murphy 9.0, 3. Deidre Donovan 8.95; <cstyle:textBold>Bars<cstyle:>: 1. 8.55 Erin Salazar 8.55, 2. Salerno 8.35, 3. Sophia Sierpina 8.3; <cstyle:textBold>Beam<cstyle:>: 1. Deidre Donovan 8.3, 3. Salerno 7.95; <cstyle:textBold>Floor<cstyle:>: 1. Donovan 9.2, 2. Salerno 8.85, 3. Julia Murphy 8.6; <cstyle:textBold>All-around<cstyle:>: 1. Riley Salerno 34.15, 2. Erin Salazar 32.4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 135.55, Lowell 130.4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill placers:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Vault<cstyle:>: Kaelyn Mazzaglia 8.6, 2. Olivia Melo 8.5, 3. Cailey Simard 8.4; <cstyle:textBold>Bars<cstyle:>: 2. Melo 8.75; <cstyle:textBold>Beam<cstyle:>: 3. Melo 8.8 ; <cstyle:textBold>Floor<cstyle:>: 3. Melo 9.25; <cstyle:textBold>All-around<cstyle:>: 2. Melo 35.3, 3. Simard 33.85
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 5-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Austin Prep 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Austin Prep (8-2-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (6-5-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Adam Godfrey 2, Sean Gray
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Michael Brothers 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Marblehead 7, Haverhill 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Marblehead (5-5-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (4-8-0):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jack Baker, Nathan Libby
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Dylan Soucy 48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 5, Westford Academy 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Westford Academy:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (8-2-2):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Katerina Yelsits 2, Kaitlyn Bush, Kendall LaRivierre, Quinn Bennett
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Juliana Taylor 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Skiing
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Shore Ski League
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Meet Results:<cstyle:> Andover 94, Haverhill 41; Andover 135, Manchester Essex 0; North Andover 129, Manchester Essex 6; North Andover 74, Masco 61; St. John's Prep 115, Masco 20; St. John's 130, Newburyport 5; Austin Prep 75, Newburyport 60; Austin Prep 84, Haverhill 51
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top 15:<cstyle:> 1. Tim Haarmann (SJP) 24.6, 2. Josh Haarmann (SJP) 25.21, 3. Adam Payne (Hav) 25.31, 4. Sam Charette (SJP) 25.71, 5. Cole Hosmer (SJP) 25.85, 6. Henry Coote (SJP) 26.00, 7. Owen Gandt (SJP) 26.87, 8. Peyton McKee (SJP) 26.87, 9. Owen Palmer (M) 27.12, 10. Evan Fisichelli (SJP) 27.46, 11. Henry Hartford (Hav) 27.61, 12. Rocco Masciarelli (SJP) 27.75, 13. Will Caron (M) 27.80 , 14. Sunjae Kim (And) 28.58, 15. Teddie Hutchins (And) 28.58; 17. Ollie Litster (NA) 28.83, 18. Derek Monahan (NA) 28.92
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Skiing
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Shore Ski League
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Meet Results:<cstyle:> Andover 101, Haverhill 34; Andover 110, Manchester Essex 25; North Andover 88, Manchester Essex 47; Masco 110, North Andover 25; Austin Prep 96, Newburyport 39; Austin Prep 89, Haverhill 46
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top 15:<cstyle:> 1. Grace Chandler (New) 25.40, 2. Charlotte Hill (Masco) 25.64, 3. Amanda Schneider (M) 26.22, 4. Megan Riley (M) 26.81, 5. Nicole Schneider (M) 27.20, 6. AVa Pelletier (M) 27.31, 7. Emily Millier (Haverhill) 27.40, 8. Ashley Gagnon (Hav) 27.40, 9. Vera Masciarelli (AP) 27.79, 10. Nina Muse (NA) 28.16, 11. Lauren Downs (M) 28.18, 12. Brooke Downey (And) 28.51, 13. Liat Moritz (NA) 29.01, 14.Alex Hill (M) 29.14, 15. Jillian Whitney (AP) 29.27; 19. Megan Ong (A) 30.27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Wrestling
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 42, North Andover 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Yandel Morales (A); <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Jason Ballou (A); <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Kyle Rhoton (NA) fall 1:57; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Anthony McCann (NA) fall 1:49; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Nicholas Archambault (A); <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Gianni Difilippis (A); <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Blaize Nichols (NA) dec. 6-5; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Miles Fraser (A); <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Jonathan Davila (A); <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Max McNeeley (A); <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Colby Carbone (NA) fall 3:04; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Gabe Spanks (NA) fall 1:26; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Yasser Maita (A); <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Jason Osbornet (A)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 8-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 54, Nashua South 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem winners:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Evan Lynch forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Brody McDonald dec. 8-4; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Spencer Buscema forfeir; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Ryan O<0x2019>Rourke forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Caleb O<0x2019>Rourke forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Jariel Hernandes fall 5:18; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Brayden Fleming fall 3:38; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Matt Breton forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Mike Williams fall 1:38; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: David Jacques fall 2:17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Salem 19-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.