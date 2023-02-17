<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 63, Dracut 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (63):<cstyle:> Valdez 7-4-18, Cruz 5-2-12, Wallis 4-0-9, Snyder 2-0-6, Tarpy 2-0-5, Sapienza 1-3-5, Delgado 0-4-4, Dimopoulos 1-2-4. Totals 22 15-18 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Snyder 2, Wallis, Tarpy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>15<0x2002>17<0x2002>16 <0x2014> 63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>9<0x2002>16<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 44
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 69, Trinity 65
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (69):<cstyle:> A.Chinn 6 2-5 14, T.Chinn 7 3-6 17, Jenkins 2 1-2 5, Johnston 3 0-2 6, Hammer 1 1-1 3, Marshall 7 9-9 24. Totals 26 16-25 69
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Marshall
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Trinity:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>13<0x2002>17<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 65
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>20<0x2002>12<0x2002>22 <0x2014> 69
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester West 60, Pelham 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (49):<cstyle:> Herrling 5-1-11, James 4-0-10, Hemmerdinger 4-0-10, Carroll 3-3-9, Travis 2-1-5, Yambo 1-0-2, Villanueva 1-0-2. Totals 20-5-49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> James 2, Hemmerdinger 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Dom Herrling had a double-double, adding 12 rebounds to his 11 points
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester West (15-2):<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002>20<0x2002>12<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 60
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (15-6):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>17<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 49
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 41, Lowell 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (41):<cstyle:> Pfeil 15, Santiago 7, Tardugno 5, Chirwa 5, Corrigan 4, Slattery 3, Barron 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Pfeil 3, Tardugno, Chirwa, Slattery
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (11-8):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>9<0x2002>9<0x2002>13 <0x2014> 41
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>8<0x2002>9<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 58, Somerville 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (58):<cstyle:> M.Dawkins 9, Tavares 1, Valera 7, Efosa 16, Ramirez 13, Wilkins 4, Bode 4, Lawrence-Taylor 2, Cintron 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Ramirez, Wilkins
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Angel Efosa and Destiny Ramirez combined for 29 points and Wilmeri Valera had 12 rebounds as the Wildcats rolled on senior night...Seniors Maddy Dawkins and Victoria Dawkins each had five steals.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Somerville:<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002>14<0x2002>10<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (6-13):<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>20<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 58
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Chelmsford 40, North Andover 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (34):<cstyle:> Papell 2-2-6, Martin 4-4-13, S.Rogers 3-6-13, Benvenuto 1-0-2. Totals 10-12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Martin, Rogers
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford:<cstyle:> <0x2002>5<0x2002>12<0x2002>12<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 59, Trinity 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (59):<cstyle:> Leonard 3, Lebrun 4, Leccese 4, Benz 9, Lavoie 25, Dupuis 2, Pollini 2, Gerossie 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Lavoie 2, Gerossie 2, Leonard
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (13-3):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>18<0x2002>12<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 59
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Trinity:<cstyle:> <0x2002>4<0x2002><0x2002>6<0x2002>16<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 37
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 60, Haverhill 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (40):<cstyle:> L.Phillips 9 Ortiz 8, H.Phillips 8, Spencer 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Spencer 4, L.Phillips 3. Totals 12 9-13 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>15<0x2002>10 <0x2014> 40
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 33<0x2002>15<0x2002><0x2002>8<0x2002><0x2002>4 <0x2014> 60
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 56, Alvirne 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (56):<cstyle:> George 12, Goetz 7, Nunez 1, Regan 10, M.Mosto 3, G.Mosto 14, Hinchey 9. Totals 20-12-56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Regan 2, George, M.Mosto
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> After falling behind by 13 at the half, the Blue Devils rallied with 26 points in the third to grab a one-point lead entering the fourth quarter...Charlotte Hinchey had 14 rebounds and five blocks to go with her nine points
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (7-9):<cstyle:> <0x2002>8<0x2002>13<0x2002>26<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 56
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Alvirne (8-9):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>17<0x2002>12<0x2002>6 <0x2014> 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Concord 59, Windham 52
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (52):<cstyle:> Weeks 2-6-6, P.Carboni 2-0-4, Smith 5-3-15, Bean 1-0-2, Husson 2-5-9, Amari 6-1-13, Boucher 1-0-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Smith
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Masconomet 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Carter Hillson 2, Nik Previte
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Brendan Sheedy, Chris Jaillet, Brendan Murnane, Jack Vallarelli, Jonathan Lynch
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Charlie Rainville 15
