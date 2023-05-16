<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Monday, May 15 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Baseball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Manchester Memorial 5, Timberlane 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane (4):<cstyle:> Mlocek rf/p 4-0-1, Zambrowicz dh 2-1-0, Doherty cf 0-0-0, Kelley c 4-0-1, Mwangi p/cf 3-1-1, Petry 2b 4-1-2, Kontos 1b 4-0-0, Fitzgerald 3b 3-1-1, Pantano ss 2-0-0, Fabrizio pr 0-0-0, Anderson lf 3-0-2, Basnett pr 0-0-0. Totals 29-4-9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Pantano, Mwangi
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Mwangi
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Memorial:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 12, Spaulding 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (12):<cstyle:> Albert 4-1-2, Horne 2-1-1, Cioffi 1-0-0, Marshall 2-1-1, Corsetto 5-2-1, Barbuto 4-2-3, Sharp 4-0-3, Day 1-0-0, Yennaco 4-2-3, Archer 2-2-0, Jones 4-1-2. Totals 33-12-16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Albert, Horne 2, Marshall, Barbuto 2, Sharp, Yennaco 2, Archer, Jones
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Adrien; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Grinnell
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1<0x2002>1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Spaulding:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Nashua South 10, Salem 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (8):<cstyle:> Roeger ss/p 5-2-3, Ciarcia cf 4-1-1, Masson 4-1-2, Hamman c 4-1-2, Deschene rf 4-1-1, Maietta 3b 4-1-1, Boodoo 4-0-2, Goetz dh 4-0-0, LaGrasse lf 4-1-1. Totals 37-8-13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Roeger 2, Hamman, Deschene, Maietta, Boodoo, Goetz. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Maietta, Boodoo, Masson. <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Roeger
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Roeger
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Sean Roeger had a homer among his three hits...Aaron Masson, Dom Hamman and Derek Boodoo each had a pair of hits...Salem's four errors accounted for eight unearned runs
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua South:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem (3-10):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>5<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence 12, North Andover 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (5):<cstyle:> Faro p/ss 3-2-1, Johnson cf 3-2-2, Thorne ph 1-0-0, Rios lf 2-1-1, Osorio ph 1-0-0, Phelps c 3-0-0, O'Connell ph 1-0-0, Partridge rf 1-0-1, Tekesian rf 1-0-0, Hawley dh 3-0-0, LaVolpicelo 3b 3-0-1, Yorba ss/p 1-0-0, Goldman p 1-0-0, Lawrence p 1-0-0, Howard 2b 1-0-0, Jackson 1b 1-0-0. Totals 27-5-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (12):<cstyle:> Vega 4-1-0, Diaz 2-4-2, Manon 4-2-2, Rodriguez 3-1-1, Castillo 3-2-2, Jimenez 2-1-1, Perez 3-1-2, Romero 4-0-1, Medina 3-0-0, Reyes 1-0-0. Totals 29-12-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Minaya; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Faro
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Steve Diaz had two hits and scored four times...David Manon and Angel Castillo both had two hits and scored twice
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>3<0x2002>4<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 2, Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (1):<cstyle:> Gibson 2b 3-0-0, Boese 2b 0-0-0, Rosner lf 2-0-0, Gruenberg 1b/p 3-0-0, Jaillot p/1b 3-0-1, Bessette ss 3-0-0, Lembo 3b 3-1-1, Archambault rf 2-0-1, Bowman dh 1-0-0, Bardetti dh 1-0-0. Totals 24-1-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2):<cstyle:> Florence p 4-0-1, Norris rf 4-0-2, Kearney 1b 3-1-2, Rickenbach c 4-0-1, Savio dh 2-0-2, Antonopoulos 3b 4-0-0, Normandie lf 3-1-3, Bishop cf 3-0-0, Mercuri 2b 4-0-1, McNamara cr 0-0-0. Totals 31-2-12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Bardetti; Kearney, Mercuri. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Normandie. <cstyle:textBold>3B:<cstyle:> Norris
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Iannessa; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Gruenberg
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 6, Billerica 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (6):<cstyle:> Marizan lf 4-2-2, Kneeland 2b/p 3-1-0, Pappalardo p/2b 4-0-2, Sullivan ss 3-1-2, Mullen 2-1-1, Zannini pr 0-0-0, Burke dh 2-0-0, Pride cf 3-0-1, Lopez 3b 2-0-0, Escano Vargas ph 0-0-0, Sanchez rf 1-0-0, Mottram ph 0-0-0. Totals 24-6-8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Sullivan 2, Pride 2, Pappalardo, Burke. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Marizon, Sullivan
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Pappalardo (6.1 IP, 1 H, 5 BB, 12 K)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 18, Haverhill 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Staples 3, Wormstead 2, Bishop 2, Lescord
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> McGowan 3, Lescord 2, Bishop 2, Staples, Wormstead
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> McDonaugh 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> <0x2002>4<0x2002>4 <0x2014> <0x2002>8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 18, Methuen 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Hailey Schnider 4, Bella Pinardi 3, Hannah Lisauskas 3, Anna Perkins 2, Piper Knowlton 2, Lilly Jeans, Ashlyn Ledoux, Mea Lally, Elise Saab; <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> Kiera Fitzpatrick 2, Michelle Nguyen, Allie Bolduc
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Schnider 2, Pinardi 2, Lisauskas
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Sara DiClemente 8; <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Hailey Schnider passed the century mark for career goals
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (10-4):<cstyle:> 11<0x2002>7 <0x2014> 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> <0x2002>1<0x2002>3 <0x2014> <0x2002>4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 12, Campbell 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Sophia Joncas 4, Kate Burke 3, taylor Galgay 2, Carlee Sloan, Hannah Deschene, Ella DeSimone
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham (7-4):<cstyle:> 8<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Campbell:<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Nashua South 15, Salem 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Katie Wood 2, Chloe Stone, Grace Driscoll
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Olivia Schoenrock 6, Ashley Doherty 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lynnfield 17, Georgetown 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown (3):<cstyle:> Grant p 3-2-2, Fair c 3-0-0, Mariani 1b 1-0-1, Z. Halmen cf 2-0-0, Figueroa 3b 3-0-0, Ruggeiro rf 2-0-1, Cirone lf 2-0-1, M. Halmen rf 1-0-1, Thresher rf 1-0-0, Robinson ss 1-0-0, Girard rf 1-1-1. Totals 21-3-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Mariani 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Grant
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown (7-7):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lynnfield (9-6):<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 3, Lowell Catholic 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (3):<cstyle:> Noury ss 4-1-1, Habib p 3-0-1, Rousseau 2b 3-0-1, Ouellette c 3-0-0, Valera 3b 3-0-0, Hurley cf 3-0-0, Hamlett 1b 2-1-0, Ohannesian dp 2-0-0, Mazza dp 1-0-0, Tavares lf 2-1-1, Santomassino rf 0-0-0. Totals 26-3-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Noury 2. <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Noury
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Habib
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Maddie Noury's two-run homer provided the lead and the Wildcats scored in the bottom of the seventh for the win
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell Catholic:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Tewksbury 12, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Goffstown 8, Windham 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (4):<cstyle:> Mitrou ss 4-0-2, Akin rf 4-1-3, Wright 2b/p 3-1-1, DeCotis c 4-0-0, Nolan cf 3-0-0, Hollingshead lf 4-0-0, Yantosca 1b 4-1-1, Wilkins 3b 4-0-2, Ballard p/2b 2-1-2. Totals 32-4-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Mitrou, Wright, Nolan. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Mitrou
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Wright
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goffstown:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>4 <0x2014> 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 12, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (12):<cstyle:> Malowitz p 1-1-0, Kearney p 2-1-1, Boucher 2b 1-10, Clements 2b 0-1-0, Milner 3b 4-1-1, Moeckel c 3-1-1, Wotkowicz rf 2-2-1, Ovalles rf 1-1-0, Fox ss 3-1-1, Perrotta 1b 2-1-0, Shea lf 3-1-1, Boyer cf 2-1-1. Totals 24-12-7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Milner 3, Moeckel 2, Perrotta 2, Shea 2, Boucher, Fox, Boyer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Malowitz
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 15-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 2, Spaulding 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (2):<cstyle:> Cahoon 1b 3-0-2, Moore c 2-0-0, Schoenenberger ss 3-1-2, Dunn lf 3-0-0, Michaud dp 3-0-0, Boucher 3b 3-0-1, Lemay cf 2-0-0, Alexander rf 2-0-0, Gibeault 2b 2-0-0. Totals 23-2-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Schoenenberger, Cahoon. <cstyle:textBold>2B:<cstyle:> Boucher, Cahoon. <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Schoenenberger
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Cunha (3-4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Maddie Schoenenberger had a pair of hits, including a solo homer...Julia Cahoon also had two hits with an RBI double...Madi Cunha allowed just two hits in her complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts and two walks
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Spaulding (8-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (8-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 15, Hamilton-Wenham 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (15):<cstyle:> Nasella p 4-5-3, Marshall ss 3-3-1, Croteau cf 3-0-0, Paula lf 4-1-3, Lopez 3b 3-0-1, Lavallee c 3-1-1, Rojas 1b 3-2-0, Dominguez rf 4-2-2, Flores 2b 3-0-0, Perez ph 1-1-0. Totals 30-15-11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Nasella 8, Paul 4, Dominguez 2. <cstyle:textBold>HR:<cstyle:> Nasella 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Nasella
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Freshman Sam Nasella smacked two homers and drove in eight runs and scored five times while allowing only six hits in a complete-game victory...Aysha Paula had three hits...Jayda Marshall and Sofia Dominguez combined to score five runs
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Hamilton-Wenham:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (11-4):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0<0x2002>3<0x2002>3<0x2002>2<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 30, Lawrence 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> LeBel; <cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pentucket 11-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 15, Lowell 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (15):<cstyle:> Santiago cf 5-2-3, Baez 3b 4-0-1, Coleman 2b 3-2-0, C.McNamara ph 1-0-0, Tardugno ss 4-3-4, Delaney ph 1-0-0, Monsanto p/lf 3-2-1, Chirwa lf 1-2-0, Hayes c 4-0-2, LaFlamme cr/ph 1-0-0, Lynch 1b 5-1-3, Medeiros lf 1-0-0, Voutour p 4-1-3, D.McNamara rf 5-2-2. Totals 42-15-19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Hayes 4, Santiago 2, Baez 2, Monsanto 2, D.McNamara
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Voutour (3-2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The win secures Methuen's 22nd consecutive state tournament berth...Sophomore Jess Voutour had three hits and earned the pitching victory with 4 2/3 innings of shutout relief...Brooke Tardugno had four hits...Moved to the leadoff spot in the batting order, Thyanais Santago rapped three hits...Lea Lynch also had three hits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (10-5):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>6<0x2002>1<0x2002>6<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>4<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Billerica 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Justin Tran 8-1; 2. Jesse Rubera 8-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Jackson Morin/Aidan Champsi 8-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 7-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Billerica 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Justin Tran 8-0; 2. Jesse Rubera 8-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Jackson Morin/Aidan Champsi 8-2; 2. Mikey Kmenta/Chris Butt 9-8 (7-3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> The Hillies remain undefeated in Merrimack Valley Conference play after sweeping a doubleheader at Billerica
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 8-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Trinity 6, Pelham 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 3. Kathryn Haley 8-3; 6. Olivia Squillante 8-3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 2. Haley/Rosie Day 8-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pelham 6-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Tewksbury 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 3. Tanvi Patel 7-6 (7-3) 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Liv Lawrence/Sarah Petisce 6-3, 6-7 (7-4) 6-3; 2. Ava Duffy/Rachel Schena 6-1, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham 5, Conant 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 3. Kathryn Haley 8-1; 5. Sarah Bellahrossi 8-1; 6. Olivia Squillante 8-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 2. Haley/Rosie Day 8-2; 3. Bellahrossi/Squillante 8-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Pelham 7-5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Boston Latin 5, Andover 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Andover 11-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 5, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Mallory Amirian 6-0, 6-0; 2. Meredith Amirian 6-0, 6-0; 3. Abby Burrill 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Abbey Towler/Abby Brownrigg 6-0, 6-0; 2. Boston Alvino/Olivia Dicker 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 5-10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 5, Chelmsford 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 2. Tika Roy 6-0, 6-2; 3. Callie Dias 6-4, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Jocelyn Jankowski/Sophia Yee 6-2, 6-3; 2. Leah Tenenbaum/Ava Iannuccillo 6-3, 6-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 7-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Salem 9, Concord 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Local winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Laura Salamanca 8-0; 2. Kassie Smeltzer 8-0; 3. Ally Coyle 8-1; 4. Ava Rastello 8-0; 5. Darah Thomas 8-0; 6. Jasmine Sok 8-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Salamanca/Rastello 8-1; 2. Coyle/Smeltzer 8-0; 3. Mia Contarino/Ali Lewis 8-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Salem 6-6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 8, Spaulding 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Amelia Coyle 8-1; 2. Sophia Canderozzi 9-7; 3. Mia Rivard 8-0; 4. Emily Borges 8-0; 5. Calli Matarozzo 8-3; 6. Sydney Collard 8-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 2. Borges/Matarozzo 8-4; 3. Ghianna Gahnem/Juliana Megan 8-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Spaulding 2-9, Pinkerton 8-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 3, Whittier 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>GL <0x2014><cstyle:> Keegan Doherty 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>GL <0x2014><cstyle:> Kelvince Heang 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>GL <0x2014><cstyle:> Anthony Rubim 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>GL <0x2014><cstyle:> Rubim 12 (5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>GL <0x2014><cstyle:> Euri Nunez 23
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (5-10):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>17<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Billerica 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Alex McNally 8, Andres Casillas 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> McNally 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Marco Cabo-Gomez 27
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> McNally 16, Zach Medjamia 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Noah Chanthaboun 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Warriors victory earns a state tournament berth
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>11<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (10-7):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, Methuen 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Aaron Bennett 20; <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Casey Connors 4; <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Devon Buscema 40; <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Ryan Difloures (1); <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Haverhill <0x2014><cstyle:> Bennett 15; <cstyle:textBold>Methuen <0x2014><cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (11-4):<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>21<0x2002>17<0x2002>17 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Gyan Mistry 6, Kyler Shea 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Shea 3, Ben Metsch 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Yash Patel 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Patel (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Patel 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (13-3):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>18<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Lawrence 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Jaithian Medina 5; <cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Deryl Atem 3; <cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Michael Nguyen 9; <cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Herries 14, Nguyen (1); <cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>CC <0x2014><cstyle:> Aiden Herries 9; <cstyle:textBold>Lawrence <0x2014><cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (2-15):<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>20<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Windham 3, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Windham <0x2014><cstyle:> Noah Allan 10; <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Trey Baker 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Baker 1, Parker Townsend 1, Kaden Layne 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Windham <0x2014><cstyle:> Jack Dempsey 16; <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Ben Koelb 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces): Windham <0x2014><cstyle:> Will Collins (4); <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Federico Leon (2)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> <cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton <0x2014><cstyle:> Baker 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 15<0x2002>14<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Tuesday, May 16 highlights
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 9, Windham 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Drew Denton 2, Ryan Dann; T <0x2014> Jack Condon 2, Braidon Bowman 4, Landon Petry, Austin Charest, Rocco Psareas
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves<cstyle:>: T <0x2014> Brady Marston 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 8, Central Catholic 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Mikey Ryan 2, Easton Morse, Sean Gray
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Jake Lydon 18
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Lacrosse
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 17, Billerica 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kierstyn Zinter 5, Camryn Donlan, Abby Yfantopulos 3, Nicolette Licare 3, Kerri Finneran 3, Kiara Edmunds 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Grace Cashman 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (14-3):<cstyle:> 9<0x2002>8 <0x2014> 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>5 <0x2014> <0x2002>6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Softball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Essex Tech 7, Whittier 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (6):<cstyle:> Noury ss 4-2-2, Habib p 2-1-1, Valera 3b 3-1-1, Ouellette c 4-1-1, Hurley cf 3-1-1, Rousseau 2b 4-0-2, Hammlett 1b 2-0-0, Tavares lf 3-0-1, Santomassino rf 3-0-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> Noury, Rousseau 2, Hamlett
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR<cstyle:>: Noury
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>LP:<cstyle:> Habib
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>0<0x2002>2<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Essex Tech:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>1<0x2002>0<0x2002>5<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 16, Trinity 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (16):<cstyle:> Julia Cahoon c, 2-1-2, Cassidy Robinson, cf, 3-3-2, Camryn McPhail, ss, 3-2-2, Jaydn Child, lf, 3-2-2, Avery Carvalho, 3b, 4-1-1, Jennie Hiscox, 2b, 4-2-3, Paige Murray, p, 3-0-2, Vanessa Morris, rf, 2-1-0, Alexa Gullage, 1b, 2-2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>RBI:<cstyle:> McPhail, Cahoon 5, Hiscox 4, Gullage 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>HR<cstyle:>: Gullage
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>WP:<cstyle:> Murray
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Paige Murray pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 10.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Trinity (1-13):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> <0x2002>0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (9-4):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>5<0x2002>2<0x2002>7<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lawrence 15, Lynn Tech 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight: <cstyle:>Greater Lawrence collected 18 hits and four home runs, led by Jashley Lopez and freshman Ivelyse Lopez.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 5, Lawrence 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Peter Doan 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sam Gomer 6-2, 6-1; 3. Marcel Joe 6-0, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Owen Finlay-Aarit Chauhan 6-0, 6-3; 2. Beckett Rosner-Will Cohen 6-1, 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Tennis
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Notre Dame 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Singles<cstyle:>: 1. Kayleigh Furbush 1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7-4); 2. Meg Washburn 6-0, 6-1; 3. Kaya Asmar 6-2, 6-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Doubles<cstyle:>: 1. Alessandra Sacchetti-Brooke Hillis 6-0, 6-3; 2. Melina Panagiotakopoulos-Ella Gregorio 6-2, 6-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Londonderry 3, Pinkerton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Trey Baker 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Ben Koelb 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Koelb 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Koelb 2, Lucas Mayer 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Mayer 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton:<cstyle:> 20<0x2002>20<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Londonderry:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
