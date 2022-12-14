Boys Basketball

Greater Lowell 70, Greater Lawrence 43

Greater Lawrence (43): Santana 18, Urena 6, Justin Ortega 6, Garcia 5, Calderon 4, Barbosa 2, Jordy Ortega 2

3-pointers: Santana 2, Justin Ortega 2, Urena, Garcia

Greater Lowell: 21 12 17 20 — 70

Greater Lawrence: 13 9 8 13 — 43

Winnacunnet 75, Salem 52

Salem (52): DeLeon 5; Melo 12; Lumley 4; Morse 6; Carrien 17; James 2; Gonzalez 2-0-4; Smith 1-0-3; McGrail 0; Casado 0; Gaudet 0; Zannini 0; Keenan 0; O0x2019Loughlin 0. Totals: 20-9-53

3-pointers: Salem 4, Morse 2, Melo, Smith

Salem (0-1): 18 14 10 10 — 52

Winnacunnet: 21 27 10 17 — 75

Pelham 68, Hollis-Brookline 28

Pelham (68): Herrling 14, Cawthron 3, J. Travis 2, Hemmerdinger 2, James 25, Carroll 8, Ciulla 1, C. Travis 5, Yambo 8. Totals 11-16-68

3-pointers: P — James 7, Herrling 2, Carroll

Pelham: 34 34 — 68

Hollis-Brookline: 14 14 — 28

Girls Basketball

Timberlane 44, Sanborn 34

Timberlane (44): Parker 24, Genest 9, Powers 7, Stewart 2, Lampron 0, Robinson 0, Raiti 0, Grosky 0-0-0, Salerno 0. Totals 15-10-44

3-pointers: Genest, Parker, Powers

Highlight: Maia Parker grabbed 14 rebounds to go with her 24 points.

Timberlane: 22 7 9 6 — 44

Sanborn: 10 7 10 7 — 34

Boys Ice Hockey

Salem 2, Londonderry 0

Salem: 0 1 1 — 2

Londonderry: 0 0 0 — 0

Goals: Luke Barton, Max Condon

Saves: Colby Savageau

Trinity 5, Pinkerton 3

Pinkerton (0-1): 1 2 0 — 3

Trinity: 0 3 2 — 5

Goals: Campbell St. Pierre, Lorenzo Corsetto, Preston Libby

Saves: Damien Carter 27

Haverhill 3, Lowell 2

Haverhill (1-0): 1 2 0 — 3

Lowell (1-1): 2 0 0 — 2

Goals: John Bishop, Jake Costa, Nolan Sheehan

Saves: Cal Pruett 18

Highlight: Sophomore transfer Nolan Sheehan scored the game-winning goal.

Central Catholic 3, Chelmsford 0

Chelmsford: 0 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic (1-0-1): 1 1 1 — 3

Goals: Aiden Pinet, Ben Furry, Brady Rickenbach

Saves: Timmy Briley 22

Girls Ice Hockey

Brooks 4, Berwick 1

Brooks: 2 1 1 — 4

Berwick: 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: Addy Peele, Molly McDowell, Bella Mondolfi

Haverhill 3, Billerica 2

Haverhill: 1 0 2 — 3

Billerica: 2 0 0 — 2

Goals: Shelby Nassar, Gabby Harty, Kaitlyn Bush

Saves: Juliana Taylor 20

Highlight: Kaitlyn Bush scored the game-winner with less than a minute to play in the game, on a shorthanded goal.

Wrestling

Chelmsford 48, Haverhill 33

Local winners:

106: Mike Morris fall; 113: Shea Morris fall; 120: CJ Wood fall; 132: Thomas Morris fall; 160: Brent Nicolosi dec., 10-3; 220: Matt Harrold fall

Records: Haverhill 3-2

St. John’s Prep 61, Whittier 15

Whittier winners:

106: James Graves pin 1:06; 152: Cole Lintner minor dec. 4-3; 220: Jeremy Rousseau pin 2:37

Records: Whittier 3-1

Salem 75, Nashua North 6

Salem winners:

106: Maddox Boudreau, by forfeit; 113: Evan Lynch, by pin, :24; 120: Brody McDonald, by forfeit; 126: Spencer Buscema, by pin, :46; 132: Caleb O0x2019Rourke, by pin, :37; 138: Cam Monahan, by forfeit; 145: Jariel Hernandez, by pin, :25; 160: Brayden Fleming, by dec., 10-8; 170: Matteo Mustapha, by pin, :25; 182: David Jacques, by forfeit; 195: Nick Antonietti, by pin, 1:07; 220: Ben Begin, by forfeit; 285: Tyler Pavidis, by pin, :55

Pelham 47, Kingswood 18

Pelham winners:

106: Lex Kieran by forfeit; 120: Liz Donovan by forfeit; 126: Cassidy Harrington by forfeit; 132: Nathan Maslanek by forfeit; 145: Katelynn Sammich by forfeit; 152: Philippe Jussaume by fall 1:13; 170: Billy Nicolls by technical fall 5:17; 220: Russell Leonard by fall 1:05

Methuen 58, Billerica 18

Methuen winners:

113: Dom Gangi, by pin 3:14; 126: Anthony DeMaio, by pin, 1:14; 132: Conrado Lago, by pin, 2:47; 138: Jack Stoddard, by forfeit; 145: Noah Beshara, by pin, 1:36; 152: Vinnie DeMaio, by pin, :13; 160: Jeydany Ortega, major decision, 15-5; 182: Joe Bolduc, by pin, 1:38; 220: Julio Jariel, by pin, :15; 285: Nate Ruiz, by pin, :09

Highlights: Methuen moves 6-0, riding the strength of six first-period pins.

Records: Methuen 6-0

Tewksbury 48, Central Catholic 30

Central winners:

120: Jackie Dehney fall; 145: James Bohenko fall; 160: Mark Pappalardo dec. 7-3; 182: Sean Finneran fall; 195: Nate Blanchette fall

Timberlane 36, Londonderry 30

Timberlane winners:

106: Matt Boucher fall; 120: Tallon Oljey Fall; 126: Cam Pettengil forfeit; 138: Jon Fabrizio fall; 220: Dom Copetta fall; HVY: Malikai Colon fall

Lowell 62, Lawrence 12

Lawrence winners:

220: Nathaniel Ramos fall 1:27; HVY: Mauricio Garcia forfeit

