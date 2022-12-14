Boys Basketball
Greater Lowell 70, Greater Lawrence 43
Greater Lawrence (43): Santana 18, Urena 6, Justin Ortega 6, Garcia 5, Calderon 4, Barbosa 2, Jordy Ortega 2
3-pointers: Santana 2, Justin Ortega 2, Urena, Garcia
Greater Lowell: 21 12 17 20 — 70
Greater Lawrence: 13 9 8 13 — 43
Winnacunnet 75, Salem 52
Salem (52): DeLeon 5; Melo 12; Lumley 4; Morse 6; Carrien 17; James 2; Gonzalez 2-0-4; Smith 1-0-3; McGrail 0; Casado 0; Gaudet 0; Zannini 0; Keenan 0; O0x2019Loughlin 0. Totals: 20-9-53
3-pointers: Salem 4, Morse 2, Melo, Smith
Salem (0-1): 18 14 10 10 — 52
Winnacunnet: 21 27 10 17 — 75
Pelham 68, Hollis-Brookline 28
Pelham (68): Herrling 14, Cawthron 3, J. Travis 2, Hemmerdinger 2, James 25, Carroll 8, Ciulla 1, C. Travis 5, Yambo 8. Totals 11-16-68
3-pointers: P — James 7, Herrling 2, Carroll
Pelham: 34 34 — 68
Hollis-Brookline: 14 14 — 28
Girls Basketball
Timberlane 44, Sanborn 34
Timberlane (44): Parker 24, Genest 9, Powers 7, Stewart 2, Lampron 0, Robinson 0, Raiti 0, Grosky 0-0-0, Salerno 0. Totals 15-10-44
3-pointers: Genest, Parker, Powers
Highlight: Maia Parker grabbed 14 rebounds to go with her 24 points.
Timberlane: 22 7 9 6 — 44
Sanborn: 10 7 10 7 — 34
Boys Ice Hockey
Salem 2, Londonderry 0
Salem: 0 1 1 — 2
Londonderry: 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Luke Barton, Max Condon
Saves: Colby Savageau
Trinity 5, Pinkerton 3
Pinkerton (0-1): 1 2 0 — 3
Trinity: 0 3 2 — 5
Goals: Campbell St. Pierre, Lorenzo Corsetto, Preston Libby
Saves: Damien Carter 27
Haverhill 3, Lowell 2
Haverhill (1-0): 1 2 0 — 3
Lowell (1-1): 2 0 0 — 2
Goals: John Bishop, Jake Costa, Nolan Sheehan
Saves: Cal Pruett 18
Highlight: Sophomore transfer Nolan Sheehan scored the game-winning goal.
Central Catholic 3, Chelmsford 0
Chelmsford: 0 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (1-0-1): 1 1 1 — 3
Goals: Aiden Pinet, Ben Furry, Brady Rickenbach
Saves: Timmy Briley 22
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks 4, Berwick 1
Brooks: 2 1 1 — 4
Berwick: 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Addy Peele, Molly McDowell, Bella Mondolfi
Haverhill 3, Billerica 2
Haverhill: 1 0 2 — 3
Billerica: 2 0 0 — 2
Goals: Shelby Nassar, Gabby Harty, Kaitlyn Bush
Saves: Juliana Taylor 20
Highlight: Kaitlyn Bush scored the game-winner with less than a minute to play in the game, on a shorthanded goal.
Wrestling
Chelmsford 48, Haverhill 33
Local winners:
106: Mike Morris fall; 113: Shea Morris fall; 120: CJ Wood fall; 132: Thomas Morris fall; 160: Brent Nicolosi dec., 10-3; 220: Matt Harrold fall
Records: Haverhill 3-2
St. John’s Prep 61, Whittier 15
Whittier winners:
106: James Graves pin 1:06; 152: Cole Lintner minor dec. 4-3; 220: Jeremy Rousseau pin 2:37
Records: Whittier 3-1
Salem 75, Nashua North 6
Salem winners:
106: Maddox Boudreau, by forfeit; 113: Evan Lynch, by pin, :24; 120: Brody McDonald, by forfeit; 126: Spencer Buscema, by pin, :46; 132: Caleb O0x2019Rourke, by pin, :37; 138: Cam Monahan, by forfeit; 145: Jariel Hernandez, by pin, :25; 160: Brayden Fleming, by dec., 10-8; 170: Matteo Mustapha, by pin, :25; 182: David Jacques, by forfeit; 195: Nick Antonietti, by pin, 1:07; 220: Ben Begin, by forfeit; 285: Tyler Pavidis, by pin, :55
Pelham 47, Kingswood 18
Pelham winners:
106: Lex Kieran by forfeit; 120: Liz Donovan by forfeit; 126: Cassidy Harrington by forfeit; 132: Nathan Maslanek by forfeit; 145: Katelynn Sammich by forfeit; 152: Philippe Jussaume by fall 1:13; 170: Billy Nicolls by technical fall 5:17; 220: Russell Leonard by fall 1:05
Methuen 58, Billerica 18
Methuen winners:
113: Dom Gangi, by pin 3:14; 126: Anthony DeMaio, by pin, 1:14; 132: Conrado Lago, by pin, 2:47; 138: Jack Stoddard, by forfeit; 145: Noah Beshara, by pin, 1:36; 152: Vinnie DeMaio, by pin, :13; 160: Jeydany Ortega, major decision, 15-5; 182: Joe Bolduc, by pin, 1:38; 220: Julio Jariel, by pin, :15; 285: Nate Ruiz, by pin, :09
Highlights: Methuen moves 6-0, riding the strength of six first-period pins.
Records: Methuen 6-0
Tewksbury 48, Central Catholic 30
Central winners:
120: Jackie Dehney fall; 145: James Bohenko fall; 160: Mark Pappalardo dec. 7-3; 182: Sean Finneran fall; 195: Nate Blanchette fall
Timberlane 36, Londonderry 30
Timberlane winners:
106: Matt Boucher fall; 120: Tallon Oljey Fall; 126: Cam Pettengil forfeit; 138: Jon Fabrizio fall; 220: Dom Copetta fall; HVY: Malikai Colon fall
Lowell 62, Lawrence 12
Lawrence winners:
220: Nathaniel Ramos fall 1:27; HVY: Mauricio Garcia forfeit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.