Baseball

Whittier 14, Greater Lawrence 0

Whittier (score): Knowlton 4-1-2, Lynch 1-0-0, Cepeda 3-4-2, Garcia 4-2-1. Dodier 4-1-3, Deitenhofer 3-0-0, Hadley 3-1-1, Mecario 1-0-0, Deziel 3-1-1, Hallaran 2-2-0, Richards 2-2-0. Totals 29-14-10

RBI: Knowlton 2, Dodier 3, Hadley 2, Dietenhofer, Deziel 2

WP: Dodier

Greater Lawrence: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0

Whittier: 2 1 1 1 4 5 0 — 14

Boys Lacrosse

Whittier 8, Northeast Metro 7

Goals: Zach Britz, Conor Walsh, Ryan Archambault, Ryan Cole, Kody DiCredico 3, Cam Richard

Saves: Trey Marcotte 7

Whittier (2-0): 1 1 1 5 — 8

Northeast Metro: 2 2 3 0 — 7

Girls Lacrosse

Andover 17, Peabody 10

Goals: Tess Gobiel 7, Haley Carver 4, Rose MacLean 2, Brooke Cedorchuk 2, Hailey Doherty, Molly Agostino

Saves: Allie Batchelder 8

Andover (2-1): 8 9 — 17

Peabody: 4 6 — 10

Central Catholic 17, Dracut 1

Goals: Abby Yfantopulos, Nicolette Licare 2, Grace Lydon, Kerri Finneran 5, Kiara Edmunds, Delaney True 2, Emma Siggens 2, Cara Kuczek, Haley Creegan, Meagan Wilson

Saves: Grace Cashman 5

Central Catholic (3-0): 13 4 — 17

Dracut: 0 1 — 1

Boys Tennis

Windham 7, St. Thomas Aquinas 2

Windham winners:

Singles: 1. Charlie Marsh 8-6; 2. Cole Gilbert 8-1; 3. Tim Wang 8-5; 4. Tiarnan Adamchek 8-4; 6. Dylan Wu 9-7

Doubles: 1. Marsh-Gilbert 8-6; 3. Wang-Adamchek 8-6

Records: Windham 2-0, St. Thomas Aquinas 0-1

Boys Track and Field

Central Catholic 77, Lowell 67

Central winners:

Pole vault: Cash Bistany 8-0; Shot put: Ryan Hebert 44-8; Javelin: Joe Thomas Haroutunian 127-1; Long jump: Suua Kalemera 20-3; Triple jump: Justice McGrail 37-4.5; 100 meters: Ethan Pater 11.0; 4x100 relay: Central Thomas Grimes, Ty Cannistraro, McGrail, Markys Bridgewater) 46.1; 400: Pater 51.8; 400 hurdles: Aden Pemble 61.2; 200: McGrail 24.4; 4x400 relay: Central (Pemble, Thomas Grimes, Pat Walsh, Pater) 3:32.3

Records: Central Catholic 1-0

Pinkerton 100.5, BG 29.5

Pinkerton winners:

Pole vault: Stephen Baird 7-0; Shot put: James Melendy 42-1.25; Discus: Cole Alden 104-6; Javelin: Ryan Gordan 114-10; Long jump: Nicholas Harrington 18-7.25; Triple jump: Harrington 39-1.25; High jump: tie Jacob Spezzaferri 5-6; 100 meters Spezzaferri 11.27; 4x100 relay Pinkerton 44.67; 400 Zackary Smith 53.88; 300 hurdles Landon Mackiernan 50.91; 800 Ethan Charles 2:04.41; 200 Spezzaferri 23.04; 4x400 relay Pinkerton 3:43.73

Girls Track and Field

Central Catholic 94, Lowell 51

Central winners:

Pole vault: Veralie Perroer 9-1; Discus: Elizabeth Welch 96-0; Javelin: Franchesca Thurston 96-11; Long jump: Brooke Jankowski 16-9; High jump: Macy Daigle 5-0; 100 hurdles: Janessa Duran 15.2; 4x100 relay: Central 53.7; 400: Anya Neira 62.7; 400 hurdles: Duren 70.9; 800: Laura Fennessy 2:32.1; 2-mile: Madeline Courtemanche 12:43.6

Records: Central Catholic 1-0

Pinkerton 95, Bishop Guertin 48

Pinkerton winners:

Pole vault: Lillia Woods 7-0; Shot put: Briana Danis 33-9.5; Discus: Danis 127-5; Long jump: Kayla Franks 14-2.5; Triple jump: Madison Connors 33-11.5; High jum Jordan Wheaton 5-0; 100 meters Eve Roberts 13.29; 4x100 relay Pinkerton 52.28; 400 Madison Connors 66.52; 300 hurdles Jordan Wheaton 48.72; 200 Hannah Sippel 27.50; 3,200 Contessa Silva 12:00.62; 4x400 relay Pinkerton 4:19.55

Records: Pinkerton 1-0

Boys Volleyball

Haverhill 3, Central Catholic 1

Kills: CC — Keith Shaheen 8, Ryan McShan 7; H — Ryan Difloures 14

Blocks: CC — McShan 2; H — Justin Maclean

Assists: CC — Michael Nguyen 19; H — Devon Buscema 42

Service points (aces): Shaheen 8 (Jaithian Medina 1); H — (Devon Buscema 2)

Digs: CC — Juanjose Cabrera 9; H — Difloures 8

Central Catholic (0-2): 21 16 26 16 — 1

Haverhill (1-1): 25 25 24 25 — 3

Andover 3, Methuen 0

Kills: A — Owen Chanthaboun 18; M — Drew Eason 7

Blocks: A — Alex McNally 3; M — Oscar Arribillaga 2

Assists: A — Marco Gomez-Cabo 32; M — Liam Doherty 18

Service points (aces): A — Rueben Osborn 14 (Gomez-Cabo 4); M — Doherty 15 (Doherty 2)

Digs: A — Dowel Lee 6; M — Shawn Labuke 5

Andover (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Methuen (1-1): 22 21 22 — 0

Lowell 3, Lawrence 0

Kills: Enclin Guerrero 4

Blocks: Enclin Guerrero 2

Assists: David Bermudez 8

Service points (aces): Junior Firpo 3 (Bermudez 1)

Digs: Miguel Perez 3

Lawrence (0-1): 15 15 10 — 0

Lowell: 25 25 25 — 3

