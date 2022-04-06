Baseball
Whittier 14, Greater Lawrence 0
Whittier (score): Knowlton 4-1-2, Lynch 1-0-0, Cepeda 3-4-2, Garcia 4-2-1. Dodier 4-1-3, Deitenhofer 3-0-0, Hadley 3-1-1, Mecario 1-0-0, Deziel 3-1-1, Hallaran 2-2-0, Richards 2-2-0. Totals 29-14-10
RBI: Knowlton 2, Dodier 3, Hadley 2, Dietenhofer, Deziel 2
WP: Dodier
Greater Lawrence: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Whittier: 2 1 1 1 4 5 0 — 14
Boys Lacrosse
Whittier 8, Northeast Metro 7
Goals: Zach Britz, Conor Walsh, Ryan Archambault, Ryan Cole, Kody DiCredico 3, Cam Richard
Saves: Trey Marcotte 7
Whittier (2-0): 1 1 1 5 — 8
Northeast Metro: 2 2 3 0 — 7
Girls Lacrosse
Andover 17, Peabody 10
Goals: Tess Gobiel 7, Haley Carver 4, Rose MacLean 2, Brooke Cedorchuk 2, Hailey Doherty, Molly Agostino
Saves: Allie Batchelder 8
Andover (2-1): 8 9 — 17
Peabody: 4 6 — 10
Central Catholic 17, Dracut 1
Goals: Abby Yfantopulos, Nicolette Licare 2, Grace Lydon, Kerri Finneran 5, Kiara Edmunds, Delaney True 2, Emma Siggens 2, Cara Kuczek, Haley Creegan, Meagan Wilson
Saves: Grace Cashman 5
Central Catholic (3-0): 13 4 — 17
Dracut: 0 1 — 1
Boys Tennis
Windham 7, St. Thomas Aquinas 2
Windham winners:
Singles: 1. Charlie Marsh 8-6; 2. Cole Gilbert 8-1; 3. Tim Wang 8-5; 4. Tiarnan Adamchek 8-4; 6. Dylan Wu 9-7
Doubles: 1. Marsh-Gilbert 8-6; 3. Wang-Adamchek 8-6
Records: Windham 2-0, St. Thomas Aquinas 0-1
Boys Track and Field
Central Catholic 77, Lowell 67
Central winners:
Pole vault: Cash Bistany 8-0; Shot put: Ryan Hebert 44-8; Javelin: Joe Thomas Haroutunian 127-1; Long jump: Suua Kalemera 20-3; Triple jump: Justice McGrail 37-4.5; 100 meters: Ethan Pater 11.0; 4x100 relay: Central Thomas Grimes, Ty Cannistraro, McGrail, Markys Bridgewater) 46.1; 400: Pater 51.8; 400 hurdles: Aden Pemble 61.2; 200: McGrail 24.4; 4x400 relay: Central (Pemble, Thomas Grimes, Pat Walsh, Pater) 3:32.3
Records: Central Catholic 1-0
Pinkerton 100.5, BG 29.5
Pinkerton winners:
Pole vault: Stephen Baird 7-0; Shot put: James Melendy 42-1.25; Discus: Cole Alden 104-6; Javelin: Ryan Gordan 114-10; Long jump: Nicholas Harrington 18-7.25; Triple jump: Harrington 39-1.25; High jump: tie Jacob Spezzaferri 5-6; 100 meters Spezzaferri 11.27; 4x100 relay Pinkerton 44.67; 400 Zackary Smith 53.88; 300 hurdles Landon Mackiernan 50.91; 800 Ethan Charles 2:04.41; 200 Spezzaferri 23.04; 4x400 relay Pinkerton 3:43.73
Girls Track and Field
Central Catholic 94, Lowell 51
Central winners:
Pole vault: Veralie Perroer 9-1; Discus: Elizabeth Welch 96-0; Javelin: Franchesca Thurston 96-11; Long jump: Brooke Jankowski 16-9; High jump: Macy Daigle 5-0; 100 hurdles: Janessa Duran 15.2; 4x100 relay: Central 53.7; 400: Anya Neira 62.7; 400 hurdles: Duren 70.9; 800: Laura Fennessy 2:32.1; 2-mile: Madeline Courtemanche 12:43.6
Records: Central Catholic 1-0
Pinkerton 95, Bishop Guertin 48
Pinkerton winners:
Pole vault: Lillia Woods 7-0; Shot put: Briana Danis 33-9.5; Discus: Danis 127-5; Long jump: Kayla Franks 14-2.5; Triple jump: Madison Connors 33-11.5; High jum Jordan Wheaton 5-0; 100 meters Eve Roberts 13.29; 4x100 relay Pinkerton 52.28; 400 Madison Connors 66.52; 300 hurdles Jordan Wheaton 48.72; 200 Hannah Sippel 27.50; 3,200 Contessa Silva 12:00.62; 4x400 relay Pinkerton 4:19.55
Records: Pinkerton 1-0
Boys Volleyball
Haverhill 3, Central Catholic 1
Kills: CC — Keith Shaheen 8, Ryan McShan 7; H — Ryan Difloures 14
Blocks: CC — McShan 2; H — Justin Maclean
Assists: CC — Michael Nguyen 19; H — Devon Buscema 42
Service points (aces): Shaheen 8 (Jaithian Medina 1); H — (Devon Buscema 2)
Digs: CC — Juanjose Cabrera 9; H — Difloures 8
Central Catholic (0-2): 21 16 26 16 — 1
Haverhill (1-1): 25 25 24 25 — 3
Andover 3, Methuen 0
Kills: A — Owen Chanthaboun 18; M — Drew Eason 7
Blocks: A — Alex McNally 3; M — Oscar Arribillaga 2
Assists: A — Marco Gomez-Cabo 32; M — Liam Doherty 18
Service points (aces): A — Rueben Osborn 14 (Gomez-Cabo 4); M — Doherty 15 (Doherty 2)
Digs: A — Dowel Lee 6; M — Shawn Labuke 5
Andover (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Methuen (1-1): 22 21 22 — 0
Lowell 3, Lawrence 0
Kills: Enclin Guerrero 4
Blocks: Enclin Guerrero 2
Assists: David Bermudez 8
Service points (aces): Junior Firpo 3 (Bermudez 1)
Digs: Miguel Perez 3
Lawrence (0-1): 15 15 10 — 0
Lowell: 25 25 25 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.