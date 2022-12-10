<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>St. George's 60, Brooks 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (55):<cstyle:> Montiel 10, Yepdo 3, Davis 21, Gibbons 2, Mulvey 16, Burns 0, Harris 0, Nkimbeng 0, Nwobi 3. Totals 17-8-55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Davis 5, Mulvey 4, Montiel 2, Yepdo, Nwobi
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks:<cstyle:> 12 <0x2014> 55
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St. George's:<cstyle:> 30 <0x2014> 60
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Weymouth 65, Greater Lawrence 48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (48):<cstyle:> Garcia 17, Santana 10, Castillo 8, Calderon 5, Jordy Ortega 4, Urena 3, Barbosa 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Castillo 2, Garcia, Urena, Santana
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Weymouth:<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>11<0x2002>18<0x2002>19 <0x2014> 65
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (0-1):<cstyle:> 12<0x2002>11<0x2002>10<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Shawsheen Valley 66, Whittier 50
Whittier (50):<cstyle:> Rice 21, Rosado 9, Moro 7, Lopez 7, Efosa 4, Adrien-Moise 2. Totals: 19-9-50<cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Rice 2, Lopez<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (0-1):<cstyle:> <0x2002>9<0x2002>10<0x2002>13<0x2002>18 <0x2014> 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shawsheen Valley:<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>15<0x2002>21<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 66
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Basketball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 34, Shawsheen Valley 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (34):<cstyle:> M.Dawkins 11, Valera 1, Efosa 6, Ramirez 11, Wokilns 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>3-pointers:<cstyle:> Ramirez
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Destiny Ramirez and Maddy Dawkins paved the way with 11 points, but freshmen Angel Efosa, Nevaha Wokins, Laura Mazza and Julia Bode played exceptionally well for the short-handed Wildcats, who were missing three players out with injuries.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shawsheen Valley:<cstyle:> <0x2002>7<0x2002><0x2002>5<0x2002>11<0x2002>9 <0x2014> 32
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier (1-0):<cstyle:> 10<0x2002>12<0x2002><0x2002>7<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Innovation Academy 42, Greater Lawrence 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence (20):<cstyle:> Caberja 10, Marshal 4, Perez 3, Lopes 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights:<cstyle:> Dana Caberja compiled a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds and added three steals and a pair of blocks.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Greater Lawrence 0-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 2, Malden Catholic 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (1-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Malden Catholic:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Brandon Maiuri; Sean Gray
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Ice Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Longmeadow 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (1-0):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Longmeadow:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Gabi Locke, Cassy Doherty, Kaitlyn Bush, Kendall Lariviere
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Juliana Taylor 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 3, Tilton 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tilton:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jacqueline Gasseau, Maddie DiNardo, Michaela Littlewood
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Eleanor Rogers 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 3, Gloucester 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Gloucester:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (2-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jenna Oliver 2, Riley Freeman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Teagan Wilson
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Wrestling
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover Sweeps, Timberlane 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team Scores:<cstyle:> Andover 39, Timberlane 33; Andover 46, Noble 34; Andover 51, Framingham 18; Timberlane 45, Noble 27; Timberlane 46, Framingham 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover records:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Yandel Morale 3-0; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Ryan Van Buren 0-3; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Jason Ballou 3-0; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Nicholas Archambault 3-0; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Adrian Luck 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Christian Tompkins 0-3; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Anthony Archambault 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Henry Prussman 1-0, Amir Zamani 0-1, Gavin Olivera 0-1; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Lucas Oliveira 2-0, Henry Prussman 0-1; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Lucas Oliveira 1-0, Nico Welch 0-2; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Will Sheehan 3-0; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Liam Finn 2-0; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Stephen Medeiros 3-0; <cstyle:textBold>285<cstyle:>: Jason Osborne 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane records:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Ryan Sigillo, 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Talon Oljey 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Cole Suess, 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: TJ Labatte 0-3; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Dom Lee 3-0; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Jon Fabrizio 3-0; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Jake Morrissey 0-3; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Ben Little 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Tucker Hadwin 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Kyle Lindblad 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Spencer Sierra 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Shaun Sullivan 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Lucas Fitzpatrick 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>285<cstyle:>: Malikai Colon 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Timberlane 3-1, Andover 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Blue Devil Classic
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold> Team scores<cstyle:>: 1. Salem 182.5, 2. Central Catholic 171.5, 3. Bedford 165.5; 4. Shawsheen 145; Hope 115.5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Salem results:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Evan Lynch second; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Brody McDonald champion; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Logan Smith fourth; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Spencer Buscema champion; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Cam Monahan third; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Talen Walton fourth; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Jariel Hernandez fourth; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Jon Belkus fifth; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Brayden Fleming fourth; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Matteo Mustapha second; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: David Jacques second; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Ben Begin second
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights<cstyle:>: Salem won Blue Devil Classic for the first time in the 20-plus year tournament. Salem's <cstyle:textBold>Ben Begin<cstyle:> placed second in his first ever tournament. Blue Devil<cstyle:textBold> Brody McDonad <cstyle:>upset the two-time defending Blue Devils classic champion.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill goes 3-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team Scores<cstyle:>: Haverhill 57, Beverly 24; Haverhill 69, Weymouth 12; Haverhill 60, Londonderry 19; St. John's Prep 50, Haverhill 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill Records:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106:<cstyle:> Michael Morris 4-0;<cstyle:textBold> 113: <cstyle:>Shea Morris 3-1; <cstyle:textBold>120:<cstyle:> Cale Wood 4-0;<cstyle:textBold> 126:<cstyle:> Gage Muir 2-1;<cstyle:textBold> 132:<cstyle:> Casey Peugh 1-3;<cstyle:textBold> 138:<cstyle:> Thomas Morris 2-2;<cstyle:textBold> 145:<cstyle:> Noah Levesque 1-3;<cstyle:textBold> 152: <cstyle:>Jayden Flanagan 3-1;<cstyle:textBold> 160:<cstyle:> Camden O'Donnell 2-2;<cstyle:textBold> 170: <cstyle:>Brent Nicolosi 4-0;<cstyle:textBold> 182:<cstyle:> Kevin McAninch 3-1;<cstyle:textBold> 195:<cstyle:> Erick Morel Baez 2-2; <cstyle:textBold>220: <cstyle:>Matt Harrold 4-0;<cstyle:textBold> 285: <cstyle:>Colin McAninch 2-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights<cstyle:>: Freshman Matt Harold made his debut at 220 with 4 pins. Captains CJ Wood (3 pins) and Brent Nicolosi (4 pins) each went 4-0.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lawrence goes 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores<cstyle:>: Lawrence 53, Reading 27; Lawrence 63, Nashoba 12; Cumberland, R.I., 58; Lawrence 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence records:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Jayden Reynoso 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Domenic Armano 2-0; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Domenic Armano 0-1, Kelyn Pena 2-0; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Kelyn Pena 1-0; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Naizel Flores 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Joel Garcia 3-0; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Jazaiah Dejesus 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Ian Perdomo 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Juan Carlos Martinez 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Howardy Williams 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Daney Rosa 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Jordany Mateo 1-2; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Nathaniel Ramos 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>285<cstyle:>: Winston Aybar 2-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen goes 5-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team Scores<cstyle:>: Methuen 72, Greater Lawrence 11; Methuen 61, Hopkinton 18; Methuen 71, Northeast/Fenwick 6;
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Methuen 61 Pentucket 6; Methuen 47, Lynnfield/North Reading 12; Greater Lawrence 48, Pentucket 30; Greater Lawrence 42; Lynnfield/North Reading 24; Hopkinton 42; Greater Lawrence 39
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen records:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Antonio Rios 5-0; <cstyle:textBold>113:<cstyle:> Dominic Gangi 4-0; <cstyle:textBold>120<cstyle:>: Joe Tavares 5-0; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Anthony DeMaio 5-0; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Jack Stoddard 2-2, Cael Keough 1-0; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Conrado Lago 4-1; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Noah Beshara 3-1; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Vinnie DeMaio 5-0; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Corey Kalivas 2-1, Jetdany Ortega 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Shane Eason 3-0, Joe Bolduc 2-0; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Bolduc 3-0, Eason 1-0, Jayzan Castillo 1-0;<cstyle:textBold> 195<cstyle:>: Jared Rao 4-0; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Dylan Panas 4-0; <cstyle:textBold>285<cstyle:>: Josirus Gomez 3-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lawrence records<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Izick Diaz 1-4; <cstyle:textBold>113:<cstyle:> Justin Toglia 2-2; 120 Michael Deleon 2-2; <cstyle:textBold>126:<cstyle:> Olivia Delegas 0-4; <cstyle:textBold>132:<cstyle:> Dylan Smith 4-0; <cstyle:textBold>138:<cstyle:> Jonathan Monroy 1-1, Jose Agesta 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>145:<cstyle:> Joshua Matos 1-2, Jayden Diaz 0-1; <cstyle:textBold>152:<cstyle:> Kaelib Reynolds 2-1, Jayden LaPointe 0-1; <cstyle:textBold>160:<cstyle:> Jason Sanchez 4-0; <cstyle:textBold>170: <cstyle:>Xavier Tirado 3-1; <cstyle:textBold>182:<cstyle:> Jimmy Grajales 0-3, Yavian Maldonado 0-1; <cstyle:textBold>195:<cstyle:> Yavian Maldonado 2-1, Michael Pe<cstyle:textBold><cColor:Red>ñ<cColor:><cstyle:>a 1-0; <cstyle:textBold>220:<cstyle:> Michael Pe<cstyle:textBold><cColor:Red>ñ<cColor:><cstyle:>a 1-0, Carlos Cruz 0-2; <cstyle:textBold>285<cstyle:>: Owen Collins 0-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights<cstyle:>: Ranger Antonio Rios had five first-period pins at 106 pounds. Vinnie DeMaio, Anthony DeMaio and Joe Tavares each had four pins.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pelham takes two
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores:<cstyle:> Pelham 36, Alvirne 24; Pelham 31, Mascoma 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham winners vs. Alvirne:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: Lex Kieran by forfeit; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Liz Donovan by fall :54; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Nathan Maslanek by fall 1:25; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Katelynn Zannoni by fall 4:36; <cstyle:textBold>152<cstyle:>: Michael Harrington by fall 5:08; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Russell Leonard by fall 1:33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier goes 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team Scores<cstyle:>: Whittier 77, Nashoba Tech 6; Whittier 42, Gloucester 40; Whittier 72, Wilmington 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier records:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>113<cstyle:>: Aiden Fogarty 3-0; <cstyle:textBold>132<cstyle:>: Sebastien Boisvert 2-0; <cstyle:textBold>138<cstyle:>: Landen Haney 2-0; <cstyle:textBold>170<cstyle:>: Braeden Jaber 2-0; <cstyle:textBold>HVY<cstyle:>: Logan Hauck 2-0; <cstyle:textBold>220<cstyle:>: Jeremy Rousseau 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>160<cstyle:>: Anthony Midolo 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>182<cstyle:>: Eric Talley 2-1; <cstyle:textBold>106<cstyle:>: James Graves 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>126<cstyle:>: Martin Abreau 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>145<cstyle:>: Dana Kilroy 1-1; <cstyle:textBold>195<cstyle:>: Matheus Binda 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Whittier 3-0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Phillips wins three
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Team scores: Phillips 54, Pomfret 21; Phillips 52, Avon 30; Phillips 54, Nobles 30; Brunswick 44-19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Phillips records:<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText> Julian Rios 4-0; Sakina Cotton 2-2; Magnus Adams 0-4; Magnus Julin 2-2; Miles Palmer 4-0; Bodhi Beroukhim 4-0; Tucker Nee 1-3; Colin Nugent 4-0; Leo Oguntoyinbo 3-1; Ben Forman 2-2; Nick Lima 1-3; Sebastian Haferd 2-2; Nick Anastos 2-1; Byron Johnson 0-1
