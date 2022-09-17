Friday, Sept. 16 highlights

Field Hockey

Windham 7, Nashua North 0

Goals: Sophia Ponzini 3, Ava Sanchez 2, Lily Micciche 2

Assists: Ponzini 2, Sanchez, Mia Gallinelli, Mackenzie Suech, Sedona Lee

Saves: Annie Mitchell 0

North Andover 1, Wilmington 0

Goal: Rose Gordon

Save: Alivia Downer 1

Wilmington: 0 0 — 0

North Andover (3-1): 0 1 — 1

Methuen 3, Haverhill 0

Goals: Chloe Pickett, Charlotte Putnam, Vanessa Fritschy

Assists: Pickett 2

Saves:cstyle:<&&&> Methuen 0x2014cstyle:<&&&> Alex Tardugno 5; Haverhill 0x2014cstyle:<&&&> Marianna Januzzi 1

Methuen (2-2): 1 2 — 3

Haverhill: 0 0 — 0

Girls Soccer

Swampscott 2, Haverhill 0

Saves:cstyle:<&&&> Mallory Amirian 10

Milford 2, Pelham 2

Goals: Ashlyn Walsh 2

Assists: Lexy Brodeur 1

Saves: Hannah Deschene 14

Pelham (5-0-1): 1 1 — 2

Milford: 1 1 — 2

Girls Swimming

Chelmsford 99, North Andover 79

Local winners:

500 freestyle: Skyler Holland 5:48.88; 100 breaststroke: Holland 1:17.84

Andover 95, Methuen 91

Winners:

200 medley relay: Phillip Nguyen, Carter Delano, Alan Dang, Matthew Jo (Methuen) 1:58.25; 200 freestyle: Jonathan Phan (M) 2:05.31; 200 IM: Jo (M) 2:13.13; 50 freestyle: Maya Flatley (A) 25.7; Diving: Sophia Ferrara (M) 177.3; 100 butterfly: Phan (M) 1:03.5; 100 freestyle: Jo (M) 53.19; 200 freestyle relay: Amelia Barron, Aneesa Hazarika, Gaby McDonough Jacki Ambrose (A) 1:49.5; 100 backstroke: Barron (A) 1:04.37; 100 breaststroke: Carter Delano (M) 1:09.41; 400 freestyle relay: PHan, Nguyen, Delano, Jo (M) 3:49.16

Records: Methuen 1-2, Andover 3-0

Haverhill 96, Notre Dame 71

Local winners:

200 medley relay: (Kenzie Hillsgrove, Jackie Story, Sophia DeFrank, Kailyn Aquino) 2:03.91; 200 freestyle: Molly Jordan 2:08; 50 freestyle: Sophia CA\aruso 26.78; Diving: Sophie Lundgren 176.4; 100 butterfly: Aquino 1:14.07; 100 freestyle: Jordan 1:00; 500 freestyle: Story 5:53/76; 200 freestyle relay: (Jordan, Caruso, Hillsgrove, Story) 1:55.5; 100 backstroke: Hillsgrove 1:06.2; 100 breaststroke: DeFrank 1:19.63; 400 freestyle relay: (Jordan, Aquino, Story, Caruso) 4:11.85

Records: Haverhill 2-1

Central Catholic 81, Lowell 61

Local winners:

200 medley relay: (Azul Wilson, Emma Repici, Maggie Lightburn, Ally Lightburn) 2:25.87; 200 freestyle: Sophia Manry 3:15.81; 200 IM: Julia Murray 2:54; 100 fly: Maddie McAloon 1:06.53; 100 freestyle: Lexi George 58.29; 500 freestyle: Maeve Foley 5:54.93; 200 freestyle relay: (Adairis Guido, Lanna Govoni, Stavi Maheh, Emily Ryan) 2:26.51; 100 backstroke: Emily Rogers 1:08.70; 100 breaststroke: Oona Ulloa 1:25.64; 400 freestyle relay: (M.Lightburn, Repici, Wilson, A.Lightburn) 4:45.29

Records: Central Catholic 1-1

Girls Volleyball

Methuen 3, Tewksbury 1

Kills: Sam Driend 20, Michaela Henrick 8

Blocks: Sydney Chalupa 4, Ella Barron 3

Assists: Arianna Baez 23

Service points (aces): Chalupa 15 (3)

Digs: Carolina Rodriguez 30

Methuen (4-1): 25 22 29 25 — 3

Tewksbury (3-1): 19 25 27 20 — 1

Haverhill 3, Central Catholic 0

Kills: CC — Francheska Paulino 3; Haverhill — Emmerson Cerasuolo 9

Blocks: CC — Elisabeth Kearney 3; Haverhill — Gabby Burdier 1

Assists: CC — Nicolette Licare 8; Haverhill — Cerasuolo 15

Service points (aces): CC— Kathleen Smith 8 (1); Haverhill — Sam Dion (4)

Digs: CC — Eva Coutu 17; Haverhill — Dion 10, Taylor Lewis 10

Central Catholic (2-1): 18 13 14 — 0

Haverhill (3-1): 25 25 25 — 3

Andover 3, Lawrence 0

Kills: Andover — Marissa Kobelski 15

Blocks: Andover — Adrie Waldinger 3, Marissa Kobelski 2

Assists: Andover — Sophia Pierce 20

Service points (aces): Andover — Erin Workman 15 (4), Sophia Miele 10 (2)

Digs: Andover — Waldinger 9

Andover (4-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Lawrence: 10 15 13 — 0

Billerica 3, North Andover 2

Kills: Nadine Abdat 14

Blocks: Abdat 4

Assists: Anna Wong 27

Service points (aces): Ella Mancuso 13 (4)

Digs: Katherin Crateau 20

North Andover (1-4): 25 25 17 17 12 — 2

Billerica: 23 16 25 25 15 — 3

Fellowship Christian 3, Nashoba Regional 0

Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 7

Blocks: Taboucherani 2

Assists: Eva Brodnick 4

Service points (aces): Laura Harvey (6)

Digs: Ashley Gallagher 10

Nashoba Regional: 15 18 19 — 0

Fellowship Christian (3-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Greater Lawrence 3, Winthrop 0

Kills: Danna Cabreja 5

Blocks: Cabreja 3

Assists: Janeily Alvarez 10

Service points (aces): Kiara Morales 14, Tailah Morales (5)

Digs: K.Morales 32

Winthrop: 22 18 22 — 0

Greater Lawrence (2-3): 25 25 25 — 3

Whittier 3, Essex Tech 0

Kills: Nathalia Cintron 4

Blocks: Divaliz Salcedo 8

Assists: Samantha Azzari 5

Service points (aces): Hannah Azzari 11 (5), S.Azzari 11, Julia Tavares 11, Cintron (5)

Digs: H.Azzari 20, Tavares 20, Cintron 20

Essex Tech: 22 23 22 — 0

Whittier (4-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Pelham 3, Souhegan 0

Kills: Kylie Chamberlin 7

Blocks: Hailey Baker 2

Assists: Meg Roemer 17

Service points (aces): Roemer 17 (6)

Digs: Angilna Balzotti 7

Souhegan: 20 21 19 — 0

Pelham: 25 25 25 — 3

Saturday, Sept. 17 highlights

Boys Cross Country

Nashua North Invitational

at Miles Falls (miles)Team score: 5. Salem (best in over 10 years)

Top Salem finishers: 10. Brock James, 11. Brodie Chisholm, 29. Ben Legrasse

Girls Cross Country

Nashua North Invitational

at Miles FallsTop team scores: 1. Beford 38, 2. Pinkerton 59, 8. Salem 219

Top local finishers: 1. 2. Tess Silva (Pink) 19:46, 5. Izzy Groulx (Pink) 20:19, 9. Lily Thomas (Salem) 20:41; 14. Kali Marzolf (Pink) 21:03, 17. Gabrielle Bedard (Pink) 21:18, 19. Katherine Klinger (Windham) 21:28

Boys Soccer

Windham 5, Hanover 0

Goals: Kevin Brooks 2, Max Husson, Jo Jo Guarnaccia, Nick Russell

Saves: Blake Berton 5

Hanover (3-4): 0 0 — 0

Windham (5-1): 2 3 — 5

Haverhill 3, Malden 1

Goals: Adam Peugh, Stephane Fevry, and Matt Driscoll

Saves: Jonathan Matombo 8

Malden: 0 1 — 1

Haverhill (1-2-2): 2 1 — 3

Girls Soccer

Masconomet 2, Andover 1

Goals: Vi Quan Bach

Saves: Ainsley Napolitano 2

Masconomet: 1 1 — 2

Andover (3-1-1): 0 1 — 1

Methuen 2, North Andover 0

Goals: Keira Fitpatrick, Makayla Campagnone

Saves: NA — Katelyn Bush 12, Logan Crane 8; M — Sam Pfeil 8

Methuen (4-0-0): 2 0 — 2

North Andover (0-2-2): 0 0 — 0

