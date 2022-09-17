Friday, Sept. 16 highlights
Field Hockey
Windham 7, Nashua North 0
Goals: Sophia Ponzini 3, Ava Sanchez 2, Lily Micciche 2
Assists: Ponzini 2, Sanchez, Mia Gallinelli, Mackenzie Suech, Sedona Lee
Saves: Annie Mitchell 0
North Andover 1, Wilmington 0
Goal: Rose Gordon
Save: Alivia Downer 1
Wilmington: 0 0 — 0
North Andover (3-1): 0 1 — 1
Methuen 3, Haverhill 0
Goals: Chloe Pickett, Charlotte Putnam, Vanessa Fritschy
Assists: Pickett 2
Saves: Methuen — Alex Tardugno 5; Haverhill — Marianna Januzzi 1
Methuen (2-2): 1 2 — 3
Haverhill: 0 0 — 0
Girls Soccer
Swampscott 2, Haverhill 0
Saves: Mallory Amirian 10
Milford 2, Pelham 2
Goals: Ashlyn Walsh 2
Assists: Lexy Brodeur 1
Saves: Hannah Deschene 14
Pelham (5-0-1): 1 1 — 2
Milford: 1 1 — 2
Girls Swimming
Chelmsford 99, North Andover 79
Local winners:
500 freestyle: Skyler Holland 5:48.88; 100 breaststroke: Holland 1:17.84
Andover 95, Methuen 91
Winners:
200 medley relay: Phillip Nguyen, Carter Delano, Alan Dang, Matthew Jo (Methuen) 1:58.25; 200 freestyle: Jonathan Phan (M) 2:05.31; 200 IM: Jo (M) 2:13.13; 50 freestyle: Maya Flatley (A) 25.7; Diving: Sophia Ferrara (M) 177.3; 100 butterfly: Phan (M) 1:03.5; 100 freestyle: Jo (M) 53.19; 200 freestyle relay: Amelia Barron, Aneesa Hazarika, Gaby McDonough Jacki Ambrose (A) 1:49.5; 100 backstroke: Barron (A) 1:04.37; 100 breaststroke: Carter Delano (M) 1:09.41; 400 freestyle relay: PHan, Nguyen, Delano, Jo (M) 3:49.16
Records: Methuen 1-2, Andover 3-0
Haverhill 96, Notre Dame 71
Local winners:
200 medley relay: (Kenzie Hillsgrove, Jackie Story, Sophia DeFrank, Kailyn Aquino) 2:03.91; 200 freestyle: Molly Jordan 2:08; 50 freestyle: Sophia CA\aruso 26.78; Diving: Sophie Lundgren 176.4; 100 butterfly: Aquino 1:14.07; 100 freestyle: Jordan 1:00; 500 freestyle: Story 5:53/76; 200 freestyle relay: (Jordan, Caruso, Hillsgrove, Story) 1:55.5; 100 backstroke: Hillsgrove 1:06.2; 100 breaststroke: DeFrank 1:19.63; 400 freestyle relay: (Jordan, Aquino, Story, Caruso) 4:11.85
Records: Haverhill 2-1
Central Catholic 81, Lowell 61
Local winners:
200 medley relay: (Azul Wilson, Emma Repici, Maggie Lightburn, Ally Lightburn) 2:25.87; 200 freestyle: Sophia Manry 3:15.81; 200 IM: Julia Murray 2:54; 100 fly: Maddie McAloon 1:06.53; 100 freestyle: Lexi George 58.29; 500 freestyle: Maeve Foley 5:54.93; 200 freestyle relay: (Adairis Guido, Lanna Govoni, Stavi Maheh, Emily Ryan) 2:26.51; 100 backstroke: Emily Rogers 1:08.70; 100 breaststroke: Oona Ulloa 1:25.64; 400 freestyle relay: (M.Lightburn, Repici, Wilson, A.Lightburn) 4:45.29
Records: Central Catholic 1-1
Girls Volleyball
Methuen 3, Tewksbury 1
Kills: Sam Driend 20, Michaela Henrick 8
Blocks: Sydney Chalupa 4, Ella Barron 3
Assists: Arianna Baez 23
Service points (aces): Chalupa 15 (3)
Digs: Carolina Rodriguez 30
Methuen (4-1): 25 22 29 25 — 3
Tewksbury (3-1): 19 25 27 20 — 1
Haverhill 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: CC — Francheska Paulino 3; Haverhill — Emmerson Cerasuolo 9
Blocks: CC — Elisabeth Kearney 3; Haverhill — Gabby Burdier 1
Assists: CC — Nicolette Licare 8; Haverhill — Cerasuolo 15
Service points (aces): CC— Kathleen Smith 8 (1); Haverhill — Sam Dion (4)
Digs: CC — Eva Coutu 17; Haverhill — Dion 10, Taylor Lewis 10
Central Catholic (2-1): 18 13 14 — 0
Haverhill (3-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Andover 3, Lawrence 0
Kills: Andover — Marissa Kobelski 15
Blocks: Andover — Adrie Waldinger 3, Marissa Kobelski 2
Assists: Andover — Sophia Pierce 20
Service points (aces): Andover — Erin Workman 15 (4), Sophia Miele 10 (2)
Digs: Andover — Waldinger 9
Andover (4-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Lawrence: 10 15 13 — 0
Billerica 3, North Andover 2
Kills: Nadine Abdat 14
Blocks: Abdat 4
Assists: Anna Wong 27
Service points (aces): Ella Mancuso 13 (4)
Digs: Katherin Crateau 20
North Andover (1-4): 25 25 17 17 12 — 2
Billerica: 23 16 25 25 15 — 3
Fellowship Christian 3, Nashoba Regional 0
Kills: Adriana Taboucherani 7
Blocks: Taboucherani 2
Assists: Eva Brodnick 4
Service points (aces): Laura Harvey (6)
Digs: Ashley Gallagher 10
Nashoba Regional: 15 18 19 — 0
Fellowship Christian (3-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Greater Lawrence 3, Winthrop 0
Kills: Danna Cabreja 5
Blocks: Cabreja 3
Assists: Janeily Alvarez 10
Service points (aces): Kiara Morales 14, Tailah Morales (5)
Digs: K.Morales 32
Winthrop: 22 18 22 — 0
Greater Lawrence (2-3): 25 25 25 — 3
Whittier 3, Essex Tech 0
Kills: Nathalia Cintron 4
Blocks: Divaliz Salcedo 8
Assists: Samantha Azzari 5
Service points (aces): Hannah Azzari 11 (5), S.Azzari 11, Julia Tavares 11, Cintron (5)
Digs: H.Azzari 20, Tavares 20, Cintron 20
Essex Tech: 22 23 22 — 0
Whittier (4-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Pelham 3, Souhegan 0
Kills: Kylie Chamberlin 7
Blocks: Hailey Baker 2
Assists: Meg Roemer 17
Service points (aces): Roemer 17 (6)
Digs: Angilna Balzotti 7
Souhegan: 20 21 19 — 0
Pelham: 25 25 25 — 3
Saturday, Sept. 17 highlights
Boys Cross Country
Nashua North Invitational
at Miles Falls (miles)Team score: 5. Salem (best in over 10 years)
Top Salem finishers: 10. Brock James, 11. Brodie Chisholm, 29. Ben Legrasse
Girls Cross Country
Nashua North Invitational
at Miles FallsTop team scores: 1. Beford 38, 2. Pinkerton 59, 8. Salem 219
Top local finishers: 1. 2. Tess Silva (Pink) 19:46, 5. Izzy Groulx (Pink) 20:19, 9. Lily Thomas (Salem) 20:41; 14. Kali Marzolf (Pink) 21:03, 17. Gabrielle Bedard (Pink) 21:18, 19. Katherine Klinger (Windham) 21:28
Boys Soccer
Windham 5, Hanover 0
Goals: Kevin Brooks 2, Max Husson, Jo Jo Guarnaccia, Nick Russell
Saves: Blake Berton 5
Hanover (3-4): 0 0 — 0
Windham (5-1): 2 3 — 5
Haverhill 3, Malden 1
Goals: Adam Peugh, Stephane Fevry, and Matt Driscoll
Saves: Jonathan Matombo 8
Malden: 0 1 — 1
Haverhill (1-2-2): 2 1 — 3
Girls Soccer
Masconomet 2, Andover 1
Goals: Vi Quan Bach
Saves: Ainsley Napolitano 2
Masconomet: 1 1 — 2
Andover (3-1-1): 0 1 — 1
Methuen 2, North Andover 0
Goals: Keira Fitpatrick, Makayla Campagnone
Saves: NA — Katelyn Bush 12, Logan Crane 8; M — Sam Pfeil 8
Methuen (4-0-0): 2 0 — 2
North Andover (0-2-2): 0 0 — 0
