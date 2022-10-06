<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 2, Keene 1 (OT)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ava Bennett, Jaelyn Crossman
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Jaelyn Crossman scored the game-winner with 0:24 left in overtime. She also assisted on the first goal.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Keene:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (6-7-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 1, Pentucket 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Kerri Finneran
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Ava Perrotta 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-4-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 10, Haverhill 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>at Renaissance GC (par 36)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Winners:<cstyle:> 1. Noah Farland (And) 3+2, 2. Jake Morgan (And) 1-up, 3. Max Gould (Hav) 2-and-1, 4. Ryan DiFloures (Hav) 1-up, 5. John Bishop (Hav) halved Jake Accardi (And), 6. Tommy Murphy (Hav) 2+1, 7. Gardner Porter (And) 3+2, 8. Joe Simoneau (Hav) 1-up
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight: <cstyle:>Noah Farland was medalist with a 2-under 34
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Haverhill 8-0-3, Andover 10-1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 6, Billerica 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Atkinson CC (par 36)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central winners:<cstyle:> 4. Alex Barnard 2-and-1, 5. Mac McCarthy 4-and-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 7-4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 6, Thayer Academy 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Kyle Joyce 3, Harry Bertos, Alejo Woelper 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Zach Amato 1, Erik Lichtner 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (6-0):<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Thayer Academy (3-4):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 1, Windham 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Brady Mahoney; P <0x2014> Noah Sands
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Blake Berton 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlights<cstyle:>: Windham's Brady Mahoney scored his first career varsity goal.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (6-4-3):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Windham (9-2-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 1, Chelmsford 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ryan Duffy
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Nil Castro-Rovira 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (4-2-4):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Chelmsford (7-2-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Lowell 2, North Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Peter Sciaudone
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Gabriel Lamphere
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (5-4-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Dracut 2, Methuen 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Othamane Elhayani
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Dylan Gavin 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (2-8-0):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Exeter 5, Timberlane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves: <cstyle:>Arden Ferrari-Henry 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Exeter:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Newburyport 3, Georgetown 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Alexis Greenblott 2, Annie Shay
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> N <0x2014> Gabby Loughran; G <0x2014> Mary Surette
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Georgetown (5-4-2):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Newburyport (11-1):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 6, Dracut 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Courtnee Pickles 2, Brooke Tardugno 2, Kiera Fitzpatrick, Riley O<0x2019>Hearn
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Sam Pfeil 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut (1-5-1):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>5 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Haverhill 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lindsey Balfour, Elle Hoffenberg, Michaela Buckley
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> H <0x2014> Mallory Amarian 21; A <0x2014> Ella Dougherty 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 1, Tewksbury 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Jackie Rogers
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Kaitlyn Bush 2, Logan Crane 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (4-3-5):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 3, Thayer Academy 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Vivienne Foley 14
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Thayer Academy:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>19<0x2002>20<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>22<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Whittier 3, Triton 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Emma Campbell 9, Kendall Liebert 7; W <0x2014> Hannah Azzari 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> T <0x2014> Madeline Doring 4, Grace Romine 4; W <0x2014> Azzari 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Isabella Laverdure 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> W <0x2014> Callie Nadeau 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Whittier:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Triton (3-6):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>22<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Northeast 3, Fellowship 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Avery Robichaud 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Adriana Taboucherani 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Chloe Callahan 11
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Adriana Taboucherani 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Ashley Gallagher 17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Northeast Metro:<cstyle:> 14<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship Christian (6-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>18<0x2002>20<0x2002>22 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Fall Mountain 3, Pelham 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Meghan Roemer 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Marissa Morales 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Roemer 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Meghan Roemer 17(4)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Angelina Balzotti 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pelham:<cstyle:> 13<0x2002>19<0x2002>22 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fall Mountain:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Shrewsbury 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sam Driend 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Sydney Chalupa 7
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kathryn Driend 19, Ariana Baez 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> S. Driend 19 (3 aces)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Carolina Rodriguez 26
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (11-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>13<0x2002>22<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Shrewsbury (7-5):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>15<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.