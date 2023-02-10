Boys Basketball
Andover 91, Billerica 64
Andover (91): MacLellan 18, Palermo 21, Concemi 13, Hardy 9, Srinivasan 9, Lebrun 3, Lembo 8, Ackerman 2, Hoffman 2, Tutwiler 6
3-pointers: MacLellan 3, Hardy 3, Srinivasan 3, Palermo, Concemi
Andover (8-7): 31 27 16 17 — 91
Billerica: 11 20 17 16 — 64
Pelham 58, Lebanon 40
Pelham (58): Herrling 5-5-16, James 6-0-16, Carroll 3-0-6, Hemmerdinger 2-0-5, Villanueva 2-1-5, J.Travis 2-0-4, Yambo 2-0-4, C.Travis 1-0-2. Totals 23-6-58
3-pointers: James 4, Herrling, Hemmerdinger
Lebanon (7-8): 11 10 7 12 — 40
Pelham (15-4): 11 20 16 11 — 58
Methuen 55, North Andover 54
North Andover (54): Wolinski 23, Denney 14, Faro 10, Catalano 3, Gyorda 2, Saalfrank 2
Methuen (55):
3-pointers: NA — Wolinski 2, Faro 2, Niko; Methuen 0x2014
North Andover (11-7): 11 16 14 13 — 54
Methuen (12-5): 13 13 14 15 — 55
Central Catholic 64, Chelmsford 43
Central Catholic (64): Sangermano 18, Hart 16, Bridgewater 9, J.Lopez 7, Rivera 5, Kelley 5, Hiraldo 2, A.Lopez 2
3-pointers: Hart 2, Sangermano, J.Lopez, Rivera, Kelley
Central Catholic (13-4): 16 19 18 11 — 64
Chelmsford: 17 8 16 2 — 43
Lowell 69, Haverhill 51
Haverhill (51): Wallis 10, Cruz 10, Tarpy 2, Simpson 4, Dimopoulos 4, Matombo 6, Sapienza 6, Snyder 9. Totals 15-5-61
3-pointers: Snyder 3, Wallis, Simpson
Haverhill (7-11): 11 9 15 16 — 51
Lowell: 11 17 19 22 — 69
Girls Basketball
Central Catholic 53, Lowell 34
Central Catholic (53): Kwo 4, Vient 2, Yfantopulos 2, Guertin 7, Montague 13, Smith 10, McNamara 3, Finneran 12
3-pointers: Montague 2, Guertin
Lowell: 6 11 5 12 — 34
Central Catholic (7-9): 11 12 16 14 — 53
Bedford 78, Pinkerton 52
Pinkerton (): Leonard 8, Lebrun 3, Leccese 7, Lavoie 20, Dupuis 9, Pollini 5
3-pointers: Dupuis 3, Leonard 2, Lavoie 2, Leccese, Pollini
Bedford: 12 28 22 16 — 78
Pinkerton (12-3): 14 11 14 13 — 52
Andover 77, Lawrence 30
Lawrence (30):
Andover (77): Foley 21, Hanscom 6, Kobelski 10, Yates 5, White 3, Buckley 7, Vidoni 7, Igwe 4, Dorelas 8, Margolis 5, Lenihan 1. Totals 26-23-77
3-pointers: Lawrence — ; Andover — White, Margolis
Lawrence: 11 1 8 10 — 30
Andover (17-0): 25 19 16 17 — 77
Exeter 46, Salem 38
Salem (38): George 5, Goetz 21, Regan 3, M.Mosto 2, G.Mosto 5, Hinchey 2. Totals 14-6-38
3-pointers: Goetz 2, George, Regan
Highlight: Sophomore Lindsey Goetz scored a career high 21
Exeter (9-4): 11 14 4 17 — 46
Salem (5-9): 9 7 13 9 — 38
North Andover 57, Methuen 51
Methuen (51): Tardugno 6-5-20, Santiago 2-1-5, Chirwa 1-0-3, Slattery 3-0-8, Pfiel 6-2-15. Totals 18-8-57
North Andover (57): Berrad 3-1-7, Papell 0-1-1, J.Rogers 1-1-4, Martin 14-5-39, S.Rogers 2-0-4. Totals 20-8-57
3-pointers: Methuen — Tardugno 3, Slattery 2, Chirwa, Pfiel; NA — Martin 6, J.Rogers
Highlights: A week after passing the 1,000-point mark, Hannah Martin erupted for a career-high 39 points on North Andover’s senior night...Fellow senior Nihal Berrad had five steals to go with her seven points
Methuen: 13 7 17 14 — 51
North Andover: 16 9 14 18 — 57
Pelham 57, Lebanon 25
Pelham (57): Butler 2, Todd 6, McFarland 5, Joncas 13, Kelly 6, Becotte 16, Breault 3, Riley 2, Guinazzo 4
Pelham: 13 19 12 13 — 57
Lebanon: 7 5 10 3 — 25
Chelmsford 47, Haverhill 34
Haverhill (34): L.Phillips 13, Spencer 10, H.Phillips 7, Ortiz 4
3-pointers: L.Phillips 2, Spencer 2
Chelmsford: 10 10 9 18 — 47
Haverhill: 10 8 6 10 — 34
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.