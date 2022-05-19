Baseball
Billerica 5, Haverhill 2
Haverhill (2): Bateman cf 4-1-2, Kelleher c 4-1-2, Joubert 1b-3b 2-0-2, Ayala p-rf 4-0-0, Smith lf 3-0-1, Burgess rf-1b 2-0-0, Hurrell 2b 1-0-0, DiCicco ph-2b 1-0-0, Snyder 3b-p 3-0-1, Perez ss 3-0-0. Totals 27-2-8
RBI: Joubert, Smith
WP: Passarini; LP: Brune
Billerica: 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 — 5
Haverhill: 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Lawrence 9, Lowell 8
Lawrence (9): Vega ss 2-2-1, Diaz c 2-2-1, Rojas dh 3-2-1, Martinez cf 4-1-2, Fernandez 3b 3-1-2, Medina lf 4-0-3, Canario 1b 3-1-0, Rodriguez 2b 3-0-0, Molina rf 3-0-0
RBI: Martinez 5, Rojas, Fernandez
WP: Reynoso
Lowell: 0 2 2 2 2 0 0 — 8
Lawrence: 0 0 2 2 2 3 0 — 9
Portsmouth 3, Pinkerton 0
Pinkerton (0): Albert cf 3-0-0, Yennaco c 2-0-0, Marshall lf 1-0-0, T. Rioux 3b/p 3-0-0, N. Rioux 1b 3-0-1, Lukeman rf 3-0-0, Stacy dh 2-0-0, Beaulieu 3b 3-0-1, Horne ss 3-0-1. Totals 23-0-3
WP: Zingariello; LP: Doyle
Pinkerton: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Portsmouth: 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 3
Boys Lacrosse
Medford 12, Amesbury 3
Goals: Brady Cooper 2, Ian Pelletier
Assists: Shea Difazio
Records: Amesbury 1-12
Newburyport 7, North Reading 6
Goals: Ryan McHugh 2, Jon Groth, Zach McHugh, Colin Fuller, Cole Mellett, Owen Kreuz
Assists: Groth 2, Z. McHugh
Records: Newburyport 10-5
Bishop Guertin 16, Pinkerton 4
Goals: Riley Spellman 2, Michael Uber, Liam Prescott
Saves: Curtis Michaud, Tyler LeBlanc 12
Bishop Guertin (14-2): 11 5 — 16
Pinkerton (9-6): 3 1 — 4
Girls Lacrosse
Billerica 15, Andover 9
Goals: Tess Gobiel 4, Hayley Carver 2, Rose MacLean 2, Lily Farnham
Saves: Allie Batchelder 4
Andover (8-7): 5 4 — 9
Billerica: 8 7 — 15
Central Catholic 19, Haverhill 3
Goals: CC — Cara Kuczek 2, Haley Creegan 2, Kierstyn Zinter, Nicolette Licare 3, Grace Lydon 4, Kerri Finneran 3, Kiara Edmunds, Cecelia Sinopoli, Jackie Tattan 2
Saves: CC — Grace Cashman 3
Central Catholic (15-0-1): 15 4 — 19
Haverhill: 1 2 — 3
Softball
North Andover 16, Lawrence 4
Lawrence (4): T. Brito SS 3-3-3, G. Setiawan P 3-1-2, M. German C 1-0-0, R. Rodriguez 3B 3-0-1, Y. Casticco 1B 3-0-1, A. Arranga 2B 3-0-0, J. Marquez LF 2-0-1, Y. Gonzalez CF 2-0-0, M. Rivera RF 2-0-0 SUB: A. Morales 2-0-1. Totals 24-4-8
North Andover (16): J. Gove P 3-1-1, M. Mangiameli SS 5-2-2, Ju. Roche C 3-0-1, M. Gaffny 1B 4-3-4, B. Bernard 2B 5-2-3, C. Marconi 3B 2-2-1, J. Mangiameli LF 4-1-2, A. Steely CF 2-1-2, I. Dunn RF 4-0-2. Totals 32-16-18
RBI: NA — M. Gaffny 3, C. Marconi 3, A. Steely 2, B. Bernard 2, J. Gove, M. Mangiameli, J. Mangiameli, I. Dunn; L — German, Rodriguez 2
WP: Gove
Lawrence: 1 0 1 0 2 — 4
North Andover (8-6): 5 4 2 1 4 — 16
Whittier 7, Shawsheen Valley 6
Whittier (7): Noury ss 4-3-3, Habib 3b 3-0-0, Bioren 1b 3-2-1, Graham p 4-0-2, Hurley cf 4-0-0, Ouellette c 4-0-2, Rousseau 2b 4-0-1, Santomassino rf 4-0-0, Hamlett lf 3-1-0. Totals 33-7-9
RBI: Noury, Habib, Bioren, Graham 3, Ouellette
WP: Graham; LP: Watne
Whittier: 1 0 2 0 2 0 1 1 — 7
Shawsheen Valley: 0 1 0 2 3 0 0 0 — 6
Greater Lawrence 11, KIPP Academy 10
Greater Lawrence (11): Lavallee c 3-1-1, Marshall ss 4-2-2, Croteau cf 4-2-2,Lopez 3b 3-1-0, Paula dp, 4-2-2, Rojas 1b 3-1-0, Perez 2b 2-1-1, Domingues Rf 3-0-1, Galan lf 4-0-1. Totals 30-11-10
RBI: Lavallee, Marshall, Croteau 2, Paula 3, Domingues 2, Galan 2
WP: Reyes; LP: Gabriel
Greater Lawrence (7-9): 5 2 4 0 0 0 0 — 11
KIPP Academy: 1 6 3 0 0 0 0 — 10
Timberlane 10, Dover 2
Timberlane (10): O’Leary ss 5-0-2, Mlocek 1b 4-0-1, Matarazzo 2b 4-3-1, Salafia 3b/lf 4-2-2, Condon cf 4-2-2, Singer c 2-0-0, Farone p 4-0-1, Saulnier lf 1-0-0, Patles 3b 2-0-0, Raymond rf 2-0-0, Paradis rf 2-1-1, Sickel cf 0-0-0, Dolloff cf 0-0-0. Totals 34-10-12
RBI: O’Leary, Salafia, Condon 3, Farone, Patles
WP: Farone; LP: Langus
Dover: 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Timberlane: 3 0 1 2 3 1 0 — 10
Boys Track and Field
MVC North Invitational
Area winners:
Pole vault: Patrick Nugent (North Andover) 10-0; Shot put: Xu (Methuen) 41-4; Discus: Argenis Lucinno (Lawrence) 110-5; Javelin: Matthias Latham 153-0; Long jump: Ibrahima Ba (Me) 19-5; Triple jump: Cole Brimmer (NA) 37-5; High jump: Toby Ogunbare (Law) 5-8; 110 hurdles: Jacob Nuttall (NA) 15.9; 100 meters: Suuna Kalemera (CC) 11.2; Mile: Marc Conrad (NA) 5:03; 4x100 relay: Lawrence 47.8; 400: James Allard (NA) 54.9; 400 hurdles: Nuttall (NA) 62.8; 800: Anthony Danella (Me) 2:10; 200: David Muir (NA) 23.6; 2-mile: ; 4x400 relay: North Andover 3:59.3
Girls Track and Field
MVC North Invitational
Area winners:
Pole vault: Julia Turrisi (Central Catholic) 8-6; Shot put: Lizzie Welch (CC) 28-11; Discus: Haley Worssam (CC) 78-6; Javelin: Lauren Sanchez (CC) 90-11; Long jump: Brooke Jankowski (CC) 16-8.5; Triple jump: Macy Daigle (CC) 33-0; High jump: Turrisi (CC) 5-0; 100 hurdles: Olivia Siwicki (NA) 17.7; 100 meters: Sydney Moda (CC) 13.1; Mile: Sydney Vets (Haverhill) 5:55; 4x100 relay: Central Catholic 52.5; 400: Daigle (CC) 62.7; 400 hurdles: Micaela O’Connor (Andover) 78.7; 800: Siwicki (NA) 2:36; 200: Charlotte Martel (NA) 27.3; 2-mile: ; 4x400 relay: Haverhill 4:51.2
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence 3, North Middlesex Regional 1
Kills: Eddy Herrera 14; Juan Reyes 11
Blocks: Reyes 2
Assists: Adrian Suarez 31
Service points (aces): Abdiel Ixlaj 14 (4); Adrian Suarez 13 (4)
Digs: Ixlaj 30
North Middlesex Regional: 19 20 27 18 — 1
Greater Lawrence (10-7): 25 25 25 25 — 3
Haverhill 3, Andover 0
Kills: A — Owen Chanthaboun 16; H — Ryan Difloures 14
Blocks: A — Larry Liu 5; H — Cooper Dellea 5
Assists: A — Dowol Lee 22; H — Devon Buscema 35
Service points (aces): A — Reuben Osborn 14 (David Gao 3); H — (Aaron Bennett 2)
Digs: A — Walter Boden 6, Luke Haslam 6; H — Dionis Llupo 15
Haverhill (9-4): 25 25 25 — 3
Andover: 23 15 20 — 0
