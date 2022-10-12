<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen goes 1-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Winnekinni (2.89 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores: <cstyle:>Methuen 22, Haverhill 36; Billerica 21, Haverhill 32; Billerica 24, Methuen 33
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top area finishers:<cstyle:> 4. Liam Doherty (M) 16:46; 5. Andreas Burgess (H) 17:07, 6. Caron (M) 17:17, 8. Czismadia (M) 18;12, 9. Joe Bourcy (H) 18:17, 10. J. Ortiz (M) 18:20, 11. Jack Colantouni (H) 18:21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central splits
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Lawrence<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores: <cstyle:>Chelsmford 20, Central Catholic 35; Central Catholic 15, Dracut 48
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Central finishers:<cstyle:> 2. Alex Willard 18:06, 6. Sean Kim 19:18, 8. Luke Surette 19:25, 9. Luke Retter 19:49, 10. Aaron Stroika 20:17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover sweeps
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at North Andover (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores: <cstyle:>North Andover 15, Lawrence 50; North Andover 15, Tewksbury 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top North Andover finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Connolly 17:37.8, 2. Luke McGillivray 3. Marc Conrad 4. Cole Giles 5. Luke Stad 6. Ben Katsev
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: This was the Scarlet Knights' first meet in North Andover in 20 years
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Cross Country
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 26, Methuen 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Winnekinni (2.89 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores:<cstyle:> Haverhill 26, Methuen 29; Billerica 18, Haverhill 45, Billerica 15, Methuen 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top area finishers:<cstyle:> 3. Finleigh Simonds (H) 19:40, 10. Elise Anderson (M) 21:47, 11. Gemma Schoenfeld (H) 22:17, 13. Goggin (M) 22:47, 16. Madison Howard (H) 23:34, 17. Metivier (M) 23:39, 20. Linda Laffey (H) 24:17
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Knights take two
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at North Andover (3.1 miles)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores: <cstyle:>North Andover 17, Lawrence 50; North Andover 17, Tewksbury 44; Tewksbury 15, Lawrence 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top area finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Luna Prochazkova (NA) 2:06.1, 2. Carly Petersen (NA) 21:59.8, 3. Hannah Shea (NA) 22:08.5, 4. Madeline Kennedy (NA) 23:44.5; 5. Amelia Diadoti (Law) 22:44.5, 7. Arielle Merlina (Law) 25:14.3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> North Andover 7-1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Raiders sweep
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><pTextAlignment:Center><cstyle:textBold>at Lawrence<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Team scores:<cstyle:> Central Catholic 15, Chelmsford 43; Central Catholic 15, Dracut 50
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Top Central finishers:<cstyle:> 1. Olivia Guillet 21:27, 2. Meghan Hunt 21:56, 3. Sydney Ng 22:04, 4. Lila Christy 22:09, 6. Madeline Courtemanche 23:38
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Field Hockey
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pentucket 2, Methuen 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Alyssa Persichetti, Haley Dwight
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> P <0x2014> Haley Dwight, Reese Gallant
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Alex Tardugno 22; P <0x2014> Zoey Wegrzyn 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pentucket (7-4-2):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (6-7):<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 5, Haverhill 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Kerri Finneran 3, Maddie McDermott 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> CC <0x2014> Ava Perrotta 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (4-5-2):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 4, Manchester Central 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Natalie Paradzick, Jaelyn Crossman, Gianna Rosa, Isabelle Toupin
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Elise LeBlanc 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Manchester Central:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (7-8-0):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 3, Lowell 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Lauren Willoe 2, Julianna Taylor
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Alivia Downer 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Julianna Taylor scored her first varsity goal
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (5-4-2):<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 6, Dracut 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Casey Michael 2, Bella DiFiore 2, Haley Carver, Kate Harris
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Adelaide Weeden 1, Maddie DiGiorgio 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight<cstyle:>: Andover earned its 12th straight shutout, dating back to the second game of the season.
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (12-1):<cstyle:> 3<0x2002>3 <0x2014> 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Dracut:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Golf
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 11, Tewksbury 9
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>At Trull Brook Golf Club (Par 36)<cstyle:>
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen winners:<cstyle:> Matt Pappalardo 2&1, Zach Moon 4&2, Matt Kovacev 2up, Aiden Cashman 2up, Cody Incropera 2up
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> Zach Moon was medalist with a 28
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Boys Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>St Sebastian 2, Brooks 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Harry Bertos
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Zach Amato 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>St Sebastian (7-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (5-3):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 3, Lowell 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Ian Maresca, Ben Furry, Ryan Thomas
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> George Karafilidis 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lowell:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (7-2-1):<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Soccer
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Timberlane 5, Spaulding 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Bella Keogh 4, Norah Barry
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Arden Ferrari-Henry 2, Sophia Sayers 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Spaulding:<cstyle:> 0<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Timberlane:<cstyle:> 4<0x2002>1 <0x2014> 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 4, Amesbury 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Goals:<cstyle:> Sierra Jepson, Meredith Amirian, Hannah Allen, Sydney Vets
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Saves:<cstyle:> Mallory Amirian 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Amesbury:<cstyle:> 1<0x2002>0 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill:<cstyle:> 2<0x2002>2 <0x2014> 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Swimming
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>North Andover 88, Notre Dame 83
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: NA (Allie Shea, Diya Ackerman-Vallala, Skyler Holland, Grace Kasabula) 2:05.19; <cstyle:textBold>200 freestyle<cstyle:>: Allie Shea 2:24.57; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Diya Ackerman-Vallala 26.18; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Anya Buyea 189.50; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Skyler Holland 5:50.06; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Ackerman-Vallala 1:11.61; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: NA (Shea, Tasha Secan, Holland, Ackerman-Vallala) 4:06.80
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 102, Billerica 83
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen/Tewksbury winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 IM<cstyle:>: Matthew Jo (M/T) 2:12.37; <cstyle:textBold>Diving<cstyle:>: Sophia Ferrara (M/T) 206.00; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Johnathan Phan (M/T) 55.81; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Carter DeLano (M/T) 5:25.82; <cstyle:textBold>100 backstroke<cstyle:>: Car. DeLano (M/T) 1:11.06; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Philip Nguyen, Alan Dang, Car. DeLano, Jo (M/T) 4:02.62
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Records:<cstyle:> Methuen 6-2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Central Catholic 85, Chelmsford 85
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central winners<cstyle:>:
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>200 medley relay<cstyle:>: Emily Rogers, Maeve Foley, Madison McAloon, Lexi George 2:00.23; <cstyle:textBold>50 freestyle<cstyle:>: Maddie McAloon 25.75; <cstyle:textBold>100 butterfly<cstyle:>: Emily Rogers 1:06.32; <cstyle:textBold>100 freestyle<cstyle:>: Maddie McAloon 57.96; <cstyle:textBold>500 freestyle<cstyle:>: Maeve Foley 5:47.51; <cstyle:textBold>100 breaststroke<cstyle:>: Maeve Foley 1:18.78; <cstyle:textBold>400 freestyle relay<cstyle:>: Maddie McAloon, Adairis Guido, Lexi George, Maeve Foley 3:59.63
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateLabel>Girls Volleyball
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Brooks 3, Berwick 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces: <cstyle:>Sophia Alvarez-Backus 15
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Berwick (1-7):<cstyle:> 17<0x2002>14<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Brooks (3-3):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Methuen 3, Lawrence 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Sam Driend 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Sydney Chalupa 6
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Kathryn Driend 19, Ariana Baez 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> M <0x2014> S. Driend 20 (7 aces)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> M <0x2014> Carolina Rodriguez 20
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Lawrence (1-11):<cstyle:> 23<0x2002>26<0x2002>10<0x2002>14 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Methuen (12-2):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>24<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Billerica 3, Central Catholic 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Elisabeth Kearney 4, Kathleen Smith 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Abbey Dick 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Nicolette Licare 16
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Smith 13 (Bella Bouraphael 3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Eva Coutu 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Billerica:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>25<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Central Catholic (3-10):<cstyle:> 22<0x2002>13<0x2002>21 <0x2014> 0
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Haverhill 3, North Andover 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Brigid Gaffny 8; H <0x2014> Sydney Riley 12
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Nadine Abdat 7; H <0x2014> Sydney Riley 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Anna Wong 25; H <0x2014> Emmerson Cerasuolo, 29
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Anna Wong 9; H <0x2014> Taylor Lewis 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> NA <0x2014> Sadie Salafia 13; H <0x2014> Gabby Burdier, 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Highlight:<cstyle:> The Hillies snapped the Scarlet Knights' five-game win streak
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Haverhill (8-3):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>19<0x2002>30<0x2002>25 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>North Andover (7-7):<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>25<0x2002>28<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 1
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Andover 3, Tewksbury 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Marissa Kobelski 14, Sophia Miele 10
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Adrie Waldinger 7, Sammy Daly 4
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Sophia Pierce 30
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sophia Miele 20 (1), Sophia Pierce 18 (2), Jessie Wang 18 (3)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Lila Sipley 20, Sophia Miele 19
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Tewksbury:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>26<0x2002>12<0x2002>20<0x2002><0x2002>9 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Andover (12-2):<cstyle:> 18<0x2002>24<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Greater Lowell 3, Fellowship Christian 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Avery Robichaud 8
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Adriana Taboucherani 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Eva Brodnick 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Aces:<cstyle:> Taboucherani 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Ashley Gallagher 21
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Greater Lowell:<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>25<0x2002>21<0x2002>26<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Fellowship Christian:<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>22<0x2002>25<0x2002>24<0x2002>11 <0x2014> 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateHed>Pinkerton 3, Nashua South 2
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Kills:<cstyle:> Sarah Bolduc 13
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Blocks:<cstyle:> Aaliyah Gooden 5
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Assists:<cstyle:> Kara Porter 24
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Service points (aces):<cstyle:> Sophia Phaneuf 28 (Calli Miller 5, Brooke Little 5)
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Digs:<cstyle:> Bolduc 22
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Pinkerton (7-7):<cstyle:> 25<0x2002>21<0x2002>23<0x2002>25<0x2002>15 <0x2014> 3
<pstyle:zzAgate\:agateText><cstyle:textBold>Nashua South:<cstyle:> 19<0x2002>25<0x2002>25<0x2002>18<0x2002>12 <0x2014> 2
